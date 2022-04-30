5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Mazda Orange Park for my recent new car purchase. Everyone greeted us upon arrival, made sure that our questions were answered and made us comfortable with the entire process. The 2022 CX-5 we purchased our fifth Mazda starting with an RX-7, Miata(Shinsen), Madza 5 and a Mazda 3. It is not only the brand, it is the service after the sale that completes the package. We are thankful that Neil Middleton was available when we came in, initally looking at a CX-30. We test drove the CX-30, while he pointed our the various features and asked us about what we were looking for in a new car. He was thorough and patient with our questions, as we took the long way back to the dealersdhip. He asked us if we has looked at the CX-5, I told him that we had one as a service loaner and were not impressed with the comfot of the front seats. He explained the upgrades to the CX-5, starting with the seats, we were impressed enough with the vehicle to close the deal. Neil took us through the entire process, even breaking up the tedious paperwork between visits, making the process easier for all involved. I can not say buying a car is a pleasant or an easy experience however, this is the closest I have been to feeling that way about a new car purchase. Thank you to Neil and everyone at Mazda for our new CX-5. Read more