Treating Horrible
by 03/21/2022on
had work done on my 2016 Dodge Dart last year that is why I trusted and brought my car back to Hollywood Chrysler Jeep. Took it in on 3/2/22 at 9am. Spoke to William Garcia and left the car with him. Mr. Garcia called me later that day and explained what had to be done and also, they checked my battery and it was bad. He asked if I wanted it replaced and I said yes since I trusted them. He explained that they would have the car ready in 24-48 hours. I picked my car up Friday morning 3/4/22. Bill totaled $715.77 and I paid in full. Before leaving, I took pictures of a car I was interested in purchasing. I drove away from the lot and realized, an Unknown FM radio station was on, one I have never listened to. I then realized with the battery changed, why was it on and FM station and not the usual AM static when you lose power to the car. I then realized; my gas gauge was a hair above Empty when I had gassed it up the night before I brought it in because it was on Empty. I filled it to a little above 1/2 tank which is what gauge read. Now I get it back and it's a hair above E. I got back home around 9:45 am and called Mr. Garcia and left him a detailed message. An hour goes by and he had not called back. Then I called back and asked for Mr. Garcia's boss in which I was connected to Mr. Oggle and left a detailed message on his voicemail. Since I hadn't heard back at approximately 12:30 I went to dealership. I was told by two of the workers that there were no Managers on duty that day and they were in a meeting. I was then told to speak to Mr. Garcia. I explained to Mr. Garcia what happened and the all of a sudden Mr. Oggle came out. I said, oh it's nice to meet you because I called you and left a detailed message as well. He said Listen, I have over 200 emails and I don't know how many phones calls, and I would have called you back sometime today. He asked what the problem was and I told him. He referred to me when talking about me to Mr. Garcia as HER. It was not Mrs. Arnott or Theresa or Ma'am. I explained to them about how I trusted them and Oggle told me it had nothing to do with trust. I explained again about gas missing and the radio. He asked if I had receipt for gas. I said yes. He looked at it and said give her 4.7 gallons of gas which was on my receipt. I was very hurt and upset and felt I was spoken to in that way (talked down to) because I am a woman. Oggle's boss came over and he was even more arrogant. He said basically the same thing Oggle said and that the car was only driven six miles. I then asked, then please tell me what happened to all my gas. There was no explanation. I then showed him the car I was interested in buying, and he said LADY, I run a multimillion-dollar company here and you not buying that car is not going to break me. I was dumbfounded and looked at him and said Shame on you and I left. I have copy of receipt for gas and bill of services So, Garcia was nice to Theresa but Oggle was rude and also spoke down to his employee Garcia. She told Oggle don't you dare speak to him that way since he is the only person who is trying to help me here. Let us know if you need anything else. She also walked out without her gas. Oggle's boss also told Theresa, Lady, man or woman I don't care, I'd be speaking to you the same way.
Dishonest Dealership
by 11/04/2021on
Dishonest dealership! Flat out lied about the warranty that was sold to me, completely unacceptable! I was told that my extended warranty I purchased was through Mopar jeep services, which I later found out it was not because Mopar called me to ask if I would buy one through them. Additionally, I purchased this warranty for 8 years 125k miles and was told this will kick in after my 3 year, 36k factory warranty expires. I specifically!!!! Asked and confirmed this as I was told I would have 11 years, 125k in total coverage, no deductible and it’s a full coverage warranty bumper to bumper. Again I questioned this and it was confirmed multiple times. Well guess what, nope it’s all in 8 years 125k and it does not cover bumper to bumper at all!! I confirmed this but calling the actual warranty company that it was contracted through. Why would anyone buy an overlapping warranty on a new vehicle that already has a bumper to bumper for 3 years/36k!! Complete liars and cons! Stay far away from this place or you will get ripped off! BTW, I called them out on this and got no apology and was told “we would not say that” WOW!! I guess my wife and I heard voices from another world.. buyers beware! I’m sure they will respond with a “it looks like you need clarification on your warranty” no clarification needed, you lied, own it and fix it!
