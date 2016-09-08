Duval Honda
Customer Reviews of Duval Honda
Wonderful
by 08/09/2016on
I have waited 4 years on the new Ridgeline. As a single lady I was very nervous about the car shopping experience but I have to say that I felt very comfortable with David. He never pressured me and being a very picky person about the color he found me exactly what I wanted.
Easy, fun and fast
by 07/14/2016on
Sergei and David employed their sales techniques in such considerate and creative ways that I barely felt the sting of making a large purchase. Also I felt no pressure and that I got a fair deal. Of the 12 car buying experiences I've had in my life, this was the easiest and quickest. Additionally, I LOVE my new (to me) car!
Detrick Stapleton
by 07/02/2016on
Detrick was very helpful and patient. He listened to me and never gave up. My sale was involved so he could have just let it go, but he stuck with me and was kind and patient. I would buy from him again.
Bought a New Honda Accord
by 06/22/2016on
Just purchased a new Honda Accord Touring from Duval Honda. Very pleasant experience throughout the process. And, my wife and I really like the car. It's a beauty.
Amazing
by 06/08/2016on
Duval Honda helped me with a warranty issue on my previous car (which was a Honda) so I knew that when I bought another vehicle it would be from this dealership. Marty Ransom was my salesman and he was great! He was so easy to work with, answered all my questions, and did everything he could do to get the car I wanted. Duval is a great dealership! They care about the little things and make sure all the small details are taken care of.
best car buying experience!
by 05/01/2016on
Car buying is both fun and stressful. Duval Honda just took out the stress. Zack was honest and straight to the point, and when they say no haggle no hassle that's the truth. Before I went there they already gave me a price for what I was looking for a base 2016 Civic EX w/ Honda sensing, price was below MSRP around $1400, their dealer fee is one of the lowest in the area. So I did my research and called back and agreed to drop by the next day. When I got there the car they got me has some nice added accessories but before I even said a word Zack told me not to worry price is still the same as promised since the base car we talked about was sold, how awesome is that. And to top it off they even beat the APR of my bank's loan check by 0.29% so ended up financing with them plus the trade in value they gave my 12 year old car was a little more than what I expected. I've already told a few friends the day I came home with my new '16 Civic EX the experience I had. Will definitely go back there again when its time to retire our 14 yr old Honda Odyssey.
They got the car I wanted, no hassle.
by 04/17/2016on
I was having trouble with a different dealership because they were unable to find the car with the color combo that I wanted, exterior and interior. Duval Honda found my car and got it shipped the next day. Even honored the price the other dealership gave me with no questions. David V was amazing and very friendly.
2016 Honda Accord Sport
by 03/23/2016on
Excellent car buying experience. Would recommend to anyone looking to purchase. Ask for Lamark or Drew.
2016 Pilot
by 03/21/2016on
Bought me new Pilot from Duval Honda it was a great experience, Easy and fast
New Car
by 03/09/2016on
Sent to several dealerships. Without any negotiations I was gave a fair price for my car and a fair price for my new Civic. They gave me the best price of the 7 dealerships I went to. Every one was very friendly. Wish I would have went here first.
Tremendous Purchasing Experience
by 12/16/2015on
This was, BY FAR, the easiest and best car buying experience I have had. It was so smooth; the sales price was up-front (and an excellent price), no haggle, no pressure yet very informative and helpful. Everyone from our sales persons of Al and Tommy to the finance folks were genuine, honest, and friendly. I highly recommend Duval Honda.
Great experience
by 10/26/2015on
Very courteous sales staff and credit staff. Overall a pleasant experience and I am very happy with my car and the deal I got.
Car Purchase
by 10/18/2015on
This was the best experience I have had purchasing a car. Lamark Jones is to be commended on his professionalism. He was knowledgeable, not pushy and a great personality. I would refer him to any of my friends.
Less Painful Than Going to the Dentist
by 09/20/2015on
To me the thought of going to buy a car at a dealership is right up there with getting a root canal. I dreaded it for days a head. Since I had taken a test drive previously at Duval Honda and didn't feel pressured to buy and left without doing, I returned to Duval Honda with the hopes of buying a vehicle this time. I called a head to make an appointment with the salesman I previously did the test drive with. I'm glad I did because arriving on the lot was like walking into shark infested waters. I got approached by no less than five sales people before I got to the door of the showroom. But it had been raining for days before and business I'm sure was down due to that, so it was a "feeding frenzy." I did buy a vehicle that day. The process was fairly painless, my sales guy was personable, the manager was friendly and helpful. Although I was there longer than I would have liked, it was shorter than I had been on previous buys at other dealerships before. I also feel like I got a pretty good deal. Their prices are comparable if not less than other dealerships I compared them to. I recommend Duval Honda.
Coming back for more
by 08/30/2015on
We recently purchased our fourth car from Duval Honda on Cassatt Ave. We are always treated well and especially appreciate the attentiveness of William.
I chose my Vechicle and knew my price before I ever stepped into the store
by 08/11/2015on
The service salesman Van Jones gave us was great! When I contacted him by phone, I explained my situation, what I wanted in a minivan, and how I wanted to buy it. He was more than willing to work with me and help me find the vehicle I wanted. I had contacted two other dealerships prior to contacting Duval Honda and could not get the sales people to give me the information I needed about the vehicle I was interested in. They wanted to give me the run around and sell me the vehicle their way, not the way I wanted to buy it. Thus they lost my interest quickly and ultimately my business. Van helped me find the minivan I liked, and price I wanted to pay, before ever stepping into the store. Thus the car buying process was simple, painless and quick once I got there. Van took the time to explain all the different features of the minivan and even helped me set up my cell phone to work with the cars computer system before I left. Van gave us great service. It was a pleasure doing business with him and Duval Honda..
2015 honda civic LX
by 07/08/2015on
Honda Duval great place to buy if you in the need for a car. They will help you with everything...low down payment, no down payment even if you have a little credit issue honda duval will do there best to put you in a new car...ask for Zack he is a great sales rep. Honda Civic LX Great car gives ar 500 miles per tank and it fill with $30 bucks it is not a racer but it runs great. My regret was not getting rims
Great dealership
by 06/06/2015on
Traded in my car for a new car. Was happy with my trade price and loving my new car!!!
Duval Honda I great
by 05/30/2015on
Duval Honda sales reps are great.... Ask for Sal Santora - he's a great guy and will make your buying experience easy. This is my second purchase grin this dealer
Car buying made easy and painless!
by 05/18/2015on
My friend has purchased 3 Honda vehicles from Duval and highly recommended Duval. The truth was my friend did not over sell the Duval experience. The Duval Experience was even better than I had expected. I then took my wife to another dealer to look, then I took her to Duval and she too then Experienced the Duval difference and we walked away with Mother's Day gift! Thanks Duval.
My New Accord
by 04/18/2015on
This dealership is EXACTLY what is advertised. They DON'T hassle and their prices are better than the TrueCar price and all ot the other dealerships we shopped and believe you me we shopped from St. Augustine to Jacksonville to Orlando and Duval Honda beat them all. T.J. and Drew were GREAT to work with. They know their way around and got us in and out in the minmum amount of time with NO PRESSURE!
