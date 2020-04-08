1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I took my truck in for the one hundred thousand mile service, and my mileage was over so I didn't get to have that service done,,,I was never told it had to be in there excatly at the milage,also was told my water pump was going bad,,,I told them serveral times I was losing water from somewhere,,,funny how they found that after the warranty was out,,, never will I buy another truck from here,,,never,,, so very mad about the water pump deal also it should of been stressed that it needs to be in right at the milage for that service,,ipaid for a service I didn't receive,,,my last service was at98379, should have done it then or atleast schedule to have it done,,, that's ok,, I'm telling everyone not to buy the service agreement for there trucks, thru will just get screwd on it Read more