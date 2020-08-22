Duval Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
1616 Cassat Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Duval Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(166)
Recommend: Yes (166) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Jermaine Holsey

by Warren on 08/22/2020

Jermaine made the sale smooth and seamless. Him and his team offered several options unique to my situation and I was able to leave the lot with a 2020. I appreciate the time and concern to get me in the vehicle not only that I needed but also wanted! Duval Ford Rocks l!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
373 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Repair service is great

by Mark Goodale on 08/31/2020

John Rhodes is the man when it comes to repairs he makes sure that you are up to date with your service work and well informed as it takes place could not ask for a better guy thank you John

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Duval Ford

by Hank on 08/30/2020

Pleased with service. Fair price and honored the warranty

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service

by Explorer service on 08/30/2020

All work was performed flawlessly. The vehicle was returned cleaned and sanitized. Whit is a true professional.. Service technicians are great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Jermaine Holsey

by Warren on 08/22/2020

Jermaine made the sale smooth and seamless. Him and his team offered several options unique to my situation and I was able to leave the lot with a 2020. I appreciate the time and concern to get me in the vehicle not only that I needed but also wanted! Duval Ford Rocks l!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Service

by JAvery on 08/18/2020

Very professional, prompt service and excellent quality of work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Best Service Department Ever

by Patty on 08/18/2020

Wouldn't take my vehicle anywhere else. Have tried another dealership but wasn't treated with exceptional service like you get at Duval Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Susan Moore

by Josh Zenner on 08/17/2020

Susan was fantastic. She was informative and upfront with all the information. I never felt pressured at all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service

by Rejean on 08/07/2020

It was quick and they went above and beyond by sanitizing our car and giving it a wash. Felt very comfortable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Good experience even with mistakes

by Edge Driver on 08/07/2020

Duval Ford was able to get my vehicle in quickly for a quick tire patch due to a screw in my tire. After about 45 minutes to an hour, they told me my vehicle was ready, but they also needed to show me something on my vehicle. The mechanic accidentally scratched my rim with the balancing machine which left black marks and scratches on the rim. Both the service tech, Brittany, and mechanic both met with me to show me the damage and immediately discussed how it would be fixed while apologizing. I brought the vehicle back two days later (or it could have been fixed at my location of choice by a mobile mechanic) and the damage was repaired with no issues in about 45 minutes. While I understand that having damage done to your vehicle is NOT what you want when you drop it off, we are all human and things happen. The way Brittany and the mechanic handled it was great! Accidents happen, but in my opinion, it's how you remedy the situation during and after it happens. They could have never told me about the damage and I wouldn't have noticed until my next car wash as it is on my passenger side. Instead, they told me immediately, were very up front and honest, apologized, and got it fixed quickly. Even with this slight mishap, my vehicle will still be serviced by Duval Ford because of the way the situation was handled.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by Edmunds on 08/05/2020

I was a walk-in and they got me in and out in less than an hour for an oil change and courtesy wash. Everyone wash helpful and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

2016 Explorer

by Daniel Perkins on 07/31/2020

Due to complications the repair took longer than expected, but Duval Ford went above and beyond to make it right even when Ford Corp would not.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Mr

by Paul Wingard on 07/30/2020

Straight to the point

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service

by Great Service on 07/30/2020

From beginning to end I was very happy with the service I received at Duval Ford. Mike the service advisor was excellent. I felt very comfortable in the lounge while I waited for my Explorer to be serviced. The service was even completed in less time than I was told!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Exceptional Service

by R Morgan on 07/30/2020

My service representative (John Rhode) kept me informed during the whole time my car was being serviced. He was knowledgeable, courteous and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service!

by Daniel Harris on 07/23/2020

Mike Foresto always goes above and beyond to provide a great experience for his customers!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great experience

by Michael Wood on 07/12/2020

The entire process was great with professional service and no unnecessary recommendations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service!!!

by Cynthia on 07/05/2020

My service advisor Brittany was amazing! Everything was completed in a timely manner. Extremely friendly with a very positive attitude. She made it a pleasure to bring my car in and I will definitely be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Outstanding Staff

by Brian on 07/04/2020

The overall experience was awesome. Every person i came in contact with were friendly, knowledgeable and actually cared about my thoughts and opinions about buying a vehicle. Duval Ford does it the way it should be done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service and warranty work

by Darren on 07/02/2020

Just had an expedient and professional experience getting my F350 serviced and 2 re-call items fixed. Took just a few hours and I was in and out with great precautions for COVID. Whit was great as the service contact I worked with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Very professional

by Drisley98 on 06/22/2020

Frankie did very well & would recommend him to everyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

service

by guy on 06/19/2020

I was kept informed as to progress work was done in a timely manner. The facility is clean good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
252 cars in stock
197 new55 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
82 new|21 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Ranger
Ford Ranger
20 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Expedition
Ford Expedition
13 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes