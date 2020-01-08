Nimnicht Buick GMC
Called for appointment, arrived but no car
by 08/01/2020on
Needless to say after a long drive and my wife were disappointed. Sale manager took the car for a week without coordination so it was not available. Salesman tried to make a deal starting with an inflated sales price, a lot funny numbers especially with dealer fees (called hidden profit). Be aware that FL has no regulation on maximun fees and this dealership is the highest in Fl.. Shop elsewhere, you will save dollars.
Great Sales Experience
by 06/02/2016on
Very good experience with our salesperson, James Jones. Had a minor repair needed for the rear seat armrest/cup holder and was given a loaner vehicle to use. All staff was very responsive and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great facility
by 03/31/2016on
Big selection both new & used-professional sales associates-clean service area with truck bed cover rep on premises-overall highly recommended
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
wait for your car!...
by 03/25/2016on
Did not like waiting for hours, though is was not as long this time as it was the first time I purchased a vehicle...then you have to sign! Which there again it was not as long as the first time. I don't like how no one tells you anything. They just say it shouldn't be too much longer. They really need to keep you informed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Experience!
by 03/23/2015on
Fantastic experience! It was a long wait, the Canyon was ordered, but Ray was great. We communicated through the entire experience, and when I say they went above and beyond, that is an understatement. I truly felt like Ray and everyone at the dealership really do care about the customer!
Nimnicht is GTG
by 07/10/2014on
Good experience. No hard sell. Just a good clean stress free buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
PROFESSIONAL STAFF/GREAT CAR
by 12/30/2013on
Everyone involved with my buying experience was professional and was very interested in making sure I got what I wanted. David B. was my salesman and he was very knowledgeable and helpful in making my final decision between a Buick Encore and GMC Terrain.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Purchase Ever!
by 09/18/2013on
Was exactly what I expect everytime I decide to purchase anything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Work
by 09/15/2013on
These folks understand the car business, know what they are doing and work to make you happy. Great group of people
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 08/11/2013on
I've been doing business with Nimnicht for over 8 years and they have never let me down in either sales or service..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy with the Service team...
by 01/31/2011on
I took my car in to be serviced and for brakes last week. The service advisor was friendly and knowledgeable. When I called for my appt the girl worked around my schedule and they got me and out without any problems. Great job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No Customer Service
by 12/31/2010on
I took my 2009 Acadia in for a warranty service and was told that the problem was not covered, because bumper to bumper warranty does not cover broken items. The broken item was fixed three times and this time it was broken. The service advisor stated that he would do his best to get the non-covered item repaired. He advised me upon pickup that the problem was fixed and I asked how could it be fixed when you stated that it was broke and a part would need to be ordered. At no time was I offered the option to pay for the repair, I was just told that it was not covered. He stated he straightened the bent parts and snapped everything back into place and added glue to make certain the item was secure. The glue turned white after about one hour. It looks a total mess and is consistent with the customer service. My 2009 Acadia is falling apart and I'm getting nothing but left out in the cold by GMC. No of my real issues are covered by the bumper to bumper warranty because of a loop whole interpretation by GMC. One of my keyless remove collapsed and the other appears to be taking the same road. According to the warranty the battery is the only thing not covered in the remote, but GMC is using a clause about negligence. They are saying that I was negligent in my handling of the remote which is very inaccurate. They also used that clause with the case around my second row seats. Using that clause inappropriately takes the responsibility off of them and releases them from honoring the bumper to bumper warranty. In summary there is no bumper to bumper warranty with GMC vehicles. Poor quality vehicles mirror poor quality customer service and vehicle repair.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
