This was my first time leasing a car so it was all new to me. I emailed Don from the sales department and he answered all the different questions I had and made me feel comfortable and he was very transparent. I could of gone to a closer Honda dealer to me which was about 20 minutes away but Don was so informative so I decided to set up an appointment In the dealer he was at that was about an hour away. I went to see the car and was able to lease it! Everything we spoke about through email was what it was, no hiding fees like other dealers. I will keep using that dealer for my future leases and purchases.
Carlos Bahamundi, Assistant Service Manager at AutoNation Honda Hollywood provided us with service that was above and beyond the call of duty on our Honda van. We recently purchased the 2015 van from AutoNation in Orlando, and it needed some safety issue repair that was covered under warranty. Getting the AutoNation warranty in place was a frustrating process and Carlos was very patient and helpful. He made sure that our van was repaired, safe to drive, cleaned up and ready to drive. He was persistent, tolerant, and kind during the entire 10+ day process and he should be commended for his excellent service! Thank you Carlos!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Really great car buying experience from the door. Patrick Cadet was really great in explaining all the features of the car and he encouraged us to tell him exactly what features were important to our family etc, so he could point us in the right direction. I love the fact that unlike previous car buying experiences, we didnt feel pressured, rushed or like a commission check. Patrick was patient and answered every question with true honesty. We love our Honda Accord and the fact that we simply stopped by for a test drive and left with my dream car that same day.....says alot. Thanks Patrick and the finance team for making our experience an awesome one.
Happy I bought the vehicle but the buying experience was horrible
by HondaBuyer on 07/04/2019
The car was great and I am happy that I now own it. The initial sales agent Vik was very courteous, attentive and knowledgeable. The rest of the experience was horrible. There was a snafu where the vehicle was advertised as having a Navi navigation system which it didn't. When I questioned and protested the error, it was trivialized by the manager I dealt with, told that Autonation was not making any profit on this vehicle and that i got a great deal so effectively "shut up and buy the car", at which point I walked out. The initial sales agent consequently called back, apologized and made a few concessions if I agreed to purchase the car which i finally did. The final closing experience was equally horrible. I got a Finance Manager Jeff that had zero people skills, was rude, condescending, confrontational and had no business being customer facing.
AutoNation Honda at 2400 North 60 Avenue in Hollywood, Florida car dealer and service department provided me with nothing but excellence and amazing customer service during my visit this week. My car was serviced fast and very reasonably priced. I'd like to thank Mr.Raphael Williams, Mr.Trevor Lindsay and Mr.Carl Vanderwarker for their excellence in customer care and in addressing my car care needs and assisting me in the purchase of a new car which I'm very happy with. The total experience was fantastic, absolutely no pressure and I would recommend AutoNation Honda in Hollywood, FL for their overall wonderful customer service to anyone especially those women shopping by themselves for auto care and/or purchasing a new car. I am a single mother and was nervous walking in but as soon as I met Mr.Williams who was my salesman and ever so patiently explained me everything from beginning to end as well as Mr.Vanderwarker who was very instrumental in helping me understand the car financing world I was at ease and happy to have chosen AutoNation Honda for my new car. Thank you Mr.Mike Eagle for your wonderful staff and for excellence in service !!!
It's seriously been one thing after another with this place! I bought my car in November 2018 and had various issues with the entire buying experience. They did their best to make things "right" so I will not discuss the 4 other issues I've had, in order to maintain my integrity when apparently they do not have it. The purpose of this post is to explain that after 2 months, I am STILL am dealing with issues from this purchase. I received my registration for my new vehicle in the mail yesterday. Low and behold, it has the WRONG license plate number on it. I gave the salesman (Elias) my license plate on the day I finally received my vehicle and asked him to make sure it had the correct license plate (I had two cars, so I wanted to make sure they used the correct plate as the other car was a lease and was heading back) The salesman even put the correct license plate on the car himself. Maybe it's my fault that I didn't ask to see the registration paperwork before driving off of the lot. So of course when I saw the wrong license plate number on the registration, I wasn't and still not very happy. I called and all they have told me is that they have a copy of the license plate (the wrong one) so they then transferred me to the woman (Odama) in charge of finance and she listened and then asked to call me back after she does some research. I have been ILLEGALLY driving my new car for the last 2 months due to their carelessness and additionally, I am wasting even more time trying to get everything legal now.
I'm not saying don't buy a vehicle here, but I am saying if you are risky enough to do, double and triple check their work throughout the process.
I will post an update as to whether or not this issue has been resolved by them or if I have to go to the DMV and do it myself.
UPDATE: I had to call back 5 hours later as Odama did not return the phone call as promised earlier that day. I ended up leaving a voicemail and she then returned the call when I was unable to answer. Regardless she is blaming me for the incorrect tag being registered. Saying that her , Elias (the absolute worst salesman I have ever worked with and a Eddie Velez) said that the tag that was registered was the tag that was on the vehicle that I turned in (funny bc I did not turn my vehicle that I was driving at the time until a week after I received my new car) the plate I gave them was the one I asked to have registered. I'm frankly fed up at this point. They have told me to go to the DMV MYSELF to have the correct tag registered which IS THE TAG THEY PUT ON MY CAR BEFORE LEAVING THE LOT. They should rewind their cameras to that day and they will see their incompetent Elias screw the plate on my vehicle! Please please please do yourself a favor and triple check their work. I know I will NEVER be back there to purchase a vehicle ever again.
I came for a oil change and always Daniel was here for us I am so happy with my new car, Daniel is the best Honda is very lucky to have a sale personne like him it will by my 3 cars with him. I always recommended my family and friends to see Daniel for a car. Honda as the best sale personne Daniel is the BEST. Thank you
My service representative was top notch. I have one issue, i made an 16:00 appointment via the computer, when I arrived, initially was told they don't work on cars or appointments after three. I pressed the issue and was told since I was here, they would fix the issue, a safety recall. If that is your policy, the computer needs updating because I reserved the slot, and as far as the greeter...
