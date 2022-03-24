5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Yesterday, I brought my Pilot in to have the oil changed and address a couple of concerns I had. One was a noise the car was making that started after I ran over a bush in the road. There was a branch still attached to the bottom of the car and I was to let Luc (Martin) know if the problem continued. ( It didn't.) The other concern was that my cell phone stopped communicating with Android Auto. Richard (who serviced the car) worked on the car settings and my phone settings until he solved the problem! Luc (Martin) always gives me up to date information as to what the needs are for my car. At 5:00, Martin called to see if the car was doing well. I was happy to report that it felt like a new car!