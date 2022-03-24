Skip to main content
AutoNation Honda Hollywood

AutoNation Honda Hollywood
2400 N State Rd 7, Hollywood, FL 33021
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of AutoNation Honda Hollywood

4.6
Overall Rating
4.64 out of 5 stars(147)
Recommend: Yes (30) No (3)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Marta on 03/24/2022

the salesman who attended me was very professional and explained all the options and due to the scarcity of cars he kept me informed all the time, sun after buying my car he offered his help for anything I need or if I have questions in the future

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

147 Reviews
Sort by:
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Staff Is Great!!!

by NYCKID72 on 05/11/2022

Service was fast and staff was friendly. My only complaint was the persons who moved my car around the service area (not the mechanics) were not wearing anything that signifies they worked for AutoNation Honda. They wore jeans and tee shirts (not even Honda tee shirts). I had to ask the guy getting in my car who he was.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service review

by Gerard Julien on 10/05/2021

I always have excellent service from Ms. Long or Martin Luc whenever I bring my 2019 Honda Accord car over there . Hello Tamika and Luc . You are the best. Julien

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Battery Replacement

by wolfie1 on 06/24/2021

I took my 2018 pilot in to replace the dead battery. The service advisor, Coach was excellent and i received a lifetime battery at a great price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing sales person and general manager!

by Adele49 on 06/18/2021

I can not give enough praise about this place, especially because of my salesperson Daniel Previlon. He was extremely professional and friendly. Daniel, made it an easy and comfortable process, especially when compared to my previous purchase experience at another dealer. Daniel went above and beyond to make it a positive and enjoyable experience. I will definitely recommend this dealership, especially because of Daniel to anyone who is looking for a great car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Unknown on 06/17/2021

My overall experience was great. Coach was very helpful and knowledgeable. My car was serviced in reasonable time and I was very pleased with the outcome.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Hatchback sport

by Darwin jean on 06/12/2021

Love the car. Special thanks to Jimmy and the financial advisor that helped!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Experience each time!

by Hazel Acea on 05/28/2021

I bring my Honda Pilot to Hollywood Autonation everytime for service and I am never disappointed. Fernando Collazo and Neil Campbell are really knowledgeable and always there to help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Happy Customer

by TVice563 on 05/21/2021

The service, courtesy and professional far exceeded my expectations. I will continue to use AutoNation for all my service needs. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fast Service

by Quintana22 on 05/20/2021

Between Daniel the sales Rep and Sonny the finance manager. My experience was simple and quick. They were both very transparent

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy transaction experience

by Gaps18 on 05/15/2021

I had good experience during my time at the dealer. Carlos was very helpful. They didn’t have the color car I wanted but Carlos got it for me the next day. The signing process was smooth and fast. I totally recommend AutoNation of Hollywood

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Change service

by Jose Escobar on 05/07/2021

Great service like always from the entrance to the service adviser and the pick up of the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Young

by Youngry on 05/04/2021

Rocky was very helpful service was excellent

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

3 out of 5 starssales Rating

2019 Honda Pilot Touring

by Robertace on 04/19/2021

Dealer/service document fee stated up to $699.95 On Autonation Honda website of holloywood, FL but once inside the dealership sales man and manager presented us a breakdown of the vehicle price & it showed a dealer/service doc fee of $799.95 & manager said it was a mistake by marketing but refused to honor the $699.95 mistake. They then tried to bring down price of tax and tag/title which obviously would change at finance. Once we were given keys they let us know only one key fob was available. A vehicle of over $30,000 2019, and only one key fob. At this point we were ready to return everything and walk out but they assured we would be given another free of charge which took longer than originally stated.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Change

by Chanel Wells on 04/17/2021

Service was excellent and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Driver 2 Key

by n.nemanja on 04/13/2021

Outstanding customer service with minimum wait time on a busy Saturday!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Alexus Florence

by Alexusf on 04/01/2021

My experience was very good. I wasn’t even looking forward to leaving the lot with a brand new car but Carlos made it happen.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda Odyssey

by BCassidy on 03/17/2021

Nick took great care of us and went over all of our options to lease our first minivan. We are so happy with our decision. Carl was very helpful and always checked in to make sure we were being taken care of. Thank you Hollywood Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recall

by Kbulhack on 03/03/2021

Fast service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

was good until the first issue

by Stev Mur on 02/15/2021

We bought a Honda Odyssey from Autonation and had a pretty good customer experience until we encountered the first breakdown in my car. The car began to stall at the intersection (Auto idle stop system problem) During the warranty period, asking for help did not give any better result than "turn off this function every time you start the car". After the next appeal (a few weeks after the end of the warranty, they suggested replacing the battery ... but for money. Now, if this happened a little earlier, then maybe we would have changed the battery under warranty. It is at such moments that the real quality of service and the value of the client for the company are checked.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always excellent!

by Bernadette on 01/28/2021

Yesterday, I brought my Pilot in to have the oil changed and address a couple of concerns I had. One was a noise the car was making that started after I ran over a bush in the road. There was a branch still attached to the bottom of the car and I was to let Luc (Martin) know if the problem continued. ( It didn't.) The other concern was that my cell phone stopped communicating with Android Auto. Richard (who serviced the car) worked on the car settings and my phone settings until he solved the problem! Luc (Martin) always gives me up to date information as to what the needs are for my car. At 5:00, Martin called to see if the car was doing well. I was happy to report that it felt like a new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

