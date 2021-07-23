Skip to main content
Duval Ford

1616 Cassat Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Duval Ford

4.9
Overall Rating
4.91 out of 5 stars(458)
Recommend: Yes (122) No (0)
458 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New truck

by Craig Schuster on 07/23/2021

I had spoke to Donald Wyche about a month ago that I was interested in a F450 Dually and when the first one arrived he gave me a call to come look at it. Put deposit down and came back next day with trade in and they gave me what I wanted to get out of my old truck and the deal was made. Great dealership and a great group of guys to work with. Thanks to everyone at Duval Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

VERY GOOD

by VERY GOOD on 07/15/2021

Stephen Delusa was amazing with both of the issues on my 2021 F-150. The customer service he provided was top notch! I'd recommend anyone I know to ask to be served by him and Duval Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jeff

by Jeff V on 07/07/2021

It was quick and easy. Gunny got me the best deal possible! Would highly recommend to anyone looking for a new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best Service Department Ever

by Florida Al on 07/03/2021

This was a warranty issue on a used CPO F150. Another local Ford dealer's service department had been completely confused and wrong. Service Advisor Sean Pimental was an absolute, 5-Star, professional. He listened to my concerns, kept me informed of progress, ordered the correct part and called me when the part was installed. In over 50 years of driving, it's the best service I've ever experienced. I highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by KV on 06/19/2021

I had a noise on the front passenger side. It sounded like something was loose and flapping. Come to find out, when I had the oil changed (at Duval Ford), the splash guard was not secured properly. They fixed it, no charge.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience once again!!

by chris Lentzke on 06/17/2021

I bought my third vehicle from duval Ford this past week in the past 3 years. Always have a great experience and will continue going back. Rafael, Jermaine and Billy were great. Thanks guys!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by DC on 06/14/2021

Found the truck I was looking for. The process was quick and Susan was awesome to work with!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service Department!

by Ginger on 06/10/2021

I've been a customer of Duval Ford for many years and have always been very satisfied! This service visit required waiting for parts, but Whit, my service advisor, kept me informed along the way and did his best the get the parts as quickly as possible. I could not ask for more!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service center

by Danna on 06/07/2021

I am very happy and have had the best service at Duval Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Department

by Janice C on 06/04/2021

Totally awesome experience with Duval Ford, unlike Auto Nation service department. Had my oil changed, tire rotated an a recall fixed. Less than five minute drop off time. I was very impressed and would highly recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Big #1

by Best service in Jax on 05/30/2021

Great service and pricing! All 4 tires replaced, my car rides like new!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Sales

by Clausen Morrell on 05/28/2021

Chris Pace was very accommodating throughout the process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great experience

by Hunter on 05/13/2021

My service experience was amazing not every dealership you go to you can get your car back on the first time with no issues . Allison and Sean just amazing would recommend them to friends

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Duval Ford Service

by Chris Millspaugh on 05/10/2021

If you want a service that values your time then this is the place, I’ve been to others, now I’ve found where to service my F 150.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Tires

by James Watson on 05/08/2021

Mark was great! He was totally upfront with me. It was nice to have an informative attended.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Matt Morgan on 04/26/2021

I came in for a simple inspection and an oil change, and could not have asked for nicer service. I felt very comfortable speaking with everyone at Duval Ford and they made sure I left the lot extremely satisfied with their handiwork

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Allison Bifani review

by Customer review on 04/24/2021

on 2/24, my 2018 Ford Explorer was towed to your dealership for a dead battery. Unfortunately the towing company greatly damaged my tires and as well as the vehicle. I had the pleasure of dealing with with Allison Bifani. There are no words how great she was in assisting me when it came to my damage claim and getting my tires replace. She also assisted me with all my questions, updated me, and assisted me with any questions I had regarding Ford's damage claims department. She definitely goes above and beyond for her customers and it shows. She is amazing and is a great asset to your company. I live on the south side of town and because of her and her amazing service and assistance I will drive past several dealerships to come to Duval Ford. Because of her I would recommend Duval Ford to other people as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

My service was fast!

by Lmanucy on 04/10/2021

My tail light needed to be replaced due to a moisture leak which was covered by warranty yay! Although they had to order the part they called me when it came in and promptly scheduled the date for it to be fixed. I dropped my car off and they called me when it was done...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Dealership

by Ross on 04/08/2021

Great service very friendly. Highly recommended.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A Great Purchase

by Great Purchase on 04/05/2021

Love the new truck. Great sales...professional, courteous and caring. Highly recommend this dealship.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fabulous Purchase

by Carol on 04/05/2021

The Explorer is perfect. My salesman Erin did his homework and paid attention to my needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

7 cars in stock
0 new0 used7 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|0 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
