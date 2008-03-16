Skip to main content
Havana Ford

302 S Main St, Havana, FL 32333
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Havana Ford

1 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

new 2008 ford focus ses

by aerogirl08 on 03/16/2008

I can not believe how well i was treated at havana ford, the salesperson there, gary was the best, so was the finance manager. i was approved at another dealership for a 2008 ford focus s but they threated me unbelieveably wrong, so at the last minute i called havana ford and asked them what they could do on a ford focus 2008 s car, within 2 hours, i was driving my brand new 2008 ford focus ses!!!!! for less than what the other dealership was going to do for me for the s series car. if you are in the market for new or used car, i highly suggest going to havana ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
