Duval Ford
Customer Reviews of Duval Ford
New truck
by 07/23/2021on
I had spoke to Donald Wyche about a month ago that I was interested in a F450 Dually and when the first one arrived he gave me a call to come look at it. Put deposit down and came back next day with trade in and they gave me what I wanted to get out of my old truck and the deal was made. Great dealership and a great group of guys to work with. Thanks to everyone at Duval Ford.
New truck
by 07/23/2021on
I had spoke to Donald Wyche about a month ago that I was interested in a F450 Dually and when the first one arrived he gave me a call to come look at it. Put deposit down and came back next day with trade in and they gave me what I wanted to get out of my old truck and the deal was made. Great dealership and a great group of guys to work with. Thanks to everyone at Duval Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
VERY GOOD
by 07/15/2021on
Stephen Delusa was amazing with both of the issues on my 2021 F-150. The customer service he provided was top notch! I'd recommend anyone I know to ask to be served by him and Duval Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Jeff
by 07/07/2021on
It was quick and easy. Gunny got me the best deal possible! Would highly recommend to anyone looking for a new car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best Service Department Ever
by 07/03/2021on
This was a warranty issue on a used CPO F150. Another local Ford dealer's service department had been completely confused and wrong. Service Advisor Sean Pimental was an absolute, 5-Star, professional. He listened to my concerns, kept me informed of progress, ordered the correct part and called me when the part was installed. In over 50 years of driving, it's the best service I've ever experienced. I highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 06/19/2021on
I had a noise on the front passenger side. It sounded like something was loose and flapping. Come to find out, when I had the oil changed (at Duval Ford), the splash guard was not secured properly. They fixed it, no charge.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience once again!!
by 06/17/2021on
I bought my third vehicle from duval Ford this past week in the past 3 years. Always have a great experience and will continue going back. Rafael, Jermaine and Billy were great. Thanks guys!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 06/14/2021on
Found the truck I was looking for. The process was quick and Susan was awesome to work with!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service Department!
by 06/10/2021on
I've been a customer of Duval Ford for many years and have always been very satisfied! This service visit required waiting for parts, but Whit, my service advisor, kept me informed along the way and did his best the get the parts as quickly as possible. I could not ask for more!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service center
by 06/07/2021on
I am very happy and have had the best service at Duval Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service Department
by 06/04/2021on
Totally awesome experience with Duval Ford, unlike Auto Nation service department. Had my oil changed, tire rotated an a recall fixed. Less than five minute drop off time. I was very impressed and would highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Big #1
by 05/30/2021on
Great service and pricing! All 4 tires replaced, my car rides like new!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Sales
by 05/28/2021on
Chris Pace was very accommodating throughout the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 05/13/2021on
My service experience was amazing not every dealership you go to you can get your car back on the first time with no issues . Allison and Sean just amazing would recommend them to friends
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Duval Ford Service
by 05/10/2021on
If you want a service that values your time then this is the place, I’ve been to others, now I’ve found where to service my F 150.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Tires
by 05/08/2021on
Mark was great! He was totally upfront with me. It was nice to have an informative attended.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 04/26/2021on
I came in for a simple inspection and an oil change, and could not have asked for nicer service. I felt very comfortable speaking with everyone at Duval Ford and they made sure I left the lot extremely satisfied with their handiwork
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Allison Bifani review
by 04/24/2021on
on 2/24, my 2018 Ford Explorer was towed to your dealership for a dead battery. Unfortunately the towing company greatly damaged my tires and as well as the vehicle. I had the pleasure of dealing with with Allison Bifani. There are no words how great she was in assisting me when it came to my damage claim and getting my tires replace. She also assisted me with all my questions, updated me, and assisted me with any questions I had regarding Ford's damage claims department. She definitely goes above and beyond for her customers and it shows. She is amazing and is a great asset to your company. I live on the south side of town and because of her and her amazing service and assistance I will drive past several dealerships to come to Duval Ford. Because of her I would recommend Duval Ford to other people as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
My service was fast!
by 04/10/2021on
My tail light needed to be replaced due to a moisture leak which was covered by warranty yay! Although they had to order the part they called me when it came in and promptly scheduled the date for it to be fixed. I dropped my car off and they called me when it was done...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Dealership
by 04/08/2021on
Great service very friendly. Highly recommended.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
A Great Purchase
by 04/05/2021on
Love the new truck. Great sales...professional, courteous and caring. Highly recommend this dealship.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Fabulous Purchase
by 04/05/2021on
The Explorer is perfect. My salesman Erin did his homework and paid attention to my needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments