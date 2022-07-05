Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Arlington Toyota Jacksonville

Arlington Toyota Jacksonville

Visit dealer’s website 
10939 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Arlington Toyota Jacksonville

4.6
Overall Rating
4.63 out of 5 stars(243)
Recommend: Yes (150) No (14)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

April 22 New Car Purchase

by William B on 05/07/2022

Marian was very helpful and easy to work with. We had an overall good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
243 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

April 22 New Car Purchase

by William B on 05/07/2022

Marian was very helpful and easy to work with. We had an overall good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Terrible experience

by Zach on 05/07/2022

[non-permissible content removed]. Sold me a truck that was still in transit. Salesman spent 20 mins checking with the sales manager to explicitly make sure it was still available for purchase, it was. Get a call from the same sales manager a week later saying the truck I had already paid a deposit for was actually sold already. They are either ridiculously incompetent or straight lied to me to scam me into another truck (what I think happened). This truck is still on the website listed for sale, it’s a trap and Arlington is scamming.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Toyota Corolla

by Yolanda on 04/29/2022

A couple of weeks ago I went to buy a car I Approach a young lady I am a lady so I felt comfortable with her she was very kind and patient with me and I thank her because it was a very nervous transaction buying a car by myself I thank her and I thank that she was also able to speak Spanish so I felt comfortable thank you for the experience and for being patient with me her name was Marian Romero.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sold

by Kathy on 04/29/2022

Latasha is pleasant to work with. Nice dealership. Lots of inventory.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Andrew on 04/29/2022

Ryan Fahey and the team at Arlington Toyota are fantastic! Ryan was knowledgeable, detailed, patient, and listened to our needs. This was our best car buying experience and we left very happy customers with a brand new Toyota. We definitely recommend Ryan Fahey if you are looking for a salesperson who cares about their customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

sales process 2022 Sienna XLT

by Ulrich on 04/19/2022

Since day 1 communication with the sales rep Janmichael has been 5 stars. The whole purchasing process for the "in transit" Sienna XLE was fast, straight forward and very professional. The promised delivery time was on spot !! This is the place to purchase a Toyota.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good service, excellent seller

by Andino1403 on 04/17/2022

Professional, friendly and very helpful. Recommended for your next purchase It made the whole process in my purchase of the 2022 tundra easy and fast. Matt Romano Arlington Toyota

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Will Canty

by Carol Wright on 04/16/2022

Will was awesome spending time with me, recommending vehicles I might be interested in and answering questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Terrific Experience!

by Keith C on 04/13/2022

Can't say enough good things about my recent experience with Matt Romano, Arlington Toyota. I had been looking for a new 4Runner for quite a while but could not find the color I wanted. Within a day or so after contacting Matt he found the exact one I wanted. During the process, Matt kept me updated with emails, phone calls and texts. I can honestly say I had a terrific experience buying my new car from Matt with Arlington Toyota! Great job Matt!!!.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Go see Mitch at Arlington Toyota~

by Grace on 04/06/2022

I went in needing a truck for work, and came out with a brand new Toyota Tacoma, all thanks to Mitch Kelly at the Arlington store. He was relatable, dependable, and made me feel secure in my purchase. I want to brag on Mitch, for not just getting me into my dream truck , but also taking the time to get to know me on a personal level. If youre not into your average " pushy sales men" that will drive you off the lot, go see Mitch. I know i will be coming back to him for my car needs, and i recommend him to my friends and family. Thank you for being amazing, Mitch!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

OUR FIRST TOYOTA CAR

by Janet on 03/26/2022

We had the opportunity of meeting Juan in the Sales Department. He made it an easy experience We needed to downsize from a Tahoe and decided on the Highlander. We expected to have to wait for delivery on a car, but Juan found a Highlander that was due to arrive in 3 days. Then later, Christian guided us through the paperwork and did a great job. These two young men are very friendly and knowledgeable. My husband and I highly recommend Juan and Christian in the Sales Department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

fair and honest dealership

by Keith on 03/21/2022

My experience with my new car purchase reflected a businesslike and friendly encounter. Our salesman Tim Vollink was excellent. Tim was knowledgeable with his product and answered all my questions with a customer focused approach. I would recommend Arlington Toyota to anyone looking for a good dealership to do business with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best buying experience in 20 years!

by Xuendage on 03/20/2022

I have owned several cars over the past twenty years and hands down, Mitch Kelly was the absolute best in customer service. He listened to our needs and preferences and allowed us to browse the inventory without feeling pressured. He told us the things he personally liked about the models we were interested in and answered all of our questions in an honest, straightforward manner. The whole process was laid back and pretty seamless. This is not the first car I have purchased at Arlington Toyota and truthfully, our first experience wasn’t the best. I’m glad I took another chance on this dealership because Mitch and Ardi, the finance manager, were really great to work with. Definitely recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleasant experience

by Jason Detreich on 03/15/2022

Very knowledgeable and professional. Friendly car purchasing experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy Customer

by Mudflap on 03/15/2022

I absolutely lov d my experience at Arlington Toyota! From the greeting from Igor outside( it was raining), through the entire process to the finance and signing, everything and everyone were superb! Thank you for an amazing experience!! Iris Ray. I purchased a 2017 Ford Fusion, on Friday, March 11,2022.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My first car

by Winford Anderson on 03/10/2022

I had a great experience at Arlington Toyota Winford Anderson assisted me with getting me new car. This is my first car & I love it

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Matt ramano

by Jim plant on 03/02/2022

Great help from matt ramano!! Got me in new Tundra, with no problem!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Shop Here

by Terri on 03/01/2022

Go see Christian Gutierrez, he is an awesome Sales Representative. He was honest and thoughtful. Love my new Toyota!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Arlington Toyota will can’t salesperson

by Arlington Toyita on 02/24/2022

Will Canty did a great job in selling us our Tacoma. Nice guy, not pushed and well informed. He provided a great experience during these difficult times

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy new car owner!

by Steve on 02/14/2022

I recently bought a new Toyota Tacoma and was thrilled to have Renato as our salespersons. We spent an afternoon with Renato talking through what we wanted, test driving trucks, and reviewing their current/future inventory. He was attentive, personable, and genuinely cared about trying to meet our needs. It took a few hours and Renato was patient throughout and enjoyable to spend time with. We ended up putting a deposit down on a truck that was in transit to this dealership. Between the time when we made a deposit and the time when the truck arrived (a few weeks) Renato was very communicative and proactively reaching out with updates on delivery dates + what I could expect when picking up the vehicle, which was very helpful as this was my first time purchasing a new vehicle from a dealership. Overall, it was a wonderful experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good costumer service

by Trabans on 02/02/2022

I bought a car at Arlington Toyota few days ago. I am very pleased with the attention received. Monica, the salesperson who took care of me was very professional and patient. I am very happy with the purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for