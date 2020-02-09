Everytime I get my vehicles serviced at Lucas Honda it was always a great experience. Staff are courteous and the service is to the point and if there is an issue they find they will let you know first and gives you an estimate. I never had an issue that they will try to tell me I need to have something wrong and need to get it repaired or else something will go wrong! I trust them to service my vehicles !
Steve and the folks at Lucas were great to work with. got a fair price on the vehicle build I wanted with no hassles or pressure. Wish the trade-in would have worked out, they could not offer enough to make a trade worthwhile so had to sell the other vehicle separately and thus pay full sales tax on the new Honda, so that's my only real complaint.
Was greeted with friendly, professional assistance and did not have to wait more than 1 hr. Web site needs fixing so appointments can be made online. I was unable to choose model of vehicle and could not proceed further.
The service department at Lucas Honda provides a couteous and pleasant experince when I take my Accord in for it's services. They are always friendly and eager to help and wii ghet you in and back on the road as quick as they can. The waiting room has nice comfortable chairs and a television to watch while you wait. I did miss the free popcorn but understand they had to close it for now. They still had the free coffee available. Thanks guys
This was my first time getting an oil change on my certified used car purchased at an out of state dealership. I called Lucas and Bobby helped me to verify warranty work. He was extremely nice and helpful. Once there, the service department was quick and everything went smoothly.
I never have a problem with their service. Always prompt and friendly answering any questions you have about the service. They explain everything about your car when the job is completed. Always a pleasure to have my car serviced here. I do think they need to fix their appointment schedule web site.
I once went to another Honda dealership to get my car serviced. They were always trying to get me into a new car. And do more then want I need to be done. Lucas Honda has told me what I needed and beat prices around town from other well known repair shops and other dealerships IMO
Sales and service are terrific.
I have bought two Civic Hatchbacks from them over the last 3 years. GM Ricky Rukab has been a joy to work with and my latest sales person Nick Chmura-Trunk was outstanding. Helpful, no pressure and a great deal. Routine service on the Civic my daughter drives has been great. I have six kids, I got a feeling there is another sale in their future.
Our Odyssey had a significant transmission issue develop during our visit from Atlanta. Lucas Honda’s service was excellent and repaired our van quickly and covered a huge amount of the cost even though our Odyssey just came out of warranty. Excellent dealership hands down. Scott was excellent and kept us informed throughout the process.
