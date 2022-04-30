Tom Bush BMW Orange Park
Great Experience
04/30/2022
We had a really great experience with Tom Bush BMW Orange Park. What made it exceptional was our salesman, Sonny Panjevic. He was a completely non-pressure, friendly and courteous man. They even found a $2000 credit that I was eligible for that I had no idea of. Usually, I feel like I am being bamboozled at car dealerships but this was not the case here. I highly recommend this dealership
They really came through....thanks Vanessa!
04/06/2022
In short, a very pleasant experience and thrill to have my dream car (BMW M440i convertible...go drive one, you'll see...) In this day of post-Covid, it is very difficult to find a decent car or something you want. Vanessa was able to connect me to the car I really wanted, and made the whole experience wonderful and painless. Jorge, the finance/sales manager, the same. Things are more expenseive now, and we must all be prepared for that, but this is a wonderful experience. Will see you all for the next one very soon!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great BMW Service
04/01/2022
Excellent customer service all around, from scheduling service to the mechanic servicing our vehicle! Highly recommend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Just what I needed
02/12/2022
Good people who cared about me and my car. Ian was an excellent service rep…very straightforward and caring. Glad I have a BWM and the Bush service department.
Excellent customer service
02/11/2022
Tom Bush BMW of Oranges Park is an excellent choice when buying your next car. The salesman I was dealing with, Ryan Meyer was very attentive and kept us informed as to the status of the vehicle we were looking for. Once the vehicle became available, he called us right away and we were able to make great deal. They were very fair on the trade-in value of my vehicle. I highly recommend this dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Experience
01/28/2022
Chystal Cagle was awesome in helping me buy my new X 5. Don Newell showed me all of the aspects of the I Drive. He was clear, concise, precise, and very knowledgeable. He took the time to ensure I understood everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Superior Service
01/20/2022
Battery died on Sunday. Was able to jump start only. BMW Orange Park took me in Monday afternoon and I was out and about again in less than 90 minutes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Customer Service.
01/02/2022
I worked with Isaac on Bmw 530i. The process was quick and easy. Isaac provided an excellent customer service!!! I'll recommend this place to my friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Did it Again with BMW Orange Park
12/31/2021
So this is our 4th BMW in just 4 years at Tom Bush BMW and its nice to walk into a dealer where you see the same faces all the time. Tony is our sales agent (3rd vehicle and with Tropical relaxing music playing in his cubicle) is awesome and very knowledgeable. He made no bones about it may take a few months to order our BMW 4 Series, but keep us updated to the status all the time. Jorge also knows us by name now and had all our financial paperwork ready to go and we were in and out quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great & easy sales
12/28/2021
I custom ordered my new X3. It could not have been simpler! Tony gave me great tips on what I might want for options, explained every possible feature and option. There was absolutely no pressure. But Tony was quick to respond to every call or text. I couldn’t be happier!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Purchased the first BMW 240i to arrive at Tom Bush BMW.
11/21/2021
Contacted Douglas Young via telephone and arranged deposit and purchase over the phone. Since I had done my research there was no need to travel to the dealership. Mr. Young was professional and gave me constant feedback on prior to the delivery. Great experience and would recommend to anyone interested in buying a BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Personal touch
11/06/2021
This was the 6th BMW I have purchased and despite the current inventory availability the team of Chrystal and Douglas optimized the options to review and build exactly what my wife wanted. We trust Tom Bush as they have always placed our interests as their top priority. We will be lifelong customers. Roland and Marta
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Don Newell really is a genuis!
10/23/2021
I had my complimentary genius appointment with Don today and he answered all my questions and showed me a ton of cool features in my BMW. Thank you, Don!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
NONE BETTER !
09/24/2021
6 STARS !!! Vanessa was a joy to have as my sales professional. Top to bottom, every detail was attended to from special ordering to delivery. 😉 Don at the Tom Bush BMW GENIUS desk demonstrated the many nuances of what I have learned is the most advanced vehicle I have ever owned. Manuals and videos are nice but...the in person, hands on, instruction was invaluable. 😀
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Friendly helpful staff
09/20/2021
Quick easy purchase. Great follow up and excellent service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
There just great
09/12/2021
Showed up at my appointment exactly at 10:30 and Don was ready to receive me. He was so very patient and detailed. He stayed true to Covid safety. He started outside of the vehicle explaining all of the functions key free locking and unlocking the car, using my foot to open and close the truck. He showed the exact positioning required. He showed how to use the key to start and stop the car, how to open the windows and close the windows. He then explained all the functions of the lights, the doors, then setting seat memory. He gave a thorough explanation of the dash. How to use the functions on the stirring wheel. He took the time and went through every option in the BMD Drive screen from the radio, sound, navigation, system maintenance checks, and how to connect my phone devices. He set up my quick buttons, help me locate my favorite type of music and preset all the stations. He then showed me how to change the interior colors. He showed me the great details of my air conditioning and explained the benefits of recycled air, fresh air and the best way to defrost using the automation. He showed me the interchange between BMW Drive and Apple CarPlay. He taught me how to talk to Ms BMW, taught me how to use the hand gestures and sunroof. We went over everything And ensured that I knew how to access the videos. Don walked me through the center console and told demonstrated how and which operations could take place via voice communication, the screen, wheel and console. My 4 year old was with us and is a really bussy little girl. He never complained or showed any frustration in fact he included her allowing her to push buttons and talk to Ms. BMW. I asked a ton of questions and nothing went unanswered. We spent about 2 hours and I’m so appreciative for what had been scheduled for a 40 minutes session. Thank you Don. I have owned several BMW’s and I guess because I was young then I had never took the time to really learn and appreciate the capabilities. This was a really great learning session
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service
09/08/2021
I had the pleasure of having Don Newell as my sales rep. Don was very knowledgeable and helpful in my transaction. Don demonstrated confidence and make me feel at ease. I traded my 2014 Mercedes Benz E350 and my 2016 X6 on my new purchase. I had never traded a in a car before and here I was trading 2 for one. Great job Don
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent professional sales person
07/17/2021
Crystal Cagle provided excellent follow up to any question. Very knowledgeable about the M440 I. I didn’t purchase the car due to color. I would recommend her for an enjoyable car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Best Customer Experience Ever
06/06/2021
Just this week I bought two BMW X5's, one for me and one for my wife. I bought them from two different dealers, and the experience buying from Douglas Young [contact info removed] at Tom Bush BMW in Orange Park on 6914 Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville, was AMAZING. This was an internet purchase and Douglas Young followed up very quickly and understood what I wanted. When I arrived at Tom Bush BMW to finalize the purchase, I did not have to wait for the car to be prepped, it was already done. The terms of the sale were exactly what we had agreed on the phone and by e-mail, so we sat down and quickly signed our documents. This was just the start of the great experience. Douglas, my wife and I went to check the vehicle and set it up. Douglas asked us about my wife's X5, and when he found out that we had not setup her vehicle in the other dealer he volunteered to set both vehicles up at the same time. He had my wife bring her vehicle around and park it next to mine. He showed both of us the ins and outs of programing the vehicles, and made us laugh while doing it, it was great. He setup both our vehicles so we could drive each others vehicle and it could be like we are driving our own. Now we can open each other's vehicles with our IPhones and the vehicle will set itself up for who ever is going to drive it that day. I buy cars every other year and I have never had an AMAZING experience like buying this vehicle from Douglas Young [contact info removed] at Tom Bush BMW Orange Park. Please call him, you will not regret it.
Buyer Beware
05/30/2021
Today May 29, 2020, I went to Tom Bush BMW Orange Park to purchase a pair of windshield wipers for my wife’s 2020 BMW 228i. I was looking at the cars in the show room floor and I started to talk to one of the sales representatives Douglas Young. I explained to Mr. Douglas my family’s situation that we were extremely happy with our 228i but we were having a baby in a few weeks and the car sits too low and the back seat room was too small for a car seat. Mr. Young took me back to his office and I mentioned that my wife would like our payment to stay the same. Mr. Young explained to me that it will be difficult if you are trying to keep your payments the same, and he did so in a snappy tone. I also explained to him that my wife would like three things in a car, keyless entry, a nice radio, and heated seats. Mr. Young’s reply was the same as before. Mr. Young did some research and found a 2021 X1 that would be perfect, so we took the car for a test drive. During the test drive I asked Mr. Young if we could take the car on the interstate, at that time Mr. Young told me no, and stated you already know how BMW’s drive and I do not want to be stuck in traffic or get in an accident. Once we arrived back at the dealership Mr. Young wanted to run my credit. I explained to him that I must run this by my wife first. He told me that was fine. I left his office and called my wife and explained the offer the dealership was offering us. My wife being eight months pregnant said not right now, perhaps later the following week. My wife also asked how much more upside down would this put us? I told her I did not know. I went back to Mr. Youngs office and explained to him what my wife said. I asked Mr. Young how much money upside down we would be on the new car. Mr. Young replied, women usually only want to know what the monthly payment are. I explained to him that my wife wants to know the negative equity rolled over on the new car. Mr. Young told me 3k. I called my wife back and told my wife what Mr. young told me, and she said not right now and that she would like to see the car on a different day as it was getting late. Once I hung up the phone with my wife, I explained to Mr. Young what my wife said. That is when Mr. young’s tone changed. I asked if he will be here tomorrow? He stated that the dealership is not open on Sundays. I asked him can we come back on Monday? Mr. Young replied that this deal is only good for today. He is not sure if it will be available on Monday. Mr. Young said to me that he did not see how my wife could not understand this was a good deal. She is currently paying for a car she cannot use. I explained to Mr. Young that my wife is not going to make a quick decision like this, not to mention she is pregnant. Let me go home and talk to her. Once I was grabbing my things getting ready to leave, I asked Mr. Young a copy of the deal he has offered, he never gave me the deal offer. He only gave me the information on the car he wanted to sell me. As I was leaving the dealership and passing his office Mr. Young told me in a condescending tone “congratulations on your baby, I guess”. All the way home I was so upset. I called the dealership twice to speak to Mr. Young but only got his voice mail. I am so disgusted by Douglas Young’s actions. I cannot believe he has numerous plaques of salesmen of the month in his office. He is the most disrespectful salesmen I have ever met. He uses bully tactics to sell cars and when he knows he is not going to sell a car at that moment he becomes extremely disrespectful. Our unborn child is a gift from God not an inconvenience! Also, my wife is not unintelligent because she wants to think about a car deal. If Tom Bush BMW gave him that many awards, they must only give those out for sheer numbers not customer service. Tom Bush should be ashamed of themselves!
Tom is tops
03/11/2021
Tom helped me set up apple play in my 440. He was so clear and helpful and didn’t make me feel silly for not knowing how to figure this out on my own. All my experiences have been A+ at Tom Bush Orange Park.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
