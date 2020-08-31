I was a customer of Pat Southy for years, until he retired. I asked him for his advice on who I should use as my Service Representative, and without hesitation, he told me the best one was Michael Sandelin. I have been using Mike Sandelin for several years now, and he is the best! I can tell you what he is by telling you what he is not. He is not obnoxious, he doesn't try to upsell me every time I go to the dealer, and he is never unpleasant. What he is is conscientious to do a good job, be friendly and remember me. He remembers me when he sees me, but also remembers my name and the cars I bring in for service and what I like. I couldn't ask for a better service representative.
Mike Sandelin my service advisor and also the parts manager Rod were excellent.
Both have been with Toyota for over 25 years.
They promote the Toyota promise to it's customers above and beyond.
Integrity is not negotiable.
Please take the time to contact their GM directly to applaud their loyalty to Arlington Toyota and it's customers.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I got to Arlington Toyota a little early for my appointment and they welcomed me. They treated me well with the service and had my car back to me in a fair amount of Time. Derrin was the mechanic that helped me
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Mr. Mike Sandelin is a senior service advisor at Arlington. I use Mike every time I need routine or unexpected maintenance. He returns calls in a timely manner and communicates what is needed and the cost involved. He goes above and beyond what's needed to keep your vehicle running. He's a valuable asset to Arlington!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My Serviceman Rande did an excellent job taking care of my Tacoma as always. Particular mention is by honoring the tires for life program for the Tacoma. His attention to details has kept this 2006 running like a top since I bought it new from Arlington Toyota. Thanks again Rande
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I needed a recall item replaced on my Corolla and the service could not have been better! I was greeted quickly and got a free Uber ride home. When my car was ready, I got a free Uber ride back and got my car very quickly. It could not have gone quicker, faster, or easier!!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Mike Sandelin in the Service Department at Arlington Toyota has once again provided me with an exceptional maintenance and service experience. I always request his personal attention to handle my appointment. His professional attitude and attention to detail has always met a very high standard. I highly recommend him for your next service need. Thank you, Mike!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We were greeted in a timely manner. Tracy Smythe the service representative was friendly and Knowledgeable. She told us how long the service would be and got us out of there earlier than she had quoted us. I would recommend this service department.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I have been a customer of Arlington Toyota for over 15 years. I purchased a 2011 Sienna van and after my original service advisor left Arlington Toyota, Mike Sandelin became my service advisor and he has been great all of these years. I trust him completely and he tells me what my van needs and the costs. He doesn't try to make me do extra work/repairs if they are not something that is necessary and needs to be done. He is very considerate, helpful, and goes out of his way to be sure I have everything I need and knows what is going on. I will only have him handle my repairs. If he is off when I want to have work done, then I return/schedule the work for another date/time. My van has over 221,000 miles on it and all work-service, maintenance, repairs, and body work has been done by Arlington Toyota and Mike Sandelin. Mike-thanks for everything you do to keep my van working and running in top shape.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Mike is amazing! Professional, helpful, knowledgeable; he truly goes above and beyond I have come to always request mike when my son and I bring our cars in - he’s simply the best. I’m so appreciative of all he’s done and to Arlington for having made him an asset to the team. Thank you!!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Rande Kristianson was my service advisor and was very knowledgeable and pleasant. He keep me informed during my wait as to the progress and status of the service. I appreciate his professionalism and help during the visit.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Mike Sandelin is and has always been very professional and offered quality service. This time was exceptional. My car broke down, had to be towed, was kept overnight for repairs. Mike assisted me in getting a rental car while the repairs were made. My Highlander was repaired accurately and is now back to the wonderful vehicle I love. Mike has been my Service Rep for many years. I won't let anyone else help me. I highly recommend him.
Mike Sandelin at Arlington Toyota is the best service manager that I have had at a Toyota dealership in the 35 years I have owned a Toyota product. He was personable and handled all my questions quickly and knowledgeably. This was my first time using this dealership since I had just recently moved to the Jacksonville FL area. The service for the car was performed more quickly than estimated, so, I was pleased since I had to stay at the dealership until the service was complete. I really appreciated having Mike Sandelin as my service manager, he gave me the confidence that Arlington Toyota is the best dealership to service my 2008 Avalon.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
1 Comments