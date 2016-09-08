5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Car buying is both fun and stressful. Duval Honda just took out the stress. Zack was honest and straight to the point, and when they say no haggle no hassle that's the truth. Before I went there they already gave me a price for what I was looking for a base 2016 Civic EX w/ Honda sensing, price was below MSRP around $1400, their dealer fee is one of the lowest in the area. So I did my research and called back and agreed to drop by the next day. When I got there the car they got me has some nice added accessories but before I even said a word Zack told me not to worry price is still the same as promised since the base car we talked about was sold, how awesome is that. And to top it off they even beat the APR of my bank's loan check by 0.29% so ended up financing with them plus the trade in value they gave my 12 year old car was a little more than what I expected. I've already told a few friends the day I came home with my new '16 Civic EX the experience I had. Will definitely go back there again when its time to retire our 14 yr old Honda Odyssey. Read more