I went in needing a truck for work, and came out with a brand new Toyota Tacoma, all thanks to Mitch Kelly at the Arlington store. He was relatable, dependable, and made me feel secure in my purchase. I want to brag on Mitch, for not just getting me into my dream truck , but also taking the time to get to know me on a personal level. If youre not into your average " pushy sales men" that will drive you off the lot, go see Mitch. I know i will be coming back to him for my car needs, and i recommend him to my friends and family. Thank you for being amazing, Mitch! Read more