Darrel
by 11/17/2017on
I really enjoyed the NON pressure of buying a car through Enterprise. I will always look over their inventory first in my future car buying plans.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Enterprise Car Sales on Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, Fla
by 11/10/2017on
This is the 2nd vehicle I have bought at Enterprise Car Sales. Sales people have the worse reputation, but these people are the absolute best. They are NOT pushy, instead ask all the right questions about what your wants/needs are. This time I dealt with David, and he kept a sincere smile on his face and stayed happy to help me. He made me feel like it was all my decision and was extremely helpful all around. I will definitely go back and recommend him to anyone and everyone. They do a 21 point inspection before even putting it on the lot. Cars are always clean and just beautiful. Love Enterprise Car Sales.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr
by 10/18/2017on
I have purchased many cars in the past and have never had an experience like the one I had with David and Tim from your dealership in Jacksonville Fla.. What outstanding service throughout the sale and what support after the sale.these guys are outstanding and I would recommend them to any of my friends. I will be singing their praises for a very long time.this is what sales and service should be like. I hope enterprise turns out to be the number 1 rental and used car sales in the nation.you got me! And my daughter could not be happier with her car.thanks again guys you rock!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Enterprise Car Sales Jacksonville Fl
by 09/20/2017on
It was the easiest , most straight forward process that I have dealt with. Here is the price of the truck, here is the price of the trade in. Done. No hidden fees or surprises.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quickest and Best Car Purchase I have made
by 09/20/2017on
We went in to get our teenage son a car. We wanted a reliable car with maintenance up keep and we didn't have a lot to invest. The price listed included the dealers fee so it was transparent. The dealer fees are much lower than the other rental car competitors. Our sales person was helpful and made the process smooth. Thanks Enterprise.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience ever.
by 09/14/2017on
No pressure. Not based n commission. Mickey was knowledgeable and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Owner
by 07/25/2017on
The customer service experience was great. It made car shopping very pleasant. Ms.Mickey Williams, was very knowledgeable and answered all my questions. The over all process was awesome and I appreciate your help and support.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My truck
by 07/05/2017on
I bought a truck last Tuesday. Since then a lot of things I didn't notice until now, the tires need replaced the trim is falling of which I have to keep putting back. I wish now I would have returned it before the 7 days were up.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
J H UTECH
by 12/16/2016on
V (sales person) was fantastic. Polite, extremely professional. We are still waiting for payment instructions from finance co. Just informed that both co-buyers require licenses. This is the 3rd vehicle we have purchased where spouse had legal state of FL ID, not valid license due to disability. I have been reading through all paperwork and have not yet been able to find any info stating co-owners or co- buyers must be co-drivers. This is creating quite a bit of anxiety for us as we are eager to set up payment schedule with our financial institution. Otherwise we are very pleased with Services rendered.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unforgettable!!
by 11/02/2016on
Enjoyed my experience very much! Micava Williams will never be forgot. Thank you so much. I love my new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
