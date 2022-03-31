Braman Honda of Palm Beach
Customer Reviews of Braman Honda of Palm Beach
2019 Corvette
by 03/31/2022on
Got the car I was looking for at a good price. The team was on top of everything and treated me great. The price negotiation was straightforward and we agreed on a price very quickly. Very enjoyable experience with that team.
Excellent service
by 03/31/2022on
Received a coupon for service and also requested new tires. All the work was completed on time as promised. Price was as quoted. Was offered a ride home after dropping the car off. Service department was busy on Saturday morning but I was greeted promptly and the process of drop off was efficient. Care was washed and vacuumed when I picked it up, this is a nice touch.
Braman Honda Susan and Service
by 03/31/2022on
Susan and staff at Braman Honda are above and beyond
Oil change
by 03/31/2022on
Oil change
Great service
by 03/30/2022on
Great service especially from my advisor Susan. Greatest person to deal with. I only go to her whenever I visit.
Excellent service
by 03/30/2022on
This was my first time.at this dealership and was very pleasantly surprise with the detail of service provided by Susan.
excellent customer service
by 03/30/2022on
I had a great experience provided by Jasmine. She is very professional and she provided Excellent customer service.
Oil change
by 03/30/2022on
Alex was very professional, knowledgeable. The job was completed in a timely manner
Repair
by 03/25/2022on
My advisor Yuri was the best ! Braman is the way to go !
Great service!
by 03/23/2022on
Alex is the true professional and service is great!
Richard
by 03/23/2022on
Great service . On time all good
Great place
by 03/23/2022on
Clean waiting room! Shuttle home a back from home. Tell you details about repairs need
New car
by 03/23/2022on
We went to have our Honda Accord for a maintenance service and drove out in a new 2022 civic. Doesn’t get much better than that!
Excellent Service
by 03/22/2022on
Once again, my Service Adviser, Susan Rutledge Gill, did an excellent job as my Service Adviser. She kept me up to date on the servicing of my Honda and even provided photos to explain what was needed.
Amazing service
by 03/15/2022on
Evelyn is very attentive and answers any question or concern I may have. I will continue to work with her for all my future visits. Make sure to ask for her when you book an appointment!
outstanding service
by 03/15/2022on
I walked in, and time frame of service is great, you need not to wait longer hours, staff and service advisors are readily available and helpful. kudos to Jasmine Louise Fernadez for facilitating the service
Great service!
by 03/15/2022on
Brought my old, beloved Honda in for a series of repairs, including oil change. This was my first time bringing it in. I really appreciated the direct, honest conversations with my service advisor Jasmine. She did a fabulous job of laying out all my repair options, and didn't apply any pressure to any of my final decisions. Got to meet the mechanic Julian, too! I now know I'm in good hands at Braman Honda of Palm Beach. Thanks!
Service
by 03/11/2022on
Satisfied with the quality of service.
Satisfied
by 03/08/2022on
Satisfied with the service and received attention from the service advisor Salvador Anzarut
oil chang/tire rotation
by 03/06/2022on
As usual, i always go for service in braman honda in lake worth rd greenacres. Their service is always great, fast and with very pleasant representatives/employees. Evelyn Mavillo was awesome. I would also like to mention Roger Hernandez, Andres Olaya and Alfonso Murcia, i think they are from sales department who were excellent as well. They helped a lot with my CR-V 2021 and Civic 2022 purchase. Yuri Solomon who assisted me with the 2nd key fob was very professional too. I always like to do survey to thank these people who do their job very well. It was just sad that the survey for Roger H. And Yuri S. went to my email’s spam folder, and when i saw it, the links were already expired. If honda could send me another survey for these 2 guys, i would love to do it. Thank you Braman Honda! Recommending this dealership to friends and family? Of course!
Services /sales
by 03/03/2022on
Awesome experience
