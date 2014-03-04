O'Steen Volkswagen
Customer Reviews of O'Steen Volkswagen
Friendly, honest, and upfront on everything...
by 04/03/2014on
Rather than simply walking into any dealership, I usually make an appointment so they know that I am both serious and that I know what I want. I treat buying a car like buying a house and always do my research upfront to know what is real or not. Osteen VW welcomed me like I was friendly neighbor and their rep, James, took me and my girlfriend on an extensive tour of the VW Golf TDI I wanted. When it came time to talk about buying it, James went right to bottom line. No haggling, nothing hidden. I was offered a better price than the so-called buyer's services could get, plus all of the incentives were revealed. They simply wanted my business and Osteen demonstrated it on paper. Impressed with the dealer's upfront posture, it was easy to say "Yes" and sign for the car. Nearly a year after the purchase, I still appreciate what good deal I got and will remember it when I want to buy another car too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
VW Purchase experience
by 11/18/2013on
This was a great buying experience. My Salesman answered all my questions and it was a great and stress free experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I love my VW!!!
by 11/06/2013on
I had the best experience buying my VW with Brian B.!! I liked how he made me feel comfortable throughout the whole buying process. He went over all the features of the car and was there for the first service. I highly recommend buying your next car at O'Steen VW and with Brian B. especially.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place to buy a car
by 10/12/2013on
I had a great experience at O'steen's. I love my Passat, it rides really nice and is very comfortable. Nando was very helpful and provided excellent service. I'll definitely recommend this dealer to friends looking to buy a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience
by 09/30/2013on
Nando our sales rep was very helpful and honest through the purchase of our vehicle. We were very please with the relative quickness with which the sale was completed. He was very professional and knowledgable about the vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Little Engine That Could
by 08/01/2010on
I believe that O'Steen Volkswagen is a fairly young dealership. That said, I think one would be hard-lpressed to find a better dealer. I've been buying new vehicles for over thirty-five years and have frequently been dissapointed with almost every aspect of a new car dealership. Prior to visiting a showroom I extensively research the vehicle that I am interested in, I almost always know more about the vehicle than the attending salesperson. Not at O'Steen! York Mauritz worked at the Volkswagen factory in Wolfsburg prior to marrying an American and coming to this country. The man has an encyclopeadic knowledge of all things Volkswagen. It's almost spooky..:0) Once we made a deal on the car, everyone from the Sales Manager to the Finance & Insurance agent was courteous, helpful and efficient. It took a little over a week for the exact vehicle that I wanted to arrive at the dealership. In the interim, they had me drive a new Volkswagen and leave my trade at the service department. When the big day finally arrived, everything went silky smooth and quick. It is comforting to know that there are still places in this country where business is conducted with a hand-shake and a smile.