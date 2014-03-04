4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I believe that O'Steen Volkswagen is a fairly young dealership. That said, I think one would be hard-lpressed to find a better dealer. I've been buying new vehicles for over thirty-five years and have frequently been dissapointed with almost every aspect of a new car dealership. Prior to visiting a showroom I extensively research the vehicle that I am interested in, I almost always know more about the vehicle than the attending salesperson. Not at O'Steen! York Mauritz worked at the Volkswagen factory in Wolfsburg prior to marrying an American and coming to this country. The man has an encyclopeadic knowledge of all things Volkswagen. It's almost spooky..:0) Once we made a deal on the car, everyone from the Sales Manager to the Finance & Insurance agent was courteous, helpful and efficient. It took a little over a week for the exact vehicle that I wanted to arrive at the dealership. In the interim, they had me drive a new Volkswagen and leave my trade at the service department. When the big day finally arrived, everything went silky smooth and quick. It is comforting to know that there are still places in this country where business is conducted with a hand-shake and a smile. Read more