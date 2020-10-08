sales Rating

My wife was looking for a new car and was undecided on which car to buy. She knew she wanted a higher end car so after looking at Lexus we decided to go look at BMWs at Tom Bush BMW in Jacksonville. I called the BMW dealership and asked to speak to a sales representative they transferred my call to Abraham Powell. I explained to Abraham that my wife is undecided and we just wanted to come look and perhaps test drive a car to see if she likes the car. Abraham was never pushy with us and didn't try to sell us something we did not want. Once we showed up at the dealership he showed us a few cars and after the test drive my wife was in love with the car. Abraham was completely transparent throughout the car buying experience. Even the BMWs sell themselves out without Abraham we would never of bought the car. Abraham was extremely professional throughout the buying process and even went out of his way to come in on his day off to finalize the deal.I highly recommend this dealership and if possible ask for Abraham.