Spitzer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Spitzer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Personalized Service!
by 05/01/2022on
Spitzer takes the time to listen and figure out what my needs were. I was happy with my purchase but also pleasantly surprised with the level of service their staff offers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best sales person ever
by 04/20/2022on
Everything about this buying experience was beyond exceptional! Rosario Rodriguez really want above and beyond to make sure all of our needs and concerns were met and discussed. Would highly recommend anyone to her and spitzer! Thank you Rosario
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
My Sales woman rocked
by 03/18/2022on
Did their job so professional. I love my sales women Lenny Medina. I would send anyone to her. This girl is amazing 🤩
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Rosario Rodriguez
by 02/19/2022on
I had a great over all experience trading in my van and buying a new one. Rosario was very nice and did everything she could to help me. If she didn’t have the answer she found a way to get me what I needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great customer service
by 12/14/2021on
Had a recall on my vehicle. It was the easiest and fastest recall I’ve done. They took care of me and understood my time was told. Even the general manager phill came outside and introduce himself. Top service and great ambient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeep Grand Cherokee repair auto shut-off feature
by 12/10/2021on
The service dept at Spitzer was the second dealer I had to take my Jeep for the repair of the auto shut-off because the previous dealer just lied to me and did nothing for me. The Spitzer service dept really stepped up and resolved the issue for me in less than a quarter of the time the previous dealer took to do nothing!! My thanks to Noah the service rep who handled my case, five stars to Noah!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service!
by 11/03/2021on
The service department at spitzer dodge is excellent. They are kind and explain everything. I love doing business there!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience at Spitzer in Homestead
by 11/02/2021on
I went into Spitzer with a lot of doubts and negative energy thinking this is probably gonna be a terrible experience why am I doing this to myself on a Monday morning. I left with a couple bucks in my pocket, I ordered another jeep after I sold my previous one and I met some really nice sales people (Mr Del Rio, Raynbow Montano and Jesus Martinez). The entire experience was great they made it very simple and easy. 👍🏾
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Amazing
by 06/23/2021on
Holly Lara was a great sales rep very kind and helpful thank you for everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Very friendly service
by 06/01/2021on
Noah Murga was very friendly with greeting and explained everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer sevice
by 05/19/2021on
Very attentive and super helpful while making my decision. Walked me through the process to the end.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Finally able to buy a Ram truck in my town.
by 02/26/2021on
My salesman Jesus was very helpful and not pushy in any way. The finance manager Ranier works and fights for you to get you the best financing possible.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Good results so far!
by 05/28/2020on
Jane Cunningham took excellent care of all our needs—she is a real asset to the service dept and to all of us .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very nice people
by 05/07/2020on
Fast and quick
Service 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 MegaCab 4x4
by 04/03/2020on
First off, Spitzer Dodge has demonstrated the highest integrity o have experienced in its service department. It say service because I have not purchased a vehicle there but would not hesitate. Oo was very frustrated w another SthFla Dodge dealership service department when I decided to give Spitzer a shot. I was on the brink of selling my Dodge. All the service representatives have been to front honest and delivered. They have even helped my coa phone. Jose Cancanon has be exceptional in communicating with me about about my trucks service. After my last service, truck is like new. Do not hesitate to get your vehicle serviced at Spitzer. Ask for Jose or anyone in service department you will not regret it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good deal
by 01/30/2020on
I recently bougt a jeep wrangler for a just price and they helped me to keep a flexible payment according to my budget. and the attention was very kind i am happy with my new jeep
Dream car
by 12/27/2019on
Went to Spitzer because I have dealt with Dion Sanders 3 times prior and knew I would get a fair deal. Even drove 200 miles to another dealer to get my exact choice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2019 ram
by 11/22/2019on
Andres was a great help and kept it honest. He made it easy and when I got to dealer everything was ready.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Awesome Dealer
by 11/21/2019on
I was in need if a vehicle badly and i know my credit is shakey and would have to settle for something i wouldnt like but nope Andres 7 got me the Challenger RT I WANTED we text back and forth the details ,I explained that my 8 yr old son has a liver disease and The down payment can not be to high and believe me he approved me with 0 down and my credit is just under 600 which isnt great he said i will get all paperwork ready for you and all you have to do is sign and driveway i thought it was a lie because all dealers say that nope went there and in kess then an hour i was back home in my BEAST OF A CHALLENGER..love you bro!!!
Worry-free experience
by 10/14/2019on
We had an experience free of stress with our new car purchase. Our salesperson was Dion Steward and we appreciated the fact that he showed us only what we wanted to buy. Even though we could see that there were more expensive vehicles of the same make and model that were interested in, he did not try to sell us those; he listened and focused on what we let him know we needed. His approach ended in us deciding to make the purchase at Spitzer, instead of the four other dealers previously visited. In addition, the signing process of the finance documents with Jack Gorski was the fastest that we have experienced so far.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Beware of buying a used car from Spitzer!
by 05/19/2017on
We purchased a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe from Spitzer on May 16, 2017. The CARFAX for the vehicle said it had not been in any accidents. However, on the way home from the dealership we noticed that the front bumper had pulled loose from the body on the passenger's side. We immediately photographed the bumper and sent the photo to our sales person. She sent the photo to the General Manager, Steve Alaimo, and then told us in a text: "He will fix it. No problem. . . he will take care of it." The next morning we took the car to our local Hyundai dealership, and their body shop said the car had been in a front-end collision and that the bumper needed to be replaced. When we gave Steve the repair estimate, he said he would not replace the bumper and would only make a "cosmetic fix," something Hyundai's body shop called "putting a Band-Aid on a bullet wound." He also told us he would not take the car back unless we purchased one of his other vehicles. (None of his inventory matched what we wanted.) The total damage estimate was $2,501.51. That was quite a shock after thinking the car had never been in an accident. Buyer beware of getting a used car from this dealership!