Purchased new 2015 Chrysler 200 from Karl M
by 06/20/2014on
What a Great Experience at Hollywood Chrysler Jee! Karl M talks to you and finds out what you are looking for and works with you. No Pressure, gives you time to think over your selection and continues to support you. WOW! The Finance Guy Andrew - what a smooth transition with the paper work. Thank you Guys - was having a bad day, my old car was not doing so good and you helped me get into the new 200. The 2015 Chrysler 200 is my first American car in 15 years. I like this car, alot of room inside and a large trunk area. I like the response from the car. Thank You!
Best in class customer service
by 06/13/2014on
I recently purchased a vehicle from Hollywood Jeep Chrysler and was so pleased with the quality of service that I felt compelled to share my experience with potential customers. Having owned cars for over 30 years, I can easily distinguish between dealerships that care and those that don't. I have yet to find another dealership that has demonstrated a higher level of dedication towards the customer experience than Hollywood Jeep Chrysler. Any body can take your money, it's how they make you feel after they deposit your check that matters. For those of you that care, Hollywood Jeep Chrysler is the best! A big shout out to Manager Jeff S and the rest of his team.
Best dealership experience EVER!
by 03/27/2014on
My husband and I were searching for a jeep to lease and ended up going to accardi dealership in Pompano because we lived close by. The staff and place was horrible that we ended up leaving after we were ready to lease that very night. The next morning I called Hollywood and spoke to Peter, He was so nice and helpful without being pushy or feeling like he was trying to sell us something we didnt want. I told him the exact car we wanted and he was able to get to the price that fit our budget and get My dream car that same day! They even stayed until 10:30 to help us learn about the vehicle and never felt rushed since they close at 9! A++++ on service, staff, everything and we will ALWAYS be buying/leasing cars from them from now on. THANK YOU for a great experience!!
I will by from Hollywood CJ again
by 03/10/2014on
My husband and I bought a Patriot from Eddy G. and we were treated with the utmost courtesy. Extremely professional and accommodating staff. Anthony M. in Finance answered all questions. First time in a long time that car buying was a pleasure! The Iglesias.
Peter B.
by 02/28/2014on
Excellent customer service. Mr. B. is what makes a Great deal, I was sold by first the minute I walked in.
Atencion excelente
by 01/18/2014on
Visite este concesionario en búsqueda de una SAHARA para mi hija y me impresiono la variedad y disponibilidad de unidades en stock, en especial la atención personalizada y profesional del Sr.Eddie G. que con su asesoramiento nos permitio elegir la mejor opción de compra.
Pleasant Surprise
by 01/10/2014on
Just stopped in to look at selection of vehicles, then met a great salesperson, Eddie G.. My wife & I took a leisurely test drive. He had us (No Pressure). Met a fantastic group of people at the dealership in both the sales & service department. It was such a hassle free experience that we have already recommended this dealership to a couple of friends.
Excellent sales service
by 07/12/2013on
Salesman, Sales Manager, and Finance Manager were all very professional and efficient. They went out if their way to satisfy my needs and get me the best finance deal for my new car purchase. I highly recommend Hollywood Chrysler Jeep.
Poor Customer Service all the way around
by 07/23/2012on
My problems with the dealership 1.) Check Engine light was left on as I drove off the lot 2.) Damage to body of jeep (11 days still not fixed) 3. No gas in car at time of purchase 4.) Not explained the service contract had a deductible until I went to service 5.) Lack of a 2nd key and the guy who promised it is no longer with the dealership 6.) slow response time in service. The check engine was not taken care of the day I bought the car, which I feel the dealership did not have my best interests mind rather than just pushing the sale transaction forward as fast as possible. The safety of my family was put on the backburner after hearing what the repair entailed on jeep "fuel line leak" Had damage to the body jeep that was not addressed nor fiexed. Attempted to contact the manager he did not want to contact me and sent me back to my sales guy. The dealership needs to take responibilty I sat their service watiing area for 5hrs waiting for a check engine light to be fixed something that should have been done before the sale was completed. I am not satisfied with the service I have received about the only thing This dealership does not put the customer first because this is clearly not the case in my situation.
