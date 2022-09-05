Tom Bush Mazda
Customer Reviews of Tom Bush Mazda
Great Experience
by 05/09/2022on
Tom Bush Mazda dealership is a great overall experience! The Sales Team working with Liz and Jose to the awesome service specialist Kathryn. Great customer service and very knowledgeable. They take time to listen to what your needs are! Go see them!
No Engine Oil on a Brand New Car
by 03/31/2022on
I had a terrible purchasing experience at the Tombush Mazda dealership. Yesterday 03/29/2022 I leased a car from them. Michael and Daniel were assisting me. After I finished signing the documents at the finance department, it took them literally 2 hours to prepare the car ( 2022 cx-30 SUV). Finally, after 2 hours Michael gave me the keys and told me everything is ready for me to drive the vehicle. I was so excited till the next day after driving about 100 miles the low engine oil light came on. When I called Michael, he told me that he asked someone from the service dept. and it was a common sensor issue he told me just bring the car tomorrow you know it is the technology we get those issues.(lier) After I talked to him I decided to check the oil level on the engine I realized that there is nothing at all(took a video of it) NO ENGINE Oil, No Windshield washer fluid, etc. The car was not in drivable condition. I usually lease from Honda, and never had anything happened to me like that before. So, when I called Michael again he asked me to call the roadside assistant and take the car back to the dealer. I am not sure if there will be any damage to my vehicle but if there is I will be definitely complaining to Mazda CS, BBB, and the state's Attorney. in conclusion, i am not happy with my purchase. They turned my buying a new car experience into a nightmare.
Seamless Transaction at a Top Shelf Dealership
by 03/15/2022on
I was dreading the idea of buying a car in the middle of a tough consumer auto market. Fortunately I stopped by Tom Bush Mazda where I met Michael Orr. A few hours later I drove home in a new CX-5 for a fair price. Noticeably absent from this process was some of the hassle and nonsense that I’ve experienced at other dealers in the past. Thank you Michael, Joe and everyone at Tom Bush Mazda. Rich in Jacksonville
Five stars
by 03/12/2022on
John was a dream to work with. He was responsive but not pushy. He was generous with his time as I was making decisions and as we were completing the purchase process. I would recommend John Stribley, Brittany, and Tom Bush again and again.
Best customer service
by 01/25/2022on
I am writing this letter today to commend the staff at Tom Bush Mazda. My college age son owned a 2018 Mazda 3, a car he really enjoyed. Unfortunately he was involved in an accident over the recent holidays and his car was totaled. The fact that neither he, nor his girlfriend received anything more than minor bruising was a testament to the safety features of this vehicle and the reason that we opted for a newer version of the same model. Upon arrival at your dealership we were greeted by Scotty Hawkesworth who immediately put us at ease and was a total professional. I am one to ask questions, lots of questions and Scotty stayed in constant communication with me, addressing all of my questions, impressive. Well, we decided on a 2022 version of the Mazda 3 but, due to current events, it was not scheduled to be in the port of Jax until January 20th. We understood that it could be a week to 10 days after that before the car was actually ready to drive off the lot and as our car insurance covered a rental vehicle until only the 19th and my son attends UF and lives in Gainesville, we were in a bind. I relayed our problem (not your problem, ours) to Scotty and although we all knew the car would not even get to the port until the 20th, and could be much longer before it was actually ready for pick up, he told me not to worry and that he’d be back in touch. Although a nice sentiment, moms do worry and I was. The day we returned the rental car, Scotty was actually able to finagle a loaner car for us and saved the day. Then, Scotty really nailed it by putting a rush on getting our car prepped and only a single day after the ship hit the port, my sons new vehicle was ready to pick up at your dealership, amazing! I have worked in numerous industries over the years and one common thread they all have is adherence to top level customer service, so I have high expectations and can be critical when adequate service is not being rendered. Scotty was patient, listened to our needs and requests and did not try to pressure us into anything we did not want, nor need. I am so happy my family selected your dealership, as the service provided by Scotty and the rest of the Tom Bush Mazda family was amazing. I would, and will, recommend your dealership and know exactly where I will make my next vehicle purchase. Sincerely, The Gehm family
Shop Elsewhere
by 01/11/2022on
Sales associate was nice. Overall, very disorganized. Sales Manager and Financial associate I found to be rude.
Awesome job John Stribling at Tom Bush Mazda
by 01/01/2022on
Smooth sales experience
Positive Experience
by 12/05/2021on
I recently leased a vehicle from Tom Bush Mazda and couldn't have been provided with better service. I came into the dealership intending to purchase a used a car, but, just as I'd discovered elsewhere, the high used-car prices didn't seem like a good investment compared to new cars considering age, mileage, and warranty for the money I would be paying. My salesperson, Scotty, suggested I consider leasing and laid out all the numbers and pros and cons of each choice without emphasizing any one of the 3 options. Leasing ticked off more boxes for me than purchasing right now. Throughout the process, everyone I encountered was as friendly and helpful as Scotty.
