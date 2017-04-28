1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Sadly, our experience proves that after the ink is dry on the sale, customer service ends. Hyundai of Orange Park doesnt strive to ensure the customer is happy past the sale. Sales rep Carl Morgan was nothing short of exemplary. His patience, knowledge and accommodating customer service should be emulated throughout other employees. Following the sale, the only thing left was going to finance and finalizing the paperwork, which is, were problems began. At first it was all smiles until after we spent over 45 minutes in finance explaining that we didnt want any of the 6 dealer add on plans that were offered. The paperwork then showed our interest rate increased by over a point than originally agreed. We were then informed, that percentage rate is an estimate. Im sure there are some that are that naive but it was just insane we would agree to something so ridiculous. Fortune for us Carl was not only still there to get it fixed, he was also getting our car ready. 30 days later we still havent received our plate. Being I live in Orange Park, my girlfriend called to let me know she talked to Steve and I could swing by and pick up the plate. After arriving, Steve asked someone else to get it that walked away with a more important call on his cell. After 15 minutes, I went to talk to Steve and he was busy with another customer (I guess because we already purchased and not as important). Carl noticed me there and made a point to ask if there was anything I needed, thanks Carl! He then informed me Stephen Lamphere (GM) was on the phone looking for my plate. It was then discovered my plate was not ready and after giving my cell number, I was informed by Stephen Lamphere (GM) that he would call me the following day when the plate was ready. Needless to say there was no call and I had to follow up through the VW dealership for our plate; of course not before listening to Steve continue to tell me No problem and No worries. Read more