I purchased my first ever BMW from Tom Bush. My husband found an X4 online and began working with Abe who was the ultimate salesperson. He assured us that if we wanted the vehicle that he would work with us until the deal was sealed. Given the scarcity in SUVs, I had a dealership in metro Atlanta (where I reside) sell a vehicle up from under me with no apology whatsoever. Needless to say , Abe being made aware of this did his absolute best to ensure I wouldn’t have a repeat. I am so happy with the level of service, commitment & follow-up I received from beginning to end. Abe even followed up with us Saturday night to make sure our drive back to Atlanta was a safe one. ❤️ Even though I’m not a resident of Jacksonville or FL in general, I will absolutely refer Abe & Tom Bush to BMW to anyone I know who is. Thank you again Abe! Read more