Best experience!
by 11/10/2021on
We had a wonderful experience purchasing our Mazda CX-9 with John Stribling. From the moment we got there we didn’t feel any pressure, he was kind and well informed on the vehicles and listened to what we said and wanted. Beyond that, we were pleasantly surprised to find that they are not adding any “markup” on MSRP, which many other dealers were doing (we came close to purchasing at a few other places and when paperwork was printed it was 10k above for markup, which these places claimed everyone was doing). Once we decided we wanted to purchase with them, we quickly learned the rest of the staff was equally amazing. From the manger to the, service staff to financing. I highly recommend going there and seeing what they have to offer.
Repairs and customer service spot on!!
by 10/10/2021on
Repairs explained and amount of time it would take. Stayed in touch through out the process.
Best car buying experience!
by 10/04/2021on
I had a wonderful experience purchasing a car at Tom Bush Mazda. Ben Ollie and Jose Alers were both were great to work with. They helped with purchasing a car that I was interested in and made sure I knew all the details about the car before I left. It was a quick process and I appreciated that. Brittany was great in the Financial area as well! Everyone was friendly and helpful and I didn't feel any pressure, just a willingness to help me get the car that I wanted. Thank you Ben and Jose!!!
Great Buying Experience
by 12/06/2019on
Great atmosphere at Tom Bush, friendly and efficient. My salesperson, Marc Sheedy did a fantastic job, he made the whole process super easy. He was knowledgeable, professional and super nice, A ten out of 10 !
My new Mazda3!!
by 01/04/2019on
Steve and Lisa are the dream team! Steve wouldn't quit until he got me the best deal possible and I don't think it could've been done at any other dealership. Lisa made understanding all the information easy and I learned a lot while taking care of all the paperwork for my fiance's new Mazda3. Thank y'all so much I can't tell you how much appreciate your service and hospitality. Ask for them when you come in, you definitely won't regret it!
Infiniti G37
by 12/03/2018on
After over a year of search and much diligence Steve Garcia found the perfect car for me. If you are in the market for a vehicle and want someone who will offer excellent customer service from start to finish I highly recommend Steve Garcia.
Love my new CX5, Thanks Luis Serna.
by 11/28/2018on
Thank you Luis for helping me finding the perfect vehicle. I love my 2018 red Mazda CX-5. This was my first time buying a new car and Luis made it smooth and easy. He was very knowledgeable and helpful. I even got the weather floor mats which are a must have. Luis even went and found a big bow and put it on top while I was in finance. It was my birthday and he was Awesome. Thank you again for such great customer service!
Tom Bush Mazda
by 11/24/2018on
Steve and Lisa Garcia were amazing to work with! Quick and Easy! Would recommend Tom Bush Mazda to anyone!
Thank you to Brett Sanders
by 11/21/2018on
I recently purchased a CX-9 and was fortunate enough to have Brett Sanders recommended to me as a sales consultant. First, I was purchasing the vehicle from out of state, and second my financing required a lot of extra work. Brett took a good deal of extra time over several days to make sure everything was perfect before I came all the way down to get the car. The day I showed up everything was squared away, the car was gassed and clean, he took time to get me familiar with all the features from the navigation to the memory seats, and I was ready to go. Iâd also like to thank Courtney Hayes for some good finance advice and patience as well. 10/10 Iâd come to Jacksonville to buy another.
Amazing service with Steve and Lisa
by 11/20/2018on
Steve, and lisa were absolutely amazing. We came in with our 2 little children and they were so patient and kind. They worked fast and diligently to get our paper work done and het us on the road. I will definitely recommend any friends or family to them. We are so greatful we had them here to help us.
VW golf buy
by 11/12/2018on
Great family and great atmosphere Steve garcia and his wife are awesome helped every step of the way buying a new to me car.
Steve and Lisa Garcia are great
by 11/05/2018on
Searching for a used car can be frustrating. You go to different places and you get treated differently because you're not getting that new car that will bring the salesman a great commission. I searched for one for almost a month and was meet with the worst of the worst cars with ballooned prices. Enter Steve and Lisa Garcia of Tom Bush, not only did they help me find a car that runs great and fits my current needs but they gave me the exact price I could afford with no pressure. I wasn't looking for perfection in a car but I was looking for a respectable one for the price. They delivered! The fact of the matter is if I find anyone looking for a new or used car I will refer them to Steve and Lisa of Tom Bush. When I am ready to make my new car purchase in about a year I WILL buy it from them. I promise you, I'm not exaggerating they are a trustworthy bunch; if you want to feel like your money is respected no matter a lot or a little call Steve or Lisa.
Awesome experience
by 10/07/2018on
One of the best car buying experiences I have ever had My salesman Smithy Smith and the finance guy Andrew was awesome. Love the car!!!!
