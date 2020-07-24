sales Rating

It's seriously been one thing after another with this place! I bought my car in November 2018 and had various issues with the entire buying experience. They did their best to make things "right" so I will not discuss the 4 other issues I've had, in order to maintain my integrity when apparently they do not have it. The purpose of this post is to explain that after 2 months, I am STILL am dealing with issues from this purchase. I received my registration for my new vehicle in the mail yesterday. Low and behold, it has the WRONG license plate number on it. I gave the salesman (Elias) my license plate on the day I finally received my vehicle and asked him to make sure it had the correct license plate (I had two cars, so I wanted to make sure they used the correct plate as the other car was a lease and was heading back) The salesman even put the correct license plate on the car himself. Maybe it's my fault that I didn't ask to see the registration paperwork before driving off of the lot. So of course when I saw the wrong license plate number on the registration, I wasn't and still not very happy. I called and all they have told me is that they have a copy of the license plate (the wrong one) so they then transferred me to the woman (Odama) in charge of finance and she listened and then asked to call me back after she does some research. I have been ILLEGALLY driving my new car for the last 2 months due to their carelessness and additionally, I am wasting even more time trying to get everything legal now. I'm not saying don't buy a vehicle here, but I am saying if you are risky enough to do, double and triple check their work throughout the process. I will post an update as to whether or not this issue has been resolved by them or if I have to go to the DMV and do it myself. UPDATE: I had to call back 5 hours later as Odama did not return the phone call as promised earlier that day. I ended up leaving a voicemail and she then returned the call when I was unable to answer. Regardless she is blaming me for the incorrect tag being registered. Saying that her , Elias (the absolute worst salesman I have ever worked with and a Eddie Velez) said that the tag that was registered was the tag that was on the vehicle that I turned in (funny bc I did not turn my vehicle that I was driving at the time until a week after I received my new car) the plate I gave them was the one I asked to have registered. I'm frankly fed up at this point. They have told me to go to the DMV MYSELF to have the correct tag registered which IS THE TAG THEY PUT ON MY CAR BEFORE LEAVING THE LOT. They should rewind their cameras to that day and they will see their incompetent Elias screw the plate on my vehicle! Please please please do yourself a favor and triple check their work. I know I will NEVER be back there to purchase a vehicle ever again. Read more