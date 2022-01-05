1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We purchased a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe from Spitzer on May 16, 2017. The CARFAX for the vehicle said it had not been in any accidents. However, on the way home from the dealership we noticed that the front bumper had pulled loose from the body on the passenger's side. We immediately photographed the bumper and sent the photo to our sales person. She sent the photo to the General Manager, Steve Alaimo, and then told us in a text: "He will fix it. No problem. . . he will take care of it." The next morning we took the car to our local Hyundai dealership, and their body shop said the car had been in a front-end collision and that the bumper needed to be replaced. When we gave Steve the repair estimate, he said he would not replace the bumper and would only make a "cosmetic fix," something Hyundai's body shop called "putting a Band-Aid on a bullet wound." He also told us he would not take the car back unless we purchased one of his other vehicles. (None of his inventory matched what we wanted.) The total damage estimate was $2,501.51. That was quite a shock after thinking the car had never been in an accident. Buyer beware of getting a used car from this dealership! Read more