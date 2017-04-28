Hyundai of Orange Park
Outstanding sales and finance service
by 04/28/2017on
Thank you Wesley, R and Victor! We are so grateful for your understanding our needs and making our daughter one extremely happy high school stundent! You guys are the best! Ps I'll be back for mine!!!!!! Thanks again
First time buyer... Super satisfied!
by 11/08/2016on
From the minute I emailed them to the second I walked out, I received great service! Laqwan was friendly, knowledgable and easy to work with. A true asset to the company!
new car purchase
by 11/02/2016on
Everyone was so friendly and helpful. Joe was very patient and kind. I will remember this as our best car buying experience.
Great
by 10/26/2016on
Friendly sales manager and employees. Great selection on vehicles. Will try and get you within your monthly price and overall cost.
Excellent Service
by 10/25/2016on
Allen Rawls, salesman, was awesome. Went above and beyond to work with my schedule. R BinRashed, finance manager, was excellent as well. Easiest car purchasing experience ever! I purchased a 2013 Sonata, and the service department is 2nd to none. I didn't even consider another dealership when deciding to purchase my 2016; and will purchase from this dealership again when it's time for the next model.
Customer
by 10/22/2016on
The sales personnel was friendly and took time to work with me as a customer My salesman Wesley was awesome. Also the finance team.
Car purchase experiece
by 10/03/2016on
Recently, I purchased a car from Acura of Orange Park,fl. I had my BMWtotalled by an impaired driver and was not prepared to buy a car ,nor did I know what I wanted. My salesman Luis Guzman was one of the most patient salesman, never made me feel as if I was wasting his time even though I looked at cars over many days. He worked with my pricing and my needs. I would recommend anyone looking for a vehicle to contact him at the Hyndai dealership. He was wonderful to work with.
Awesome experience
by 10/01/2016on
Definitely the salesperson Holly! She was very knowledgeable and had a great personality!! I kept changing my mind and she did not mind at all and made sure she found me exactly what i wanted!
New car buy
by 09/03/2016on
Nice sale person to talk. All questions were answer and no pressure to buy the car by the salesmen.That was a good thing.
Orange park
by 09/01/2016on
Dealership staff was very helpful during the entire process. Louis was very good and knowledgeable with all aspects and victor was very helpful as well.
Transparent dealing
by 09/01/2016on
What I liked most about leading from Hyundai of Orange Park was Transparency and flexibility during the entire process. Sales agent Alan was personable, informed and customer-oriented in his approach to sell the vehicle of my preference. He was also quick at communicating feedback for questions I had two days later.
Review
by 08/11/2016on
Everything was done before we came in. They had 2 cars parked up front and ready to drive. The hardest decision was picking a color.
Happy Buyer
by 05/25/2016on
Mr. Alan Rawls, was very knowledgeable about the cars on the lot. He even took the time to show and explain to me the features in the car.
Got exactly the car I wanted
by 04/16/2016on
Mr. Sam Wright helped me as soon as I arrived at the dealership. He was very polite and curtious, had the keys ready for me to test drive! I fell in love with the car and he worked vigorously to get me a great deal for my situation. The experience was awesome, my first car yay!
Used car purchase
by 03/28/2016on
By far my worst car buying experience. Aside from the arrogant staff- who by the way will only attend to you if your in the market for new vehicles, my so called certified used purchase broke down days later. Power steering and abs malfunction, great way to waste 10 grand. Buyers beware!
Great buying experience
by 03/18/2016on
Kelton Powell was my salesman and I strongly recommend him. Extremely knowledgeable and very service oriented
Patience Paid Off
by 08/09/2015on
It took a little longer than I expected to get into the car I was looking at, but Danny Hines was patient and used his contacts to ensure I got a payment I was able to afford and the best possible APR. Randy Evans was even more patient with me to go over all the features I have with my new car. I look forward to doing more business with them in the future.
Incompetence is breed here. Beware!!
by 09/04/2012on
Sadly, our experience proves that after the ink is dry on the sale, customer service ends. Hyundai of Orange Park doesnt strive to ensure the customer is happy past the sale. Sales rep Carl Morgan was nothing short of exemplary. His patience, knowledge and accommodating customer service should be emulated throughout other employees. Following the sale, the only thing left was going to finance and finalizing the paperwork, which is, were problems began. At first it was all smiles until after we spent over 45 minutes in finance explaining that we didnt want any of the 6 dealer add on plans that were offered. The paperwork then showed our interest rate increased by over a point than originally agreed. We were then informed, that percentage rate is an estimate. Im sure there are some that are that naive but it was just insane we would agree to something so ridiculous. Fortune for us Carl was not only still there to get it fixed, he was also getting our car ready. 30 days later we still havent received our plate. Being I live in Orange Park, my girlfriend called to let me know she talked to Steve and I could swing by and pick up the plate. After arriving, Steve asked someone else to get it that walked away with a more important call on his cell. After 15 minutes, I went to talk to Steve and he was busy with another customer (I guess because we already purchased and not as important). Carl noticed me there and made a point to ask if there was anything I needed, thanks Carl! He then informed me Stephen Lamphere (GM) was on the phone looking for my plate. It was then discovered my plate was not ready and after giving my cell number, I was informed by Stephen Lamphere (GM) that he would call me the following day when the plate was ready. Needless to say there was no call and I had to follow up through the VW dealership for our plate; of course not before listening to Steve continue to tell me No problem and No worries.
Buyer beware deceptive dealer
by 09/07/2011on
My wife & I purchased a new Hyundai Elantra touring which we love. However the follwing day i discovered the car did not have the alloy wheels and correct tires. Somewhere during the process before the closing, in a moment i went to the restroom, the salesman had my wife sign a paper that said the car did not have the factory wheels. My wife & I had just lost our 22 year old daughter and she has ADHD. She had no clue & he knew it. I asked at closing if there were any papers that we had signed prior that I need to be reviewed and was told no. I met with the sales manager later and he appoligised but would not put the right wheels on or change the deal. Buyer beware. These people will are as deceptive as it gets.
Aviod closing with James Drawdy
by 06/17/2011on
Good experience with Barry from sales. Worked out the numbers and everything went good until the Finance Manager James Drawdy somehow added $2000, then slid paperwork in front of us to sign. We noticed the mistake and he got an attitude. This was the only dealership with the color Elantra we wanted at the time and is the only reason we didn't leave. I assume he does this to everyone and probably gets it by a few older people totally takening advantage of them over looking it. I'm a Police Officer and this guy had the never of wanting to shake my hand after the deal. he is one step above a theft in my mind. Be careful and watch your final numbers.
Great experience
by 04/26/2011on
Purchasing my 2011 Hyundai Sonata was a great experience at this dealership. The sales staff was friendly and respectable. The entire staff made sure all questions were answered. They provide first year maintenance at no cost (up to 12K miles), offer free paint/interior treatment every six months for the life of the car, and a free car wash after every maintenance service. The dealership is clean and has many vehicles on the lot to choose from. I would definitely recommend this dealership to others.
