5 out of 5 stars service Rating

on 2/24, my 2018 Ford Explorer was towed to your dealership for a dead battery. Unfortunately the towing company greatly damaged my tires and as well as the vehicle. I had the pleasure of dealing with with Allison Bifani. There are no words how great she was in assisting me when it came to my damage claim and getting my tires replace. She also assisted me with all my questions, updated me, and assisted me with any questions I had regarding Ford's damage claims department. She definitely goes above and beyond for her customers and it shows. She is amazing and is a great asset to your company. I live on the south side of town and because of her and her amazing service and assistance I will drive past several dealerships to come to Duval Ford. Because of her I would recommend Duval Ford to other people as well. Read more