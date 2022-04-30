Mazda City of Orange Park
Customer Reviews of Mazda City of Orange Park
Gajinder
by 04/30/2022on
Extremely satisfied by the service provided by the dealer and they made the overall buying experience easy.
2022 CX-5
by 04/28/2022on
I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Mazda Orange Park for my recent new car purchase. Everyone greeted us upon arrival, made sure that our questions were answered and made us comfortable with the entire process. The 2022 CX-5 we purchased our fifth Mazda starting with an RX-7, Miata(Shinsen), Madza 5 and a Mazda 3. It is not only the brand, it is the service after the sale that completes the package. We are thankful that Neil Middleton was available when we came in, initally looking at a CX-30. We test drove the CX-30, while he pointed our the various features and asked us about what we were looking for in a new car. He was thorough and patient with our questions, as we took the long way back to the dealersdhip. He asked us if we has looked at the CX-5, I told him that we had one as a service loaner and were not impressed with the comfot of the front seats. He explained the upgrades to the CX-5, starting with the seats, we were impressed enough with the vehicle to close the deal. Neil took us through the entire process, even breaking up the tedious paperwork between visits, making the process easier for all involved. I can not say buying a car is a pleasant or an easy experience however, this is the closest I have been to feeling that way about a new car purchase. Thank you to Neil and everyone at Mazda for our new CX-5.
Great experience!
by 04/16/2022on
I had a wonderful experience buying a car from this dealership! This was my first time buying a car and Aaron couldn’t have made the experience any easier. He was extremely knowledgeable, helpful, honest, and kind. I live a couple hours away from this dealership and wasn’t able to see the car in person before buying but Aaron sent me many photos and did a very thorough walkthrough video for me. He was even able to get the car delivered to me! I truly appreciate the effort he went through to find me my perfect car. I couldn’t recommend this dealership or Aaron more!
Awesome
by 04/10/2022on
On average I buy a new car every 18 months. For the last 2 decades I have purchased mostly high end automobiles, Mercedes, BMW, Cadillac, Lexus, etc. I had never been to a Mazda dealership nor had a desire to go to one. My friend who has an older Mazda asked me to go with her to Lexus. She had every intention of purchasing a new Lexus. But after a short time of the sales rep speaking mostly just to me, although she was buying the car, she asked me to take her to Mazda. I pulled up to Mazda in my 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV Sport - blacked out. Not too my surprise I received immediate attention, but to my appreciation once I explained my friend was buying the car the focus was on her and what she was looking for in a new automobile. Once at Mazda both Eric and Neil assisted - best all around service I have ever received. Extremely knowledgeable about Mazda and my car. My friend purchased a car and encouraged me to get past my ego and look at a Mazda. In short I agreed and they took a look at my Cadillac for trade. They offered me what I had paid 2 years earlier, but encouraged me to do the electronic auction on Wednesday and possibly get more money. In summation: I ended up getting almost $98,000 for my car and purchased, at a fraction of the value of my trade in, a top of the line CX 9 Signature. I admit a shot to my high-end ego, but what a deal. I purchased a great car with all the bells and whistles and had the best sales experience ever. Awesome!
Eric and Mazda City go the extra mile
by 04/07/2022on
Eric at Mazda City made the car buying experience as simple as it could be. In these unprecedented times of supply shortages and delays, he kept me in the loop every step of the way. Eric went the extra mile searching for the exact trim I wanted. I could not be any happier with the process and even more important my new Mazda 3 turbo premium plus. Thanks Eric! I KNOW my next car will be purchased through you. Keep up the stellar work.
My Granddaughter's first car
by 04/02/2022on
Aaron was such a delight to work with getting my granddaughter in her first car. He was awesome and patient with our family. He always found answers promptly and went above and beyond in his customer service with us. Ask for him next time you stop in. You will be very pleased.
Back in action!
by 03/24/2022on
After obtaining my first lease from Mazda City of Orange Park, I was happy. However after an accident (not at fault) I was left without a vehicle. Being a new Father and my Wife having a disability it was a strain, but a quick phone call to my sales guy Eric Singer, we got the process rolling on a replacement vehicle. Just like the first time everything was perfect and I never felt alone in the process. Five star team at this place!
Neil Middleton 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼
by 03/17/2022on
Neil Middleton was the best ever, he was on the spot with what we were looking for and the right price. We will be going back when we need another vehicle.
Best Car-Buying Experience
by 03/15/2022on
I had a very smooth car-buying experience with Victor and the whole team. He went above and beyond to answer my numerous questions and my specific requests. Very up-front about the walk-away price. I reserved this Mazda 3 a month in advance, and I was informed of every step in the process. When I came to pick it up, Victor explained every feature of the car in detail. Overall a very professional and satisfying experience!
