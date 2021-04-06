1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

On 27 May I received 3 offers from Key Hyundai in Jacksonville FL, on a new 2021Hyundai Kona SEL via True Car. On 30 May 2021, I received one additional offer from the dealership. All four of these offers were excellent, and much better than the other regional Hyundai dealership offers. On 31 May 2021, I drove to the dealership with the intention of purchasing one of the four offerings. The following is a summary of my experience. 1. When I inquired about the vehicles, I learned that they were all loaners. Nowhere in the written offers that I had received for a New 2021 Hyundai Kona SEL was there any mention of the cars being loaners. If you value transparency, you won’t find it at Key Hyundai. 2. When I asked to test drive one of the vehicles, I was told that none of the four vehicles were available for sale because all were still in the loaner pool. I asked when they would be available and was told “ not for about a month or two”. Interesting, considering the fact that I was holding four offers on vehicles that not only provided prices, but also stated that the offers expired on 01 June 2021. Key Hyundai falsely advertised and made offers on cars that they had no intention of selling. Of course, they tried to sell me more expensive models. 3. I contacted Key Hyundai’s General Manager Conrad Lynch via email with my complaint, expecting that he would try to make things right. Instead I received an email response from him that offered no apology, took no responsibility, and he stated that the issue was a simple mistake caused by the computer’s software that could not recognize the difference between New cars and loaner vehicle. Basically, it was the computers fault! I guess the computer that could not recognize the difference between New Cars and loaners, must have also set the prices for these cars without any management approval. Reminds me of the old, “the dog ate my homework” excuse. What bothers me most is that I had received numerous legitimate offers from other regional Hyundai dealerships in the Jacksonville area, and had chosen to go to Key Hyundai on Memorial Day because they had advertised and made the best price offers. Following my experience at Key Hyundai, I lost interest in visiting any of the other dealerships. One bad apple can spoil the bunch. I caution everyone to think twice before traveling to Key Hyundai to purchase one of their advertised vehicles. Read more