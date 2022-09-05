5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I am writing this letter today to commend the staff at Tom Bush Mazda. My college age son owned a 2018 Mazda 3, a car he really enjoyed. Unfortunately he was involved in an accident over the recent holidays and his car was totaled. The fact that neither he, nor his girlfriend received anything more than minor bruising was a testament to the safety features of this vehicle and the reason that we opted for a newer version of the same model. Upon arrival at your dealership we were greeted by Scotty Hawkesworth who immediately put us at ease and was a total professional. I am one to ask questions, lots of questions and Scotty stayed in constant communication with me, addressing all of my questions, impressive. Well, we decided on a 2022 version of the Mazda 3 but, due to current events, it was not scheduled to be in the port of Jax until January 20th. We understood that it could be a week to 10 days after that before the car was actually ready to drive off the lot and as our car insurance covered a rental vehicle until only the 19th and my son attends UF and lives in Gainesville, we were in a bind. I relayed our problem (not your problem, ours) to Scotty and although we all knew the car would not even get to the port until the 20th, and could be much longer before it was actually ready for pick up, he told me not to worry and that he’d be back in touch. Although a nice sentiment, moms do worry and I was. The day we returned the rental car, Scotty was actually able to finagle a loaner car for us and saved the day. Then, Scotty really nailed it by putting a rush on getting our car prepped and only a single day after the ship hit the port, my sons new vehicle was ready to pick up at your dealership, amazing! I have worked in numerous industries over the years and one common thread they all have is adherence to top level customer service, so I have high expectations and can be critical when adequate service is not being rendered. Scotty was patient, listened to our needs and requests and did not try to pressure us into anything we did not want, nor need. I am so happy my family selected your dealership, as the service provided by Scotty and the rest of the Tom Bush Mazda family was amazing. I would, and will, recommend your dealership and know exactly where I will make my next vehicle purchase. Sincerely, The Gehm family Read more