Worth the 70-mile drive
by 03/10/2022on
This was the most pleasant car buying experience we've ever had. It helps that Aaron is a car guy not a sales guy. He found exactly what we wanted. He kept us informed over several weeks while he looked, but never got pushy. There was no pressure and no dealer "market adjustment." Even after the sale, Aaron followed up to make sure everything was right. The whole experience at Mazda City was great and worth the 70-mile drive for us.
You won't regret it!
by 03/09/2022on
Overall a great experience with Victor. He was so knowledgeable about the cars and if he didn't know the answer, he would take the time to find out. Victor goes the extra mile by making phone calls or texts to check-in all while never pressuring to buy. He didn't feel like a salesperson but more like a friend. The entire process was quick and easy. After the car was purchased, he took the time to show me all the features of the car. All in all, you won't go wrong with Victor over at Mazda City!
Great experience!
by 03/03/2022on
Had a great car buying experience with Cole. He was polite, informative, and made me feel like I could trust that he wanted to get me in a vehicle that best suited my needs. Originally, I was set on getting a CX-30. Cole asked all the right questions and got me to test drive a cx-5 as it was similar to the Rogue I had been driving. And sure enough I loved it! I’ve been driving my car for about a week now and I’m still 100% happy in my purchase. Cole was also very patient and understanding as my husband and I worked out this car buying thing while he was overseas. I never felt rushed or pressured. Great experience overall!
Amazing First Sales Experience
by 03/02/2022on
Joel at Mazda City of Orange Park was an amazing sales representative. Helpful, dedicated, accommodating and patient are but a few words to describe the service Joel and Aaron delivered to me and my family during this life-milestone purchase. As an individual on the autistic spectrum, hitting developmental or otherwise milestones on schedule [or at all] has not often been a strong suit of mine; it also takes just about all that I can do to nurture a marriage, be successful at my job and navigate daily interpersonal interactions. Suffice it to say that independently researching my first vehicle purchase in addition to my other responsibilities would never happen, ergo hitting this life-milestone would probably never happen—and I had accepted that. Queue Joel. Joel was an amazingly easy to talk to person. Knowledgeable far and beyond the extent that I require and was able to answer all of my questions from regarding the vehicle’s technical specifications and features, all the way to fine-grained details around financing options. He was willing to work around my hectic schedule and maintain flexibility in multiple facets with respect to communication. He also went out of his way in providing me with the information I needed to make decisions required to achieve my desired outcome, as well as be patient whilst I made said decisions. Without his wonderful assistance, I would never have been able to navigate this journey with success—Thank you Joel.
Very sincere salesperson : Aaron
by 03/01/2022on
Aaron was a sincere and honest salesperson. He did not push us into buying the car. He fully educated us on all the features of the car and demonstrated how it could benefit us. He displayed passion for his job and for Mazda.
Quick and easy
by 02/28/2022on
The experience in general was great. From the minute I walked up Aaron, our salesperson, was very helpful and thorough with everything. I can not say enough about how great of an experience it was.
Awesome service
by 02/27/2022on
Joel was awesome!!! He took his time to show me how the vehicle works from top to bottom. He was so thorough and professional. I was so pleased with his service I sent my friend the next day and she bought one as well.
Greatest experience
by 02/23/2022on
The best experience buying a car. Cole our sales consultant was above and beyond helpful. Really made the experience worth while
Great experience with Cole and Mazda City!
by 02/19/2022on
I just purchased a Mazda CX-5 Select in red with beige interior. The car is gorgeous and drives like a dream! Cole Gim was my salesman, and he was wonderful to work with. He was very personable, knowledgeable and was very prompt in returning my texts and calls. I made several changes throughout the sales process, and Cole helped make it a seamless transition. Shout out to Aaron Kominsky, Credit Manager, for his invaluable expertise. I live in SE Ga, and Cole personally delivered the car to me. He went over the car’s features and was very patient in doing so. I will definitely recommend Cole and Mazda City to anyone looking for a new or used vehicle.
Happy Happy Man
by 02/18/2022on
Awesome, Just Awesome....In all my 50 years of life experience, I have never been treated like a King at this dealership.....Shout out to Neil, my sales consultant, who bent over backwards at least 3 times to get me the best deal he could give. Shout out to Aaron as well, Financial manager in crunching the numbers and giving me everything he could give me and still make money. Consider a Mazda, I am on my 3rd one and this dealership is the BEST of the Best.
Nice!
by 02/11/2022on
Recently I bought my CX-5 and I really like it. It was great experience to buy a car from these guys and Gim is a great and responsible dealer. Highly recommend to anyone who would like to buy a car
First Time Buyer
by 02/10/2022on
As a first time car buyer, I would recommend Mazda City to others for their auto needs. The staff is friendly and the dealership is clean and well-kept. Cole was my salesperson and he went above and beyond to help me get the exact car I wanted. From the process of reserving it, to updates on transporting it to the lot, and even pictures on arrival… he followed through on everything! Cole was very personable and friendly. I never felt uncomfortably pressured about add-ons or service packages. It was a smooth process and I would return again to buy a car!