false repair offer
by 05/26/2011on
I took my 2006 jeep liberty to this dealership for a repair of a "dropped window" paid for by Chrysler. They completed the repair quickly and as promised only charged me $50 HOWEVER they told me I needed new brakes and discs for another $350. Took my car to a trusted mechanic for a second opinion and he said my brakes were fine. I will NEVER return to this dealership for service. They are not trustworthy.
bait and switch... out to deceive you
by 08/03/2010on
Sales people lie... bait and switch. Make you verbal promises, then lie about ever saying them. I bought a 2010 Jeep only to be screwed over with the wrong sized tires! I wanted 33" and later found they were only 31". They told me my Jeep had Uconnect, but after they explained I needed to spend over $400 for a chip and installion. It was only Uconnect 'ready'... That's kind of like saying, you have cable tv... but then saying, well... the connector is there, you need to buy a cable box. That's not all... I was promised light covers, and it took a month of nagging to get those! yay! success there! Finally... worst of all... I said I wanted 5 new tires.. .and guess what??? ONLY 4!!! They covered the back tire up, and who the heck checks that... I later found out it was the stock tire. So I was screwed on that! Such a joke dealership... go elsewhere. Most dealers will tell you want you want to hear, but the difference is, this place actually cuts corners and hopes to screw you. They are OUT TO DECEIVE YOU! Thinking of going here?... seriously shop around.
Deceptive
by 01/02/2010on
Called repeatedly to discuss a used car they were advertising as being in good shape. Told them we were driving up from Marathon in the Keys with cash in hand to buy the car. Salesman says only issue is a ding on the door. We get there and find a huge hole in the front bumper, dings all down the side of the car, a hole in the fender and a heavily oxidized rear bumper. Spent five hours driving 250 miles round trip. [violative content deleted] salesman actually said he "must have missed the holes" when confronted.
Excellent service
by 12/02/2008on
Took my Jeep Liberty CRD for 70K service. Service writer was right on top of things. Direct, to the point. Talked to the mechanic, who had reasonable amt of exp on this fairly uncommon diesel. Looked out at the service bay and the mechanics all looked seasoned, busy, and focused. Price was fair.
Warranty for 1993 T&C
by 10/03/2008on
Jules Martin service writer at Hollywood Chrysler is the best. We been taking our car there for brake warranty work since 2006. He has always been straight and to the point. The brake pump goes out every 2 years and they fix it. We took it to Potamkin and paid a $150.00., to find why the abs light would not go out. Potamkin could not find the problem, or they could not be honest and say the brake computer was bad (cost $1,800.00.) Anyway 2 years ago we bite the bullet and bought the computer. They also put in a warrantied brake pump and accumlator. I do have a mechanic that works on our cars, but the brake pump is strictly a Chrysler item. As far as dealer service goes, I trust Jules Martin with our car.
In my Opinion, Avoid this dealership
by 07/15/2008on
In my opinion, the people overall are pretty friendly. Therein lies the danger. As a pretty smart person, I was still lured in. My main two issues are the extended warranty that Jeep offers, which I think is a COMPLETE waste of money, as well as the low durability of the vehicle coupled with the fact that the dealership is ABSOLUTELY unwilling to make ANY concessions or remedy ANY of the NUMEROUS PROBLEMS with the vehicle. While I am sure that I got a good price on the vehicle, but then the problems began and that friendliness went out up in smoke as quickly as the gasoline the jeep goes through. In my experience, I do not think that the Jeep has held up well. In each thing that has broken, I find that the so called "comprehensive" warranty is not at all comprehensive. In fact, it has not covered ONE thing that has went wrong with the vehicle. Funny thing was, they have a real pretty chart that leads one to believe that it could cover nearly anything that could possible go wrong with the vehicle. In my opinion, the people there are NOT helpful, and resort to intimidation and other tactics like a cheap used car sales person. Either way, if I were you, I would find somewhere else to shop, especially if I were looking for a used vehicle or a Jeep, as there are so may options. Good luck, and if I were you, I would avoid this dealership.