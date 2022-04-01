Tom Bush MINI
Customer Reviews of Tom Bush MINI
Todd Thompson
by 01/04/2022on
Hands down Todd is the best car professional we’ve ever had the pleasure of dealing with. He explained every option on our Countryman and how to tailor each one. He has an open door policy and I know we can call at any time with our questions. He stayed in touch with us every step of the way during the sales process and we always knew what to expect. Todd’s the best!
Service
by 04/12/2022on
Great service. The team keeps you up to date. Are friendly, and knowledgeable. Love my Mini! Thanks All.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
An awesome experience from start to finish 👏
by 12/05/2021on
Both my husband and I have never ordered a car before, but so glad we did. It was a true pleasure to work withTodd Thompson and Sheree Pivola, they were very professional, timely answered our questions and always kept us posted. We love our 2022 Mini Cooper Countryman Signature trim, we'll worth the wait. Thank you Todd Thompson, Sheree Pivola and Tom Bush MINI !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Call the cops on someone trying to buy a car?
by 09/23/2020on
Imagine going to buy a brand new MINI cooper, and having the cops called on you. I rarely leave reviews, but I just had the most traumatic experience ever at the Tom Bush MINI dealership. I went Monday and met with Sheree Pivola, I could tell quickly that she was not fond of us. She didn’t seem to want to sell us a car, we seemed to be more of an inconvenience to her. After leaving that day because I was waiting on another car to come in the next day, I came back today. I was so eager to buy the car today (Friday, 9/11), that I sold my mini cooper car today, and afterwards went STRAIGHT to the dealership to buy my brand new one. This eagerness was met with the same attitude from Sheree from Monday, whom i really didn’t want to deal with again but didn’t know if there were any better options. I get there and she pulls the car around, I sit in it and tell her I want to look at some other options before purchasing. Obviously annoyed, she says “Well I thought you wanted this one which is why I brought it around.” I said, “That’s true but I would like to look around just in case.” Mind you, the one I was about to buy was black, but I REALLY wanted a red one. After walking around the lot with my mom and boyfriend, my mom asks if any other dealership has more of the ones I was looking for. She says no, and we call other places just to make sure. She then comes up to us with dealer tag, and says “Well I’ll guess I’ll put this away since you’re not interested in buying a car since you’re on the phone with another dealership.” I said ??? I said, “I do want this car, I just wanted to see if they had other color options and they do.” She said, “No they don’t.” I said, “Yes they do I’m on the phone with them now.” She says, “Okay well since you’re not interested I’ll put the tag away.” I go outside to tell my mom, who’s on the phone with another dealership, and she comes in to request to work with another salesperson. The other salesperson, Maria Clark, says, “Well you’re not interested in buying a car she tried to sell you a car.” We quickly realize what’s going on and then my mom blows up, as she should. They continue to go back and forth, while we’re trying to explain to them that I was really interested in buying the car, so interested that I sold my car today to come buy this car, we were looking into our other options. She continues to disrespect us and tells us to ultimately leave. She then starts recording us and tells the other sales manager to call the police, which further angers my mother and I, as expected. She tells the man to call the police several times. We ultimately leave, of course in fear for our lives at that point because as we all know, the police are never on our side. I am traumatized to say the least, I just wanted to buy a new car. The COO, Telis Assimenios, response to this incident was that it was "honest miscommunication" and in fact not discrimination. He called people that were calling the dealership complaining "uncivilized, uneducated and unprofessional." This entire dealership deserves to be shut down.
Customer Service
by 04/25/2019on
I was provided extraordinary customer service by sales rep Ciara. She did a great job answering all our questions about the new features of the MINI Countryman S 2019. As well as Tom Bush is a great company to purchase vehicles from and Iâm glad we chose them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Great Experience from start to finish!
by 01/20/2019on
I leased my first mini cooper convertible yesterday. The staff at Tom Bush were terrific. Special thanks to Romina for her warmth, respect and patience in answering all my questions. She was concerned about my needs in finding the right vehicle. Also thank you to Cody for his participation and reassurance with my experience at Tom Bush mini. The sales manager Maria and finance manager Michael were both personable and informative. Thank you all for providing me a truly pleasant and satisfying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Fantastic Service
by 10/27/2018on
Absolutely stellar service from Nicole Espinoza at Tom Bush MINI! My MINI needed a battery and she got me in and out! Fantastic! Thank you for your awesome service!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great atmosphere and service!
by 03/23/2018on
I was very impressed by Tom Bush Mini the staff are amazing and helpful! I wanted to point out specifically Amanda Sage , I did not purchase a car but I am interested and will be going back to see her in the near future. I recommend anyone going to Tom Bush Mini to see Amanda she is great at what she does!! Super helpful and knowledgable!
