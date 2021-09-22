Skip to main content
Lucas Honda of Jacksonville

7801 Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Today 7:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lucas Honda of Jacksonville

4.9
Overall Rating
4.87 out of 5 stars(265)
Recommend: Yes (92) No (3)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Salesman

by Great Salesman on 09/22/2021

My salesman was Garry Champney. He was attentive and informed. He knew his product ( my CRV) inside and out. At not time did I feel rushed or pressured. He was professional and did his job with great efficiency. Garry is my go to guy at Lucas Honda, Yes I will send all my contacts in need of a car to Garry. Frances K, Smith

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
265 Reviews
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Platinum service

by Joe Koester on 05/04/2022

Just another session where I am reminded what a good decision it was to buy the Platinum maintenance plan! Prompt, courteous, and thorough service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Maintenance

by Platinum Service Contract on 04/25/2022

Everyone is very courteous and accommodating. I was very surprised at the promptness and the short amount of time I had to wait for the service to be completed. And, they washed my car. Yay

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

once again done right! Quickly! and I left in a clean car

by Lucas Honda of Jacksonville on 04/19/2022

my family all drive Hondas and they all are serviced by Lucas. Hannah my service advisor is incredible was waiting when I drove up for my appointment , reccomended a new Hepa filter which I got and went over the multi point inspection. Why would you go any where else

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best Service In a While

by Dan on 04/19/2022

We just started using Lucas Honda because we moved to the South Weat part of town. Our first experience was very good and now the second was awesome. They finished oil change earlier than expected and did the best wash and vac job ever!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding

by Always awesome service on 04/02/2022

Steve Lucas Honda is always an awesome experience both in service and as a dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always excellent service

by Sam Pruitt on 02/16/2022

Fast, thorough, courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

SUPERB DEALERSHIP

by Lucas Honda of Jacksonville FL on 02/03/2022

We bought our car at Lucas Honda and have has it serviced there continuously. Amazed at the Service Department..smooth running, kind, knowledgeable service advisors.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Facilities

by Facilities on 01/24/2022

Excelent and courteous service. Very clean facilities and coffee.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Billie on 01/23/2022

Service at Lucas Honda is exceptional. The service advisors care about your car and you. The only thing I didn’t do was to have four light bulbs replaced in dome lighting for $85. I want to fix income and cannot afford it

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Platinum Service

by Great friendly service on 01/09/2022

Excellent service and professional staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always great service

by Great service on 12/26/2021

Made an appointment and service was quick and on time. I always get great service from Lucas Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Van go

by Booderman on 12/18/2021

Had window gaskets replaced , good job but pricey labor.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Just Right!

by Stargazer on 11/28/2021

How it should be - Service done Right, makes the visit - Just Right...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service at Lucas Honda is 5 STARS!

by Scott Crawford on 11/25/2021

I have nothing but great things to say about Lucas Hona service! Making the appointment is easy, service is fast but correctly done and I'm never pressured to buy something, they may suggest something but I am never pressured! Service manager John is on top of things and a pleasure to speak with about any questions or concerns. They also match other Honda dealer's coupons and they honor the military! I highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent work….as usual!

by Ken T on 11/11/2021

Took my Odyssey in for a squeak/rattle that had become very annoying in addition to a check of my back brakes. The repairs were made quickly and efficiently and I was on my way….the service team is always on the ball keeping me informed on progress and estimated completion time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Lynn H on 11/01/2021

Scott is very efficient and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

First experience with dealer, great, 2nd not

by A Sowell on 10/27/2021

Bought my 2015 Honda CRV from them....good buying experience, Unfortunately that car was totaled and I had to have another vehicle. I went to Lucas because the first experience was good but the second no....They knew I had to have a vehicle, inventory low, in a rental car and my emotions still running high from the trauma of the accident that totaled my car. My own fault I let them overcharge me and didn't ask to see the breakdown of how they got to the "out the door" price. Brother in law was with me and heard the same number I did. I'll record next time because in spite of us both hearing the same thing, they said "no way" but it was too late for me. I had already signed the legal papers. Had I only initialed the paper that had the "out the door" price circled, I would have walked away. It was not what was said and I am clearly disappointed in myself as I am usually more assertive but they used that to their advantage knowing the situation I was in. Live and learn...

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Jimmy on 10/23/2021

Steve is great in the service department provided and made sure car was checked over to see if anything needed to be addressed

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Nice job.. Fast..

by Billy Gallier on 10/17/2021

Was in and out in no time!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by 2020 Odyssey on 10/15/2021

As always great customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Emergency Repairs

by Clive Stephenson on 10/10/2021

Although the technician seemed to have misdiagnosed the full extent of the problem, I am happy with the final resolution.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
