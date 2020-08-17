1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Yesterday I had the displeasure of working with the Avenues team. Below are numerous reviews from google that only further prove how they rip people off and don't deserve any further business from myself and any other human being with actual morals and values. How dare they try and take advantage of people by taking their deposit and then blaming miscommunication as a reason for not honoring the price I was first given. When I put my deposit down and was given a verbal commitment from the sales rep, it seemed pretty convenient for them that the day I go to purchase the car, accessories were added. I guess I'm not he only one with this problem: "I have been sending my friends and family there because I had such a great experience with Leroy Love. However, now that I had an issue with the car and found out how SHADY they are, never again." "I am giving 1 star as I cannot chose a half star. I learnt a lesson that will stay for rest of my life at Honda of the Avenues. The Out of the door price we negotiated with the sales person included accessories(worth 1899$) but the final paperwork didn't have it. " "Honda of the Avenues has lost my business because their service department is crooked." "This has been the worse experience I have ever had with any dealership ever. What is worse, I never received anything back from the General Manager which basically tells me this dealership is ok with Vince's actions and horrible customer service. I will never go back to this dealership again" In this case of your small business ownership, I guess Mom and Pop wouldn't be too happy. Read more