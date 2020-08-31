service Rating

I have been a customer of Arlington Toyota for over 15 years. I purchased a 2011 Sienna van and after my original service advisor left Arlington Toyota, Mike Sandelin became my service advisor and he has been great all of these years. I trust him completely and he tells me what my van needs and the costs. He doesn't try to make me do extra work/repairs if they are not something that is necessary and needs to be done. He is very considerate, helpful, and goes out of his way to be sure I have everything I need and knows what is going on. I will only have him handle my repairs. If he is off when I want to have work done, then I return/schedule the work for another date/time. My van has over 221,000 miles on it and all work-service, maintenance, repairs, and body work has been done by Arlington Toyota and Mike Sandelin. Mike-thanks for everything you do to keep my van working and running in top shape. Read more