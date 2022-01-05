Tom Bush BMW Jacksonville
Customer Reviews of Tom Bush BMW Jacksonville
Hassle free purchase experience
by 05/01/2022on
This is my second purchase with Tom Bush BMW. Both experiences were stellar. I was able to complete the transaction efficiently. Abe was my sales advisor throughout the process. He walked me through the ordering process, and was very helpful when my plans changed to deliver the vehicle to the dealership in a timely fashion in lieu of the PCD. I would highly recommend the dealership and Abe for anyone in the market for a new BMW.
Over and above
by 05/13/2022on
We had a hiccup at first with service appointment, but Chad came to the rescue. Thanks Tom Bush BMW for making good on my service experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Service Advisor, Brian Noell
by 04/16/2022on
Would like to recognize and also recommend, Service Advisor Brian Noell from Tom Bush BMW, for providing excellent service! He took command of making sure our vehicle was serviced promptly and accurately. We value quality client service and Brian delivered on all aspects! Thank you Brian Noell!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 03/04/2022on
I enjoyed my service experience at Tom Bush on Atlantic. The staff was very friendly and engaging. My service contact Yara took care of my needs and the service was in a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New 2022 BMW X1
by 03/01/2022on
This is the second car I have purchased or leased through Tom Bush on Atlantic Blvd in Jacksonville in. the past three years. John Banar was our sales person on both deals. I also worked with Brittany Babb (Fantastic) and our finance person was Sheila Lewis. Sheila was so nice and was not pushy when it came to the extended warranty but very thorough and patient in her explanation. I give the highest marks to all three. What a great Team!! Tom Bush BMW will have my business for years and years to come.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best dealership ever
by 02/27/2022on
I saw an add on Facebook for the BX7 and jokingly texted my salesman Marco Granado, was that car available? He informed me that it was pre sold - he texted me two days later and said it was available and I am over joyed that I got this dream car !!! Thank you everyone at Tom Bush , Marco, Rob , Shelia and the great people in the loaner department. Mr Barry!!! it has been a great experience purchasing vehicles and getting them serviced from you 🙏🏽🙏🏽
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Service with Rich
by 02/23/2022on
Richard Berry is the best! When I bring my car in for service, I know that Richard(Rich) will make sure everting is handled promptly and to perfection. He genuinely cares about his clients and constantly goes out of his way to make the experience excellent!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best car salesman
by 02/23/2022on
Chuck Hollis is truly the best in his business. He is fair, honest and listens. In addition, he provides great suggestions and fits your needs to the right car! Lastly, Chuck becomes a friend as well as a trusted car advisor becomes he takes the time and cares!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Warrant service
by 12/23/2021on
The service at Tom Bush has been very good. They provide a video of service and get the job done quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Chuck Hollis is Fantastic
by 12/20/2021on
Chuck Hollis is honest, professional and has sold us multiple vehicles in the last 6 years providing the same experience. Our last three vehicles were all designed and ordered virtually because we know we can trust Chuck. I have recommended him to friends and colleagues multiple times.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Stanta Came Early at Tom Bush BMW Jacksonville!
by 12/17/2021on
Our CA, Mr. Carlton McDonald is unbelievable! We worked with him well over five months to get the perfect vehicle.....and, he did not fail! He made sure our needs were being met through numerous updates and follow-ups. I didn't even request a test drive before purchasing our vehicle because I had total confidence in his work ethics, professionalism and product knowledge.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
My personal BMW ordered and delivered !
by 12/07/2021on
Chuck Hollis is a very fine salesman , an honest , low key guy , extremely knowledgeable and a great reputation for taking care of all the leaders of my company (most drive BMW's ) . Chuck recommended I order the exact car , I wanted , and still gave me all the discounts I was eligible for , in a very tight market. I got a beautiful car , and a great sales contact - Chuck Hollis , at Tom Bush BMW , [contact info removed]
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Dan is the Man
by 11/16/2021on
Awesome experience at Tom Bush BMW, especially the courtesy and professionalism of our Sales Representative, Dan Sorenson. We love our new X5.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome
by 11/16/2021on
Awesome experience at Tom Bush BMW, especially the courtesy and professionalism of our Sales Representative, Carlton McDonald. We love our new X5.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
I am so happy and excited with my BMW
by 10/11/2021on
I will recommend Tom Bush 100% the services was great. all my questions was answered by Mr Patel. Also Mr Patel Trade me like a part of the BMW family, this is my second BMW my wife and I so excited and enjoying our BMW
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Wonderful experience!
by 09/14/2021on
Excellent experience from initial test drive, building out, ordering and then receiving my new BMW. Ask for Mr. Patel, he is very passionate about BMW and taking care of his customers. Thanks for a great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Top Notch Sales & Customer Service
by 09/14/2021on
Tom Bush customers fa lyfe. The entire staff was 10/10. A couple of things we love: Our salesman Abe never felt like a salesmen. He just told us facts about the car and didn't talk numbers until we asked him to. He was super knowledgeable and delivered the car well. He was super personable. Everyone was kind and made sure we were always being taken care of. Also, one of our favorite things about Tom Bush BMW is the service center. We are always in and out unlike other luxury dealerships where a service could take 5 hours. That alone is worth it to be a customer. Thank you Tom Bush BMW!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Very Professional Sales Team
by 08/11/2021on
On yesterday, I purchased the 2021 X5 xdrive45e from Tom Bush BMW Jacksonville. I first test-drove the vehicle on Saturday, and two days later - I decided to purchase. This has been the best car-buying experience I've ever had. My sales representative, Abe Powell, was very professional and courteous. Never at any point during the decision-making process did I feel pressured or haggled. Abe provided the relevant, timely, and helpful information needed for me to make my final decision. He was available (basically 24/7) to answer any questions or doubts I may have posted. Again, this was an awesome car-buying experience. I would highly recommend this dealership, because they know how to treat customers with dignity and respect. Something not to common in the car-buying experience nowadays.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Georgia Peach Purchase
by 08/09/2021on
I purchased my first ever BMW from Tom Bush. My husband found an X4 online and began working with Abe who was the ultimate salesperson. He assured us that if we wanted the vehicle that he would work with us until the deal was sealed. Given the scarcity in SUVs, I had a dealership in metro Atlanta (where I reside) sell a vehicle up from under me with no apology whatsoever. Needless to say , Abe being made aware of this did his absolute best to ensure I wouldn’t have a repeat. I am so happy with the level of service, commitment & follow-up I received from beginning to end. Abe even followed up with us Saturday night to make sure our drive back to Atlanta was a safe one. ❤️ Even though I’m not a resident of Jacksonville or FL in general, I will absolutely refer Abe & Tom Bush to BMW to anyone I know who is. Thank you again Abe!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Satisfied Return Customer
by 08/06/2021on
We have purchased vehicles from Tom Bush BMW since 2016. Our first was a certified pre-owned, our second and now our third were custom builds. We have been very pleased with all of the departments we have dealt with over the years, especially our sales representative, Abe Powell. Will continue to be a loyal customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Don't buy a car from Tom Bush BMW
by 07/27/2021on
Don't go to Tom Bush BMW. It's been more than 2 months since I purchased my car and I still don't have a tag or title. The amount of time I have wasted with them is well worth the drive to Orlando to go to a dealer with a competent staff. At this point it would have been cheaper for me to drive across the country and buy a car then to do business with Tom Bush BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments