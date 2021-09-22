1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Bought my 2015 Honda CRV from them....good buying experience, Unfortunately that car was totaled and I had to have another vehicle. I went to Lucas because the first experience was good but the second no....They knew I had to have a vehicle, inventory low, in a rental car and my emotions still running high from the trauma of the accident that totaled my car. My own fault I let them overcharge me and didn't ask to see the breakdown of how they got to the "out the door" price. Brother in law was with me and heard the same number I did. I'll record next time because in spite of us both hearing the same thing, they said "no way" but it was too late for me. I had already signed the legal papers. Had I only initialed the paper that had the "out the door" price circled, I would have walked away. It was not what was said and I am clearly disappointed in myself as I am usually more assertive but they used that to their advantage knowing the situation I was in. Live and learn... Read more