We love Tom Bush MINI
by 03/01/2017on
I picked up our 2017 JCW on Saturday from Tom Bush MINI. This was my second custom ordered MINI, but the first from this dealer. I would never go anywhere else. Daniel Howard, our motoring advisor, kept us up to date on the build, ocean crossing, and arrival at the dealership. He worked with my local MINI group to surprise me when delivered. It was an amazing day. Thanks to everyone at Tom Bush MINI for making my dreams come true. A special Thank you Daniel Howard for your work ethic, kindness, and for making this an outstanding purchase!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer Service at its best
by 02/21/2016on
I didn't have an appointment for service, but had a spur of the minute road trip come up. I was over-due for my 30,000 service due to a new job and time slipping up on me. I decided to try to slip in, but found that they were booked solid. Instead of just turning me away, though, they offered to quickly check my fluids and the tires' air pressure to give me the peace of mind that everything would be okay for the quick trip.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tom Bush Mini...More Than A Dealership...A Family
by 06/28/2014on
From the moment I stepped foot through the door to test drive the Mini Roadster, to the moment I received word that my new Mini Cooper S Coupe was delivered and drove off the lot, I knew I was at the right dealership. Tom Bush Mini exceeded my expectations in many ways. My Motoring Advisor, Paula M, was a god send. She took down my model choice, color choice and options and searched the dealer websites and listings for the perfect Mini Cooper S Coupe. The very next day, Paula texted me with great enthusiasm...exclaiming her triumphant location of the perfect Mini, the only one like it in the U.S. That was all she wrote...I was hooked. I knew this was the car for me. The team at Mini went to work securing the car and having it transported to their dealership. Paula was constantly in contact with me, texting me and responding to my texts frequently. On the day I walked into the dealership to pick up my car my experience was like a dream and a whirlwind. Everyone at the dealership treated me as if I was a celebrity and would constantly ask me if I was excited...even the guy's in the service department (Luis G and Sean M). I would answer with a resounding, yes! The financing was as expected...there were no hidden agendas or surprises with my price or monthly payments. It was as agreed upon. Dan F handled my finance experience and made it such a pleasure to spend money...really! It was very memorable...just like you are a part of their family...that is how well they treated me. Five stars is not enough for this dealership. From the Service Team, Beth H and Kayla N, to the gentleman that detailed my car, the entire Tom Bush Mini family welcomed me into the fold with outstretched hands. I cannot say enough about my experience...you have to drive to: 9881 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville FL 32225 if you want your car buying experience to be memorable, easy, and filled with nothing but promises...no surprises. Give them a call and get on your way to owning the perfect Mini...from the perfect dealership. Sales:[phone number removed] Service:[phone number removed] Parts:[phone number removed].
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Todd T. @ Tom Bush MINI is the BEST!!
by 03/15/2013on
I've had the new MINI Cooper Converti for a few weeks now, and I can truly say that it is a TERRIFIC car! Todd T. and Rob D. at Tom Bush MINI took great care of me, and made the purchase a really positive experience. The car performs beautifully, handles like a dream, and I'm getting 35 miles to the gallon! I'm so hooked that since I picked it up from the dealership, I haven't even driven either of my SL's, lol!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
The BEST
by 03/15/2013on
Rob and his staff at Tom Bush Mini are THE BEST! Highly recommend for a stellar car buying experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
EXCELLENT SALES MANAGEMENT
by 03/15/2013on
Rob D. made the buying and finance process a breeze and insured the car and staff met all of our travel 4 hours each way to purchase from Tom Bush because we trust them and have always been extremely well taken care of.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 03/15/2013on
Tom Bush Mini has something that no other dealership I have ever worked with has...INTEGRITY. I was blown away with the attention to detail,honesty, and good old fashion customer service. From the salespeople to the general manager Rob D. (not sure if I spelled that right) they all walked us through each step and made it as painless as possible with no gimmicks or cheesey sales moves. I highly rec Tom Bush MiNI...and the car is AMAZING!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Auction price for trade in
by 12/08/2011on
If you try to trade in your current vehicle on the purchase of a new vehicle with this dealership, be prepared to be offered the "auction price." I had them order a new $39,000 JCW coupe, and paid them a $2,000 deposit. They would not appraise my car at that time because it took approximately four months for them to get the new car. Kelly Blue Book valued my Porsche 911 at $24,700. When the production date was getting close, Tom Bush dealership agreed that I was correct on the Kelly Blue Book price and that my car was in excellent condition, but offered me the "auction price" which was $20K. Needless to say I did not purchase the vehicle and my kept my car. They kept the 2K deposit.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
