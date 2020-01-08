1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I took my 2009 Acadia in for a warranty service and was told that the problem was not covered, because bumper to bumper warranty does not cover broken items. The broken item was fixed three times and this time it was broken. The service advisor stated that he would do his best to get the non-covered item repaired. He advised me upon pickup that the problem was fixed and I asked how could it be fixed when you stated that it was broke and a part would need to be ordered. At no time was I offered the option to pay for the repair, I was just told that it was not covered. He stated he straightened the bent parts and snapped everything back into place and added glue to make certain the item was secure. The glue turned white after about one hour. It looks a total mess and is consistent with the customer service. My 2009 Acadia is falling apart and I'm getting nothing but left out in the cold by GMC. No of my real issues are covered by the bumper to bumper warranty because of a loop whole interpretation by GMC. One of my keyless remove collapsed and the other appears to be taking the same road. According to the warranty the battery is the only thing not covered in the remote, but GMC is using a clause about negligence. They are saying that I was negligent in my handling of the remote which is very inaccurate. They also used that clause with the case around my second row seats. Using that clause inappropriately takes the responsibility off of them and releases them from honoring the bumper to bumper warranty. In summary there is no bumper to bumper warranty with GMC vehicles. Poor quality vehicles mirror poor quality customer service and vehicle repair. Read more