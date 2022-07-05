Arlington Toyota Jacksonville
April 22 New Car Purchase
by 05/07/2022on
Marian was very helpful and easy to work with. We had an overall good experience.
Terrible experience
by 05/07/2022on
[non-permissible content removed]. Sold me a truck that was still in transit. Salesman spent 20 mins checking with the sales manager to explicitly make sure it was still available for purchase, it was. Get a call from the same sales manager a week later saying the truck I had already paid a deposit for was actually sold already. They are either ridiculously incompetent or straight lied to me to scam me into another truck (what I think happened). This truck is still on the website listed for sale, it’s a trap and Arlington is scamming.
Toyota Corolla
by 04/29/2022on
A couple of weeks ago I went to buy a car I Approach a young lady I am a lady so I felt comfortable with her she was very kind and patient with me and I thank her because it was a very nervous transaction buying a car by myself I thank her and I thank that she was also able to speak Spanish so I felt comfortable thank you for the experience and for being patient with me her name was Marian Romero.
Sold
by 04/29/2022on
Latasha is pleasant to work with. Nice dealership. Lots of inventory.
Great Experience
by 04/29/2022on
Ryan Fahey and the team at Arlington Toyota are fantastic! Ryan was knowledgeable, detailed, patient, and listened to our needs. This was our best car buying experience and we left very happy customers with a brand new Toyota. We definitely recommend Ryan Fahey if you are looking for a salesperson who cares about their customers.
sales process 2022 Sienna XLT
by 04/19/2022on
Since day 1 communication with the sales rep Janmichael has been 5 stars. The whole purchasing process for the "in transit" Sienna XLE was fast, straight forward and very professional. The promised delivery time was on spot !! This is the place to purchase a Toyota.
Good service, excellent seller
by 04/17/2022on
Professional, friendly and very helpful. Recommended for your next purchase It made the whole process in my purchase of the 2022 tundra easy and fast. Matt Romano Arlington Toyota
Will Canty
by 04/16/2022on
Will was awesome spending time with me, recommending vehicles I might be interested in and answering questions.
Terrific Experience!
by 04/13/2022on
Can't say enough good things about my recent experience with Matt Romano, Arlington Toyota. I had been looking for a new 4Runner for quite a while but could not find the color I wanted. Within a day or so after contacting Matt he found the exact one I wanted. During the process, Matt kept me updated with emails, phone calls and texts. I can honestly say I had a terrific experience buying my new car from Matt with Arlington Toyota! Great job Matt!!!.
Go see Mitch at Arlington Toyota~
by 04/06/2022on
I went in needing a truck for work, and came out with a brand new Toyota Tacoma, all thanks to Mitch Kelly at the Arlington store. He was relatable, dependable, and made me feel secure in my purchase. I want to brag on Mitch, for not just getting me into my dream truck , but also taking the time to get to know me on a personal level. If youre not into your average " pushy sales men" that will drive you off the lot, go see Mitch. I know i will be coming back to him for my car needs, and i recommend him to my friends and family. Thank you for being amazing, Mitch!
OUR FIRST TOYOTA CAR
by 03/26/2022on
We had the opportunity of meeting Juan in the Sales Department. He made it an easy experience We needed to downsize from a Tahoe and decided on the Highlander. We expected to have to wait for delivery on a car, but Juan found a Highlander that was due to arrive in 3 days. Then later, Christian guided us through the paperwork and did a great job. These two young men are very friendly and knowledgeable. My husband and I highly recommend Juan and Christian in the Sales Department.
fair and honest dealership
by 03/21/2022on
My experience with my new car purchase reflected a businesslike and friendly encounter. Our salesman Tim Vollink was excellent. Tim was knowledgeable with his product and answered all my questions with a customer focused approach. I would recommend Arlington Toyota to anyone looking for a good dealership to do business with.
Best buying experience in 20 years!
by 03/20/2022on
I have owned several cars over the past twenty years and hands down, Mitch Kelly was the absolute best in customer service. He listened to our needs and preferences and allowed us to browse the inventory without feeling pressured. He told us the things he personally liked about the models we were interested in and answered all of our questions in an honest, straightforward manner. The whole process was laid back and pretty seamless. This is not the first car I have purchased at Arlington Toyota and truthfully, our first experience wasn’t the best. I’m glad I took another chance on this dealership because Mitch and Ardi, the finance manager, were really great to work with. Definitely recommend!
Pleasant experience
by 03/15/2022on
Very knowledgeable and professional. Friendly car purchasing experience
Happy Customer
by 03/15/2022on
I absolutely lov d my experience at Arlington Toyota! From the greeting from Igor outside( it was raining), through the entire process to the finance and signing, everything and everyone were superb! Thank you for an amazing experience!! Iris Ray. I purchased a 2017 Ford Fusion, on Friday, March 11,2022.
My first car
by 03/10/2022on
I had a great experience at Arlington Toyota Winford Anderson assisted me with getting me new car. This is my first car & I love it
Matt ramano
by 03/02/2022on
Great help from matt ramano!! Got me in new Tundra, with no problem!!
Shop Here
by 03/01/2022on
Go see Christian Gutierrez, he is an awesome Sales Representative. He was honest and thoughtful. Love my new Toyota!
Arlington Toyota will can’t salesperson
by 02/24/2022on
Will Canty did a great job in selling us our Tacoma. Nice guy, not pushed and well informed. He provided a great experience during these difficult times
Happy new car owner!
by 02/14/2022on
I recently bought a new Toyota Tacoma and was thrilled to have Renato as our salespersons. We spent an afternoon with Renato talking through what we wanted, test driving trucks, and reviewing their current/future inventory. He was attentive, personable, and genuinely cared about trying to meet our needs. It took a few hours and Renato was patient throughout and enjoyable to spend time with. We ended up putting a deposit down on a truck that was in transit to this dealership. Between the time when we made a deposit and the time when the truck arrived (a few weeks) Renato was very communicative and proactively reaching out with updates on delivery dates + what I could expect when picking up the vehicle, which was very helpful as this was my first time purchasing a new vehicle from a dealership. Overall, it was a wonderful experience!
Good costumer service
by 02/02/2022on
I bought a car at Arlington Toyota few days ago. I am very pleased with the attention received. Monica, the salesperson who took care of me was very professional and patient. I am very happy with the purchase.