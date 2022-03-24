Customer Reviews of AutoNation Honda Hollywood
Great service
by 03/24/2022on
the salesman who attended me was very professional and explained all the options and due to the scarcity of cars he kept me informed all the time, sun after buying my car he offered his help for anything I need or if I have questions in the future
Service Staff Is Great!!!
by 05/11/2022on
Service was fast and staff was friendly. My only complaint was the persons who moved my car around the service area (not the mechanics) were not wearing anything that signifies they worked for AutoNation Honda. They wore jeans and tee shirts (not even Honda tee shirts). I had to ask the guy getting in my car who he was.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 03/24/2022on
the salesman who attended me was very professional and explained all the options and due to the scarcity of cars he kept me informed all the time, sun after buying my car he offered his help for anything I need or if I have questions in the future
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Service review
by 10/05/2021on
I always have excellent service from Ms. Long or Martin Luc whenever I bring my 2019 Honda Accord car over there . Hello Tamika and Luc . You are the best. Julien
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Battery Replacement
by 06/24/2021on
I took my 2018 pilot in to replace the dead battery. The service advisor, Coach was excellent and i received a lifetime battery at a great price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing sales person and general manager!
by 06/18/2021on
I can not give enough praise about this place, especially because of my salesperson Daniel Previlon. He was extremely professional and friendly. Daniel, made it an easy and comfortable process, especially when compared to my previous purchase experience at another dealer. Daniel went above and beyond to make it a positive and enjoyable experience. I will definitely recommend this dealership, especially because of Daniel to anyone who is looking for a great car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 06/17/2021on
My overall experience was great. Coach was very helpful and knowledgeable. My car was serviced in reasonable time and I was very pleased with the outcome.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Hatchback sport
by 06/12/2021on
Love the car. Special thanks to Jimmy and the financial advisor that helped!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience each time!
by 05/28/2021on
I bring my Honda Pilot to Hollywood Autonation everytime for service and I am never disappointed. Fernando Collazo and Neil Campbell are really knowledgeable and always there to help.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Happy Customer
by 05/21/2021on
The service, courtesy and professional far exceeded my expectations. I will continue to use AutoNation for all my service needs. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fast Service
by 05/20/2021on
Between Daniel the sales Rep and Sonny the finance manager. My experience was simple and quick. They were both very transparent
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy transaction experience
by 05/15/2021on
I had good experience during my time at the dealer. Carlos was very helpful. They didn’t have the color car I wanted but Carlos got it for me the next day. The signing process was smooth and fast. I totally recommend AutoNation of Hollywood
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Oil Change service
by 05/07/2021on
Great service like always from the entrance to the service adviser and the pick up of the car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Young
by 05/04/2021on
Rocky was very helpful service was excellent
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2019 Honda Pilot Touring
by 04/19/2021on
Dealer/service document fee stated up to $699.95 On Autonation Honda website of holloywood, FL but once inside the dealership sales man and manager presented us a breakdown of the vehicle price & it showed a dealer/service doc fee of $799.95 & manager said it was a mistake by marketing but refused to honor the $699.95 mistake. They then tried to bring down price of tax and tag/title which obviously would change at finance. Once we were given keys they let us know only one key fob was available. A vehicle of over $30,000 2019, and only one key fob. At this point we were ready to return everything and walk out but they assured we would be given another free of charge which took longer than originally stated.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Oil Change
by 04/17/2021on
Service was excellent and efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Driver 2 Key
by 04/13/2021on
Outstanding customer service with minimum wait time on a busy Saturday!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Alexus Florence
by 04/01/2021on
My experience was very good. I wasn’t even looking forward to leaving the lot with a brand new car but Carlos made it happen.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Honda Odyssey
by 03/17/2021on
Nick took great care of us and went over all of our options to lease our first minivan. We are so happy with our decision. Carl was very helpful and always checked in to make sure we were being taken care of. Thank you Hollywood Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Recall
by 03/03/2021on
Fast service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
was good until the first issue
by 02/15/2021on
We bought a Honda Odyssey from Autonation and had a pretty good customer experience until we encountered the first breakdown in my car. The car began to stall at the intersection (Auto idle stop system problem) During the warranty period, asking for help did not give any better result than "turn off this function every time you start the car". After the next appeal (a few weeks after the end of the warranty, they suggested replacing the battery ... but for money. Now, if this happened a little earlier, then maybe we would have changed the battery under warranty. It is at such moments that the real quality of service and the value of the client for the company are checked.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Always excellent!
by 01/28/2021on
Yesterday, I brought my Pilot in to have the oil changed and address a couple of concerns I had. One was a noise the car was making that started after I ran over a bush in the road. There was a branch still attached to the bottom of the car and I was to let Luc (Martin) know if the problem continued. ( It didn't.) The other concern was that my cell phone stopped communicating with Android Auto. Richard (who serviced the car) worked on the car settings and my phone settings until he solved the problem! Luc (Martin) always gives me up to date information as to what the needs are for my car. At 5:00, Martin called to see if the car was doing well. I was happy to report that it felt like a new car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
We make it easy - we'll buy your car with a check that you can deposit the same day, our pre-owned vehicles come with a 5-day return policy* and we'll even sanitize your vehicle so you can buy and service safely. Now that’s easy. Schedule an appointment today!
*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.
1 Comments