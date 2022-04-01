1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Imagine going to buy a brand new MINI cooper, and having the cops called on you. I rarely leave reviews, but I just had the most traumatic experience ever at the Tom Bush MINI dealership. I went Monday and met with Sheree Pivola, I could tell quickly that she was not fond of us. She didn’t seem to want to sell us a car, we seemed to be more of an inconvenience to her. After leaving that day because I was waiting on another car to come in the next day, I came back today. I was so eager to buy the car today (Friday, 9/11), that I sold my mini cooper car today, and afterwards went STRAIGHT to the dealership to buy my brand new one. This eagerness was met with the same attitude from Sheree from Monday, whom i really didn’t want to deal with again but didn’t know if there were any better options. I get there and she pulls the car around, I sit in it and tell her I want to look at some other options before purchasing. Obviously annoyed, she says “Well I thought you wanted this one which is why I brought it around.” I said, “That’s true but I would like to look around just in case.” Mind you, the one I was about to buy was black, but I REALLY wanted a red one. After walking around the lot with my mom and boyfriend, my mom asks if any other dealership has more of the ones I was looking for. She says no, and we call other places just to make sure. She then comes up to us with dealer tag, and says “Well I’ll guess I’ll put this away since you’re not interested in buying a car since you’re on the phone with another dealership.” I said ??? I said, “I do want this car, I just wanted to see if they had other color options and they do.” She said, “No they don’t.” I said, “Yes they do I’m on the phone with them now.” She says, “Okay well since you’re not interested I’ll put the tag away.” I go outside to tell my mom, who’s on the phone with another dealership, and she comes in to request to work with another salesperson. The other salesperson, Maria Clark, says, “Well you’re not interested in buying a car she tried to sell you a car.” We quickly realize what’s going on and then my mom blows up, as she should. They continue to go back and forth, while we’re trying to explain to them that I was really interested in buying the car, so interested that I sold my car today to come buy this car, we were looking into our other options. She continues to disrespect us and tells us to ultimately leave. She then starts recording us and tells the other sales manager to call the police, which further angers my mother and I, as expected. She tells the man to call the police several times. We ultimately leave, of course in fear for our lives at that point because as we all know, the police are never on our side. I am traumatized to say the least, I just wanted to buy a new car. The COO, Telis Assimenios, response to this incident was that it was "honest miscommunication" and in fact not discrimination. He called people that were calling the dealership complaining "uncivilized, uneducated and unprofessional." This entire dealership deserves to be shut down. Read more