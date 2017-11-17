5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This is the 2nd vehicle I have bought at Enterprise Car Sales. Sales people have the worse reputation, but these people are the absolute best. They are NOT pushy, instead ask all the right questions about what your wants/needs are. This time I dealt with David, and he kept a sincere smile on his face and stayed happy to help me. He made me feel like it was all my decision and was extremely helpful all around. I will definitely go back and recommend him to anyone and everyone. They do a 21 point inspection before even putting it on the lot. Cars are always clean and just beautiful. Love Enterprise Car Sales. Read more