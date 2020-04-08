Heather and the team at Garber Ford provide excellent customer service and I'm pleased with the quality of service to my vehicle. The cost basis is reasonable and the work is completed in an acceptable period of time.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We had feelers out for Mustangs that might come in. One showed up at Garber and we test drove it before they even had a chance to detail it. Harris is so easy to work with and we were able to purchase the car that morning and leave it with them while we took vacation to detail it and put new tires on it.
Garber Ford Service was top notch. Scheduling was easy, courteous staff, provided ride to my office, called when my Ford Flex was ready and asked if I needed a ride. Flex was clean when I arrived. I really like the vacuum of carpet each time.
Keep up the great service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Purchased many vehicles in my life, however this was definitely my most pleasurable experience. The staff was very patient and understanding. No pressure. The sales person, Mary Manger, was kind and genuine.
I had a great experience with this dealership and the salesman, Brian Congdon. I had been to several other dealerships in this journey and some of them was terrible. Brian redeemed the whole experience.
We were interested in buying a truck but needed guidance on many items. Hunter instantly greeted us and was extremely helpful. He was knowledgeable but most importantly he was honest and upfront from the start. Every question was answered directl. It was by far the easiest car buying experience ever. We walked off the lot with a brand new truck that has everything we need and want. We made sure to post a review because the service and experience from the start was BEYOND any expectation! Go to Garber! Ask for Hunter! My only critique... the wait for the fresh popcorn in the lobby :) Garber is a community staple!
I have used the Garber Ford service department for years. My experiences with Ron Ward have always been fantastic, great service , great pricing, always done when promised. I cannot recommend them highly enough.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I took my truck in for the one hundred thousand mile service, and my mileage was over so I didn't get to have that service done,,,I was never told it had to be in there excatly at the milage,also was told my water pump was going bad,,,I told them serveral times I was losing water from somewhere,,,funny how they found that after the warranty was out,,, never will I buy another truck from here,,,never,,, so very mad about the water pump deal also it should of been stressed that it needs to be in right at the milage for that service,,ipaid for a service I didn't receive,,,my last service was at98379, should have done it then or atleast schedule to have it done,,, that's ok,, I'm telling everyone not to buy the service agreement for there trucks, thru will just get screwd on it
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No