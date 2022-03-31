5 out of 5 stars service Rating

As usual, i always go for service in braman honda in lake worth rd greenacres. Their service is always great, fast and with very pleasant representatives/employees. Evelyn Mavillo was awesome. I would also like to mention Roger Hernandez, Andres Olaya and Alfonso Murcia, i think they are from sales department who were excellent as well. They helped a lot with my CR-V 2021 and Civic 2022 purchase. Yuri Solomon who assisted me with the 2nd key fob was very professional too. I always like to do survey to thank these people who do their job very well. It was just sad that the survey for Roger H. And Yuri S. went to my email's spam folder, and when i saw it, the links were already expired. If honda could send me another survey for these 2 guys, i would love to do it. Thank you Braman Honda! Recommending this dealership to friends and family? Of course!