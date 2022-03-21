1 out of 5 stars service Rating

had work done on my 2016 Dodge Dart last year that is why I trusted and brought my car back to Hollywood Chrysler Jeep. Took it in on 3/2/22 at 9am. Spoke to William Garcia and left the car with him. Mr. Garcia called me later that day and explained what had to be done and also, they checked my battery and it was bad. He asked if I wanted it replaced and I said yes since I trusted them. He explained that they would have the car ready in 24-48 hours. I picked my car up Friday morning 3/4/22. Bill totaled $715.77 and I paid in full. Before leaving, I took pictures of a car I was interested in purchasing. I drove away from the lot and realized, an Unknown FM radio station was on, one I have never listened to. I then realized with the battery changed, why was it on and FM station and not the usual AM static when you lose power to the car. I then realized; my gas gauge was a hair above Empty when I had gassed it up the night before I brought it in because it was on Empty. I filled it to a little above 1/2 tank which is what gauge read. Now I get it back and it's a hair above E. I got back home around 9:45 am and called Mr. Garcia and left him a detailed message. An hour goes by and he had not called back. Then I called back and asked for Mr. Garcia's boss in which I was connected to Mr. Oggle and left a detailed message on his voicemail. Since I hadn't heard back at approximately 12:30 I went to dealership. I was told by two of the workers that there were no Managers on duty that day and they were in a meeting. I was then told to speak to Mr. Garcia. I explained to Mr. Garcia what happened and the all of a sudden Mr. Oggle came out. I said, oh it's nice to meet you because I called you and left a detailed message as well. He said Listen, I have over 200 emails and I don't know how many phones calls, and I would have called you back sometime today. He asked what the problem was and I told him. He referred to me when talking about me to Mr. Garcia as HER. It was not Mrs. Arnott or Theresa or Ma'am. I explained to them about how I trusted them and Oggle told me it had nothing to do with trust. I explained again about gas missing and the radio. He asked if I had receipt for gas. I said yes. He looked at it and said give her 4.7 gallons of gas which was on my receipt. I was very hurt and upset and felt I was spoken to in that way (talked down to) because I am a woman. Oggle's boss came over and he was even more arrogant. He said basically the same thing Oggle said and that the car was only driven six miles. I then asked, then please tell me what happened to all my gas. There was no explanation. I then showed him the car I was interested in buying, and he said LADY, I run a multimillion-dollar company here and you not buying that car is not going to break me. I was dumbfounded and looked at him and said Shame on you and I left. I have copy of receipt for gas and bill of services So, Garcia was nice to Theresa but Oggle was rude and also spoke down to his employee Garcia. She told Oggle don't you dare speak to him that way since he is the only person who is trying to help me here. Let us know if you need anything else. She also walked out without her gas. Oggle's boss also told Theresa, Lady, man or woman I don't care, I'd be speaking to you the same way. Read more