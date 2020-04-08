Skip to main content
Garber Ford

3380 Hwy 17, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
Today 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Garber Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(38)
Recommend: Yes (5) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Explorer experience

by Explorer on 08/04/2020

My sales rep hunter what is extremely knowledgeable and very thorough in explaining everything I have been purchasing cars for almost60 years and I think this is the best experience I ever had

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
38 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Garber Auto Mall Ford Service Center

by Satisfied on 07/29/2020

Heather and the team at Garber Ford provide excellent customer service and I'm pleased with the quality of service to my vehicle. The cost basis is reasonable and the work is completed in an acceptable period of time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New truck purchase

by JeremyE on 07/07/2020

Great overall experience. I wasn't able to purchase the truck I originally intended to, but was able to find an excellent alternative, with help from Chris of course.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

F150 Purchase

by richearlpyle on 07/03/2020

The Garber Ford sales team made purchasing my F150 very easy and hassle free. Christian Cook was extremely helpful and was very knowledgeable regarding the truck options and overall selection process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

SERVICE

by Jim Maddox on 06/09/2020

Always Friendly, professional, Helpful, Suggestive and Enjoyable...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Garber Auto Mall is easy to work with

by Cricket on 04/01/2020

We had feelers out for Mustangs that might come in. One showed up at Garber and we test drove it before they even had a chance to detail it. Harris is so easy to work with and we were able to purchase the car that morning and leave it with them while we took vacation to detail it and put new tires on it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Continued great service!!!

by CJDIFRAN on 02/17/2020

Break Discs on my F-150 were screeching horribly. Heather, at Garber Ford Service, got me in quickly and completed the resurfacing in one afternoon. Recommend them highly for any Ford Service needs!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2020 Ford F-350 Purchase

by MCurtis on 02/06/2020

The staff at Garner Ford did everything possible to ensure that all our expectations were met during the purchase process as well as providing the necessary information for after sale support.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Device Department

by Nancy K on 12/02/2019

Garber Ford Service was top notch. Scheduling was easy, courteous staff, provided ride to my office, called when my Ford Flex was ready and asked if I needed a ride. Flex was clean when I arrived. I really like the vacuum of carpet each time. Keep up the great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Garber Automall - Ford

by Douglas on 11/30/2019

Purchased many vehicles in my life, however this was definitely my most pleasurable experience. The staff was very patient and understanding. No pressure. The sales person, Mary Manger, was kind and genuine.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ford F150

by Pastor Larry on 11/30/2019

I had a great experience with this dealership and the salesman, Brian Congdon. I had been to several other dealerships in this journey and some of them was terrible. Brian redeemed the whole experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Go Garber!!! Hunter is the Man!

by Mark S. on 11/27/2019

We were interested in buying a truck but needed guidance on many items. Hunter instantly greeted us and was extremely helpful. He was knowledgeable but most importantly he was honest and upfront from the start. Every question was answered directl. It was by far the easiest car buying experience ever. We walked off the lot with a brand new truck that has everything we need and want. We made sure to post a review because the service and experience from the start was BEYOND any expectation! Go to Garber! Ask for Hunter! My only critique... the wait for the fresh popcorn in the lobby :) Garber is a community staple!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Recently purchased automobile

by JMaddox on 11/20/2019

I have worked with and used Garber’s services for years... I have always found them to be fair and homered their word...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Raptor 2019

by SeasideSpine on 06/02/2019

Had a great buying experience at Garber Ford. