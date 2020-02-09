Lucas Honda of Jacksonville

7801 Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lucas Honda of Jacksonville

5.0
Overall Rating
(91)
Recommend: Yes (91) No (0)
sales Rating

Honda CRVFast

by Akiko on 09/02/2020

Fast sevrvice and all around friendly people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
189 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

The usual excellent service.

by J D Heck on 09/02/2020

Lucas has been our dealer since 2008. On our second car. Sales & service both commendable. Prompt, courteous, efficient, dependable, etc.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

service Rating

HONDA SERVICE

by Felix on 09/02/2020

Great, excellent service as always from Mr. Scott. Excellent installed of Alternator in 2.5 hours for my Honda Odyssey 2011 Model with 170,000 mileage on it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change

by Robert Kinnr on 08/20/2020

I came up for an oil change and to get some bulbs replaced, I was finished within an hour. I had plenty of time to look at a newer model.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Always the best.

by Roy S on 08/04/2020

I have been a customer of Lucas Service for years and always obtained excellent service at reasonable rates. The Service Advisors are very knowledgeable and provide excellent care for your vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Outstanding

by Herminio on 07/11/2020

Everytime I get my vehicles serviced at Lucas Honda it was always a great experience. Staff are courteous and the service is to the point and if there is an issue they find they will let you know first and gives you an estimate. I never had an issue that they will try to tell me I need to have something wrong and need to get it repaired or else something will go wrong! I trust them to service my vehicles !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recent Completed Job

by Levette on 07/04/2020

My service advisor was both friendly and helpful. Work done on my van was well done and completed in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Fender interior

by Anthony Chong on 07/01/2020

Great job at decent prices

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

good experience

by JamieB on 06/18/2020

Steve and the folks at Lucas were great to work with. got a fair price on the vehicle build I wanted with no hassles or pressure. Wish the trade-in would have worked out, they could not offer enough to make a trade worthwhile so had to sell the other vehicle separately and thus pay full sales tax on the new Honda, so that's my only real complaint.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Friendly and fast service

by Pati on 06/14/2020

Was greeted with friendly, professional assistance and did not have to wait more than 1 hr. Web site needs fixing so appointments can be made online. I was unable to choose model of vehicle and could not proceed further.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Service

by Lisa in OP on 06/13/2020

I was having issues with my car starting. Took it in to Lucas Honda and it was quickly diagnosed the starter was bad. They got me in right away and fixed it within an hour

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

.Pleasnt experience

by Jeff Green on 06/06/2020

The service department at Lucas Honda provides a couteous and pleasant experince when I take my Accord in for it's services. They are always friendly and eager to help and wii ghet you in and back on the road as quick as they can. The waiting room has nice comfortable chairs and a television to watch while you wait. I did miss the free popcorn but understand they had to close it for now. They still had the free coffee available. Thanks guys

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by Mr E on 06/02/2020

Scheduled an oil change, was done on time and was very satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Awesome service

by Randy Reed on 05/20/2020

Steve, Scott and Tracy are amazing service reps!! Always willing to go the extra mile to make sure everything I need is taken care of.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Bill Kaelin on 05/15/2020

They fixed everything asked for. Gave me a loaner because it would be over 5 hours.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

An Awesome Family Visit

by Donna Winston on 05/14/2020

When I go to Lucas Honda I always feel right at home.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

First oil change

by JBS72 on 05/13/2020

This was my first time getting an oil change on my certified used car purchased at an out of state dealership. I called Lucas and Bobby helped me to verify warranty work. He was extremely nice and helpful. Once there, the service department was quick and everything went smoothly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

friendly service

by Huh on 05/12/2020

I never have a problem with their service. Always prompt and friendly answering any questions you have about the service. They explain everything about your car when the job is completed. Always a pleasure to have my car serviced here. I do think they need to fix their appointment schedule web site.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Honest Work

by E.J. on 05/01/2020

I once went to another Honda dealership to get my car serviced. They were always trying to get me into a new car. And do more then want I need to be done. Lucas Honda has told me what I needed and beat prices around town from other well known repair shops and other dealerships IMO

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Two Purchases for a Reason

by Michael_Areford on 04/16/2020

Sales and service are terrific. I have bought two Civic Hatchbacks from them over the last 3 years. GM Ricky Rukab has been a joy to work with and my latest sales person Nick Chmura-Trunk was outstanding. Helpful, no pressure and a great deal. Routine service on the Civic my daughter drives has been great. I have six kids, I got a feeling there is another sale in their future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service

by Robert on 04/04/2020

Our Odyssey had a significant transmission issue develop during our visit from Atlanta. Lucas Honda’s service was excellent and repaired our van quickly and covered a huge amount of the cost even though our Odyssey just came out of warranty. Excellent dealership hands down. Scott was excellent and kept us informed throughout the process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
