From the moment I stepped foot through the door to test drive the Mini Roadster, to the moment I received word that my new Mini Cooper S Coupe was delivered and drove off the lot, I knew I was at the right dealership. Tom Bush Mini exceeded my expectations in many ways. My Motoring Advisor, Paula M, was a god send. She took down my model choice, color choice and options and searched the dealer websites and listings for the perfect Mini Cooper S Coupe. The very next day, Paula texted me with great enthusiasm...exclaiming her triumphant location of the perfect Mini, the only one like it in the U.S. That was all she wrote...I was hooked. I knew this was the car for me. The team at Mini went to work securing the car and having it transported to their dealership. Paula was constantly in contact with me, texting me and responding to my texts frequently. On the day I walked into the dealership to pick up my car my experience was like a dream and a whirlwind. Everyone at the dealership treated me as if I was a celebrity and would constantly ask me if I was excited...even the guy's in the service department (Luis G and Sean M). I would answer with a resounding, yes! The financing was as expected...there were no hidden agendas or surprises with my price or monthly payments. It was as agreed upon. Dan F handled my finance experience and made it such a pleasure to spend money...really! It was very memorable...just like you are a part of their family...that is how well they treated me. Five stars is not enough for this dealership. From the Service Team, Beth H and Kayla N, to the gentleman that detailed my car, the entire Tom Bush Mini family welcomed me into the fold with outstretched hands. I cannot say enough about my experience...you have to drive to: 9881 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville FL 32225 if you want your car buying experience to be memorable, easy, and filled with nothing but promises...no surprises. Give them a call and get on your way to owning the perfect Mini...from the perfect dealership. Sales:[phone number removed] Service:[phone number removed] Parts:[phone number removed]. Read more