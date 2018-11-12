sales Rating

On August 24th., 2015 I went to Coggin Buick GMC of Orange Park to view a White Crew Cab 2015 Z71. Anthony Ferraro was available to show me the vehicle and answer my questions. After the purchase I met with Mr. David Marzullo who set up my OnStar service and reviewed the features of my vehicle. As I was writing the cash check for the purchase I asked the manager of coggin Buick GMC of Orange Park to throw in a bed liner and I was told NO! I would think that a longstanding company as this would have the experience and intelligence to find a way to say the positive word yes whenever possible to a customer as opposed to the negative of no! Companys should know the cost of earning a customer and this one act of yes would have given me a positive experience at this dealership along with something positive that I would want to share with my friends and colleagues. Foolish! If only I could turn back time. I should have gotten up and walked out! I called around to purchase an under the rail bed liner and found that they have a value of only $180.00. Such a petty amount and such an negative act by coggin! 8/31/15 After I sent the above letter; David Marzullo called and asked me to come in on 9/3/15 at 11:30 for them to take care of detailing the dirty truck they gave me, repairing the gashed bed rail, balancing the rough riding tires and adjusting the out of line driver rear door which may be causing the wind noise. When I arrived I was pleasantly greeted by David. He informed me that he had gone to bat all week for me. What? Why would you need to go to bat with management about things that I should not have to deal with on a brand new vehicle? Why would he need to go to bat with this manager over a damaged rail on a brand new vehicle? Over rough ridding unbalanced tires on a brand new vehicle? Over an out of line door and wind noise on a brand new vehicle? Over them giving me a dirty brand new vehicle? Why should David have to battle them to show a cash buyer some degree of respect and do the right thing? After the letter I sent on 8/24/15; this dealer should have been ready to show me that they were just having a bad day or made a mistake but that wasnt what I experienced. I left this place with nothing done as they showed me no degree of professionalism or preparedness to address these vehicle issues. I do not trust these people with my vehicle so I guess Im stuck with the damaged, rough, noisy, dirty new vehicle that I should not have purchased from this dealership. I have been purchasing vehicles for over 40 years and I can purchase any vehicle I want. I will not ever buy from this dealership again! Dont be fooled by the positive testimonials on their web site! Some years ago 20 20 did a show about companys who for a fee will post these untrue positive testimonials on a companys site! Try to post your testimonial on coggins site and you too will see there is no way for you or I to post; this shows that these are not true testimonials! If you are foolish enough to buy from here; dont believe anything! Carefully inspect the vehicle before you buy, document everything, take pictures, make them do everything that needs to be done before you buy their trash and get everything in writing! Read more