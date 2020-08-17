Honda of The Avenues
Excellent Dealership Highly Recommend!!!
by 08/17/2020on
We were in the market for a commuter/vacation car and narrowed it down to a 20 Honda Civic Sport and 20 Toyo Corolla SE. We shopped central Florida and Atlanta extensively and decided on the 20 Civic Sport. We went with Honda of the Avenues for several reasons first being the deal no one could touch and Thomas Phelps was our voice as he fought to get us to that deal and lock down the deal. We also appreciated him having all paperwork ready as we are from N Fl and arrived late but everything went smoothly from start to finish including him taking the time to go over the features on the car. We also appreciated Clay Fenwick in Finance making the signing process enjoyable and efficient. We highly recommend Thomas to be your voice as he will do all he can to close your deal and we will be referring family/friends to him for any of their automotive needs!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They lost a possible new customer!!
by 09/24/2021on
I tried 3 texts and 2 phone calls to try and setup service for my vehicle. I am disappointed as after reading reviews, thought I had found a great dealership. However, a manager left me a message around 830pm last night to try and resolve issue. I left him a message this morning... Too late, I called another Honda dealer, and got an appointment on the first try.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Exceptional Service
by 06/09/2021on
Exceptional service deserves an exceptional review and recognition. My advisor Brian Bouchard goes the extra mile to make sure you are satisfied, the problem is fixed right and he truly wants you to love your Honda. This guy is why I will always own a Honda and have it serviced at Honda of the Avenues.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
unwanted extra services
by 01/10/2018on
Brought car in for airbag inflater recall. They then wanted to replace brake fluid and transmisson fluid. I had two warning lighs that they scanned and fixed to which they added a phony disposal fee. In the future will only use them for warranty work.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great experience
by 10/20/2017on
We were looking for a a family minivan and Thomas Phelps was very helpful to us. He was not only incredibly courteous but was also able to find us the best deal. Definitely recommend for any car buying experience.
Awful customer service
by 10/17/2017on
I called there dealership about two weeks ago inquiring about a 2018 accord and the [non-permissible content removed] of a receptionist transferred me to sales. So here I am thinking I'm speaking to someone in town for the past two weeks. Well, I went to the dealership last night and all the sales people were outside doing nothing. One person asked who we were there to see and I told them and they were like who is that....and so we went inside and everyone was like no one here by that name blah blah blah. Come to find out, the [non-permissible content removed] receptionist transferred me to someone at a Lou Sobh dealership in GEORGIA! Seriously!!! I was freaking irate! Everyone was sooo rude and didn't want to help us after that at all. Screw yall! If i could of, I would of given NO stars
Above and Beyond
by 10/12/2017on
The sales team at Honda of the Avenues went above and beyond to make sure I was satisfied and found the exact car I was looking for that also fit within my budget. I compared several cars, both new and used, and Corbin and James honored every request I had when comparing numbers. Although my previous vehicle was broken down on the 4th floor of a parking garage, I was given a very fair trade-in value. Corbin especially showed excellent customer service and care by helping push my previous vehicle out of the parking garage so it could be towed. I would absolutely do business with this dealership again, and recommend them with highest regard. Thank you again, Corbin and James, for your outstanding salesmanship and customer care.
Great Service!
by 09/18/2017on
Kristal Knight was amazing and made our car buying experience great! I would highly recommend Honda of the Avenues for anyone in the market for a Honda.
Maintenance - 9/1/17
by 09/01/2017on
Best service. Highly recommend. Thanks very much.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No customer service
by 07/26/2017on
They did not care to make a mistake on their part right with me as the customer. They just let me leave and did not seem to care.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
excellent performance
by 04/03/2017on
Great job for the Service dept. Way to go guys! I will be purchasing my next Honda vehicle from your dealership. Thanks again. D
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 04/02/2017on
Received amazing service at the service center at this dealership. My husband and I were both happy with the service. We will be back for sure :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick Friendly Service
by 03/29/2017on
I brought my vehicle in because of a safety recall. From dropping off to picking up, the attendants were very friendly. The finished the repairs in less time than they had allotted! Great job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service from all
by 03/28/2017on
Not only was Gary great, but another teammate stepped up to the plate when multiple customers were ready to check out all at one time. All of us customers were out of there quickly. I appreciate the effort.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda Crosstour
by 03/27/2017on
My car wasn't performing right and the needed service was done the very next day. Now my car runs better than ever.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great
by 03/27/2017on
The took care of the issue when I took it back took 15 min I was gone and it worked great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Service
by 03/17/2017on
Awesome and quick service as always. Full service on my 2014 Civic and was out quicker than promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A employee there needs a raise
by 03/01/2017on
the employee by the name Leslie fulfills her job to the extreme giving the best customer service i think a person can give because of her i will be coming back to Honda for all other needs shes trustworthy and knows whats whats talking about i persoanlly feel that the team needs to takes not from her what ever you gives are paying her i think needs to be doubled #AsatisfiedCustomer
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service always
by 01/02/2017on
I always take my Civic in when I need Oil changes or new tires. the service is stellar
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience
by 11/17/2016on
Good timing, responsible people... Thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
SHADY
by 09/24/2016on
Yesterday I had the displeasure of working with the Avenues team. Below are numerous reviews from google that only further prove how they rip people off and don't deserve any further business from myself and any other human being with actual morals and values. How dare they try and take advantage of people by taking their deposit and then blaming miscommunication as a reason for not honoring the price I was first given. When I put my deposit down and was given a verbal commitment from the sales rep, it seemed pretty convenient for them that the day I go to purchase the car, accessories were added. I guess I'm not he only one with this problem: "I have been sending my friends and family there because I had such a great experience with Leroy Love. However, now that I had an issue with the car and found out how SHADY they are, never again." "I am giving 1 star as I cannot chose a half star. I learnt a lesson that will stay for rest of my life at Honda of the Avenues. The Out of the door price we negotiated with the sales person included accessories(worth 1899$) but the final paperwork didn't have it. " "Honda of the Avenues has lost my business because their service department is crooked." "This has been the worse experience I have ever had with any dealership ever. What is worse, I never received anything back from the General Manager which basically tells me this dealership is ok with Vince's actions and horrible customer service. I will never go back to this dealership again" In this case of your small business ownership, I guess Mom and Pop wouldn't be too happy.