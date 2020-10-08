Todd tHOMPSON
by 08/10/2020on
I always deal with Todd Thompson. I have purchased three new BMWs from him. He always goes the extra mile and is very courteous ,knowledgeable and professional. I have dealt with all facets of Tom Bush at Atlantic including sales. service and collision . No problems with the cars but wanted the last one to be tinted which was done in record time for me. Can't go wrong with Tom Bush at Alantic.
First class service
by 08/08/2020on
Very helpful, responsive sales person. Very knowledgeable about car and features. Low pressure. Found the car I wanted.
Great Experience
by 05/08/2020on
My wife was looking for a new car and was undecided on which car to buy. She knew she wanted a higher end car so after looking at Lexus we decided to go look at BMWs at Tom Bush BMW in Jacksonville. I called the BMW dealership and asked to speak to a sales representative they transferred my call to Abraham Powell. I explained to Abraham that my wife is undecided and we just wanted to come look and perhaps test drive a car to see if she likes the car. Abraham was never pushy with us and didn’t try to sell us something we did not want. Once we showed up at the dealership he showed us a few cars and after the test drive my wife was in love with the car. Abraham was completely transparent throughout the car buying experience. Even the BMWs sell themselves out without Abraham we would never of bought the car. Abraham was extremely professional throughout the buying process and even went out of his way to come in on his day off to finalize the deal.I highly recommend this dealership and if possible ask for Abraham.
Bush is the Best
by 02/26/2020on
My wife and I were very pleased with Sheree who helped us sort out options for a Mini Hybrid. She guided us through the process with patience, sincerity and competence. Best of all, there was absolutely NO pressure whatsoever! We wish all purchases were so easy!
Don’t waste your money with Tom Bush BMW
by 01/18/2020on
Look at all unhappy customers. They all have same theme. If you have any issues, Tom Bush BMW/ Brian Bush will not stand by their work or lack of work. Find a place that cares about you and your car. Don’t waste your time and money.
New BMW Lease
by 11/22/2019on
Wes and Dan made my leasing experience fairly easy and it was not a lengthy process at all. Quick, straight to the point, and a fair deal for everyone.
New car experience
by 10/13/2019on
The new car experience was handled professionally by Dan Sorenson. There was no stress at all and Dan and the staff worked great through the entire process including the finance department.
Great service
by 10/03/2019on
I can’t remember the last time I had service at a dealership where the car was ready before they initially estimated and without my having to ask for status. Very satisfied customer.
Love my new BMW
by 09/15/2019on
I purchased a new BMW today and worked with John Banar. John made the process easy and took away many of the pain points typically associated with the car buying process his communication was fantastic and went out of his way to go above and beyond. Highly recommend and great car too!!
Certified Car Sales at Tom Bush BMW
by 09/14/2019on
Had a great experience with Sales Rep Nate Bailey. He listened to understand our needs. He helped us understand the products and differences among them. He searched until we found the right car. He was patient with our questions and our indecision. We will seek him out for our next purchase. We have made a new friend!
Professional Sales
by 08/06/2019on
Tom Bush BMW has a jewel in Abe Powell. What a pleasure as a salesman and a person. Abe’s knowledge of product , truthfulness and professionalism is refreshing. If you want to have a carefree BMW purchase- call Abe.
Great experience ordering our first BMW
by 06/05/2019on
Abe Powell and the team at Tom Bush BMW made the purchase of our first BMW a great experience. They quickly responded to my initial text, and then Abe called and we spoke about what we were looking for and set an appointment. When we arrived, the vehicle we wanted to test drive was ready. Since we wanted a particular color combination, we had to special order. The process was simple; a large screen TV let us see the options clearly and making the lease deal was easy. Abe kept in touch frequently on the build status. When we went to pick it up, Sheila in Finance was quite simply the best Finance person we've dealt with. She gave us the options, wasn't pushy, and we were in and out quick. Their White Glove Delivery blew us away. We love our new M550i and cannot recommend Abe and the team at Tom Bush BMW highly enough.
Great Dealership
by 05/25/2019on
Our salesman Castro was most helpful. Everyone was very professional and honest. It was a great plus they have a tech specialist to help explain how to take advantage of advanced technology in the car.
Wesley was GREAT!!!
by 04/18/2019on
Wesley Castro worked with me via email on various options when it was time to return my leased X1. We went back and forth or rather I did. He was patient and got me the deal I wanted on a new 2019 X1 for my wife. We had the loan approved before I showed up at the dealer. It was just the normal paperwork after that. They took care of the lease return and purchase in under 2 hours. Sheila the Finance Manager was very nice and professional and explained everything. I have purchased several BMW's from Tom Bush and have always been treated nice. It is a good dealership. But ask for Wesley if you're in the market.
Purchase of BMW X7
by 04/03/2019on
Excellent experience in purchasing the daunting new X7 SUV. Sales person Dan Sorenson was courteous, informative, personable, and let the vehicle sell itself. He kept me informed every step of the way. Provided sound advice on a whole range of issues, answered all my concerns,
Jacksonville Tom Bush BMW
by 02/01/2019on
We were met by Don Sorenson upon entering the dealership. Don was personable and pleasant and his knowledge regarding BMW vehicles was impressive. Dan was never pushy as far as making a purchase. He was most patient with me as I am a first time BMW owner/driver. He explained each feature, helped set up my phone, and never was in a hurry. I would ask for Dan again without hesitation. The financial office also made it easy. Sheila was also personable and made the entire process easy.
Definitely Recommend Tom Bush Jax
by 01/24/2019on
If you are in the market for a new or used vehicle go see (or call, text, or email!) Steve Garcia - ask for him by name - you will be glad you did! I began corresponding with him Monday morning via email/text about a particular car and price I had to have and before 11 am Tuesday morning I drove away in that very same vehicle! (they were closed on Sunday or I am sure I would've had it sooner.) Steve & everyone I dealt with at Tom Bush Jax were fantastic and I would definitely recommend them!!
Made it easy
by 09/27/2018on
After looking at several dealerships, I came to Tom Bush BMW. Dan Sorensen showed me the vehicles. I was very impressed with his knowledge as he explained the safety and design features. Dan, as well as the others, was always pleasant and had a good sense of humor. There was never any push to buy. Eventually I purchased an X3. The purchase process was easy.
Remarkable and Memorable
by 07/08/2018on
I took my BMW 228I in for its first service appointment at Tom Bush of Arlington. The experience was remarkable and memorable. Richard Berry was the service agent who greeted me and was so patient as I asked all sorts of questions about my new Beamer. I bought my car at another dealership and that did not seem to make a bit of difference to Richard.or anyone else at Tom Bush for that matter. They took my car in on time and completed the work within the time they had projected it would take. My car was clean and ready to go. This experience demonstrated the essence of what BMW's stands for, excellence performance. and top of extraordinary responsiveness. Julie I
Rich Berry is an Excellent service advisor for Tom Bush Bmw
by 06/21/2018on
Rich Berry is always very nice person , hes always informative , along with being an EXCELLENT service advisor, he always does a wonderful job seeing to the customers concerns along with their needs and he is the only reason I keep coming back to Tom Bush Bmw with my 750LI
Greatest car purchase
by 06/13/2018on
Thanks to the Tom Bush BMW team for a perfect car buying experience. In all my many car purchases I have never experienced such an easy smooth process. Abe Powell was outstanding in efficiency knowledge and care. He even came to my home to assist. My highest recommendation go to him and the Tom Bush team
