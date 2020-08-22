service Rating

Duval Ford was able to get my vehicle in quickly for a quick tire patch due to a screw in my tire. After about 45 minutes to an hour, they told me my vehicle was ready, but they also needed to show me something on my vehicle. The mechanic accidentally scratched my rim with the balancing machine which left black marks and scratches on the rim. Both the service tech, Brittany, and mechanic both met with me to show me the damage and immediately discussed how it would be fixed while apologizing. I brought the vehicle back two days later (or it could have been fixed at my location of choice by a mobile mechanic) and the damage was repaired with no issues in about 45 minutes. While I understand that having damage done to your vehicle is NOT what you want when you drop it off, we are all human and things happen. The way Brittany and the mechanic handled it was great! Accidents happen, but in my opinion, it's how you remedy the situation during and after it happens. They could have never told me about the damage and I wouldn't have noticed until my next car wash as it is on my passenger side. Instead, they told me immediately, were very up front and honest, apologized, and got it fixed quickly. Even with this slight mishap, my vehicle will still be serviced by Duval Ford because of the way the situation was handled. Read more