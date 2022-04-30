1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Today May 29, 2020, I went to Tom Bush BMW Orange Park to purchase a pair of windshield wipers for my wife’s 2020 BMW 228i. I was looking at the cars in the show room floor and I started to talk to one of the sales representatives Douglas Young. I explained to Mr. Douglas my family’s situation that we were extremely happy with our 228i but we were having a baby in a few weeks and the car sits too low and the back seat room was too small for a car seat. Mr. Young took me back to his office and I mentioned that my wife would like our payment to stay the same. Mr. Young explained to me that it will be difficult if you are trying to keep your payments the same, and he did so in a snappy tone. I also explained to him that my wife would like three things in a car, keyless entry, a nice radio, and heated seats. Mr. Young’s reply was the same as before. Mr. Young did some research and found a 2021 X1 that would be perfect, so we took the car for a test drive. During the test drive I asked Mr. Young if we could take the car on the interstate, at that time Mr. Young told me no, and stated you already know how BMW’s drive and I do not want to be stuck in traffic or get in an accident. Once we arrived back at the dealership Mr. Young wanted to run my credit. I explained to him that I must run this by my wife first. He told me that was fine. I left his office and called my wife and explained the offer the dealership was offering us. My wife being eight months pregnant said not right now, perhaps later the following week. My wife also asked how much more upside down would this put us? I told her I did not know. I went back to Mr. Youngs office and explained to him what my wife said. I asked Mr. Young how much money upside down we would be on the new car. Mr. Young replied, women usually only want to know what the monthly payment are. I explained to him that my wife wants to know the negative equity rolled over on the new car. Mr. Young told me 3k. I called my wife back and told my wife what Mr. young told me, and she said not right now and that she would like to see the car on a different day as it was getting late. Once I hung up the phone with my wife, I explained to Mr. Young what my wife said. That is when Mr. young’s tone changed. I asked if he will be here tomorrow? He stated that the dealership is not open on Sundays. I asked him can we come back on Monday? Mr. Young replied that this deal is only good for today. He is not sure if it will be available on Monday. Mr. Young said to me that he did not see how my wife could not understand this was a good deal. She is currently paying for a car she cannot use. I explained to Mr. Young that my wife is not going to make a quick decision like this, not to mention she is pregnant. Let me go home and talk to her. Once I was grabbing my things getting ready to leave, I asked Mr. Young a copy of the deal he has offered, he never gave me the deal offer. He only gave me the information on the car he wanted to sell me. As I was leaving the dealership and passing his office Mr. Young told me in a condescending tone “congratulations on your baby, I guess”. All the way home I was so upset. I called the dealership twice to speak to Mr. Young but only got his voice mail. I am so disgusted by Douglas Young’s actions. I cannot believe he has numerous plaques of salesmen of the month in his office. He is the most disrespectful salesmen I have ever met. He uses bully tactics to sell cars and when he knows he is not going to sell a car at that moment he becomes extremely disrespectful. Our unborn child is a gift from God not an inconvenience! Also, my wife is not unintelligent because she wants to think about a car deal. If Tom Bush BMW gave him that many awards, they must only give those out for sheer numbers not customer service. Tom Bush should be ashamed of themselves! Read more