Jermaine made the sale smooth and seamless. Him and his team offered several options unique to my situation and I was able to leave the lot with a 2020. I appreciate the time and concern to get me in the vehicle not only that I needed but also wanted! Duval Ford Rocks l!
Duval Ford was able to get my vehicle in quickly for a quick tire patch due to a screw in my tire. After about 45 minutes to an hour, they told me my vehicle was ready, but they also needed to show me something on my vehicle. The mechanic accidentally scratched my rim with the balancing machine which left black marks and scratches on the rim. Both the service tech, Brittany, and mechanic both met with me to show me the damage and immediately discussed how it would be fixed while apologizing. I brought the vehicle back two days later (or it could have been fixed at my location of choice by a mobile mechanic) and the damage was repaired with no issues in about 45 minutes.
While I understand that having damage done to your vehicle is NOT what you want when you drop it off, we are all human and things happen. The way Brittany and the mechanic handled it was great! Accidents happen, but in my opinion, it's how you remedy the situation during and after it happens. They could have never told me about the damage and I wouldn't have noticed until my next car wash as it is on my passenger side. Instead, they told me immediately, were very up front and honest, apologized, and got it fixed quickly.
Even with this slight mishap, my vehicle will still be serviced by Duval Ford because of the way the situation was handled.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
From beginning to end I was very happy with the service I received at Duval Ford. Mike the service advisor was excellent.
I felt very comfortable in the lounge while I waited for my Explorer to be serviced. The service was even completed in less time than I was told!!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My service advisor Brittany was amazing! Everything was completed in a timely manner. Extremely friendly with a very positive attitude. She made it a pleasure to bring my car in and I will definitely be back.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
The overall experience was awesome. Every person i came in contact with were friendly, knowledgeable and actually cared about my thoughts and opinions about buying a vehicle. Duval Ford does it the way it should be done.
Just had an expedient and professional experience getting my F350 serviced and 2 re-call items fixed. Took just a few hours and I was in and out with great precautions for COVID. Whit was great as the service contact I worked with.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
