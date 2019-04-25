Tom Bush MINI

9881 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Tom Bush MINI

5.0
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
sales Rating

Customer Service

by Stephen407 on 04/25/2019

I was provided extraordinary customer service by sales rep Ciara. She did a great job answering all our questions about the new features of the MINI Countryman S 2019. As well as Tom Bush is a great company to purchase vehicles from and Iâm glad we chose them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Customer Service

sales Rating

A Great Experience from start to finish!

by HypnoLew on 01/20/2019

I leased my first mini cooper convertible yesterday. The staff at Tom Bush were terrific. Special thanks to Romina for her warmth, respect and patience in answering all my questions. She was concerned about my needs in finding the right vehicle. Also thank you to Cody for his participation and reassurance with my experience at Tom Bush mini. The sales manager Maria and finance manager Michael were both personable and informative. Thank you all for providing me a truly pleasant and satisfying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Fantastic Service

by blindsidetex on 10/27/2018

Absolutely stellar service from Nicole Espinoza at Tom Bush MINI! My MINI needed a battery and she got me in and out! Fantastic! Thank you for your awesome service!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great atmosphere and service!

by ctaylor85 on 03/23/2018

I was very impressed by Tom Bush Mini the staff are amazing and helpful! I wanted to point out specifically Amanda Sage , I did not purchase a car but I am interested and will be going back to see her in the near future. I recommend anyone going to Tom Bush Mini to see Amanda she is great at what she does!! Super helpful and knowledgable!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

We love Tom Bush MINI

by Debra_C on 03/01/2017

I picked up our 2017 JCW on Saturday from Tom Bush MINI. This was my second custom ordered MINI, but the first from this dealer. I would never go anywhere else. Daniel Howard, our motoring advisor, kept us up to date on the build, ocean crossing, and arrival at the dealership. He worked with my local MINI group to surprise me when delivered. It was an amazing day. Thanks to everyone at Tom Bush MINI for making my dreams come true. A special Thank you Daniel Howard for your work ethic, kindness, and for making this an outstanding purchase!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Customer Service at its best

by RioMini on 02/21/2016

I didn't have an appointment for service, but had a spur of the minute road trip come up. I was over-due for my 30,000 service due to a new job and time slipping up on me. I decided to try to slip in, but found that they were booked solid. Instead of just turning me away, though, they offered to quickly check my fluids and the tires' air pressure to give me the peace of mind that everything would be okay for the quick trip.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Tom Bush Mini...More Than A Dealership...A Family

by kimmyartist on 06/28/2014

From the moment I stepped foot through the door to test drive the Mini Roadster, to the moment I received word that my new Mini Cooper S Coupe was delivered and drove off the lot, I knew I was at the right dealership. Tom Bush Mini exceeded my expectations in many ways. My Motoring Advisor, Paula M, was a god send. She took down my model choice, color choice and options and searched the dealer websites and listings for the perfect Mini Cooper S Coupe. The very next day, Paula texted me with great enthusiasm...exclaiming her triumphant location of the perfect Mini, the only one like it in the U.S. That was all she wrote...I was hooked. I knew this was the car for me. The team at Mini went to work securing the car and having it transported to their dealership. Paula was constantly in contact with me, texting me and responding to my texts frequently. On the day I walked into the dealership to pick up my car my experience was like a dream and a whirlwind. Everyone at the dealership treated me as if I was a celebrity and would constantly ask me if I was excited...even the guy's in the service department (Luis G and Sean M). I would answer with a resounding, yes! The financing was as expected...there were no hidden agendas or surprises with my price or monthly payments. It was as agreed upon. Dan F handled my finance experience and made it such a pleasure to spend money...really! It was very memorable...just like you are a part of their family...that is how well they treated me. Five stars is not enough for this dealership. From the Service Team, Beth H and Kayla N, to the gentleman that detailed my car, the entire Tom Bush Mini family welcomed me into the fold with outstretched hands. I cannot say enough about my experience...you have to drive to: 9881 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville FL 32225 if you want your car buying experience to be memorable, easy, and filled with nothing but promises...no surprises. Give them a call and get on your way to owning the perfect Mini...from the perfect dealership. Sales:[phone number removed] Service:[phone number removed] Parts:[phone number removed].

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Todd T. @ Tom Bush MINI is the BEST!!

by LeAnneNEFL on 03/15/2013

I've had the new MINI Cooper Converti for a few weeks now, and I can truly say that it is a TERRIFIC car! Todd T. and Rob D. at Tom Bush MINI took great care of me, and made the purchase a really positive experience. The car performs beautifully, handles like a dream, and I'm getting 35 miles to the gallon! I'm so hooked that since I picked it up from the dealership, I haven't even driven either of my SL's, lol!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

The BEST

by pizza_guy on 03/15/2013

Rob and his staff at Tom Bush Mini are THE BEST! Highly recommend for a stellar car buying experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

EXCELLENT SALES MANAGEMENT

by jobwish on 03/15/2013

Rob D. made the buying and finance process a breeze and insured the car and staff met all of our travel 4 hours each way to purchase from Tom Bush because we trust them and have always been extremely well taken care of.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by curts2 on 03/15/2013

Tom Bush Mini has something that no other dealership I have ever worked with has...INTEGRITY. I was blown away with the attention to detail,honesty, and good old fashion customer service. From the salespeople to the general manager Rob D. (not sure if I spelled that right) they all walked us through each step and made it as painless as possible with no gimmicks or cheesey sales moves. I highly rec Tom Bush MiNI...and the car is AMAZING!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Auction price for trade in

by wetwilley on 12/08/2011

If you try to trade in your current vehicle on the purchase of a new vehicle with this dealership, be prepared to be offered the "auction price." I had them order a new $39,000 JCW coupe, and paid them a $2,000 deposit. They would not appraise my car at that time because it took approximately four months for them to get the new car. Kelly Blue Book valued my Porsche 911 at $24,700. When the production date was getting close, Tom Bush dealership agreed that I was correct on the Kelly Blue Book price and that my car was in excellent condition, but offered me the "auction price" which was $20K. Needless to say I did not purchase the vehicle and my kept my car. They kept the 2K deposit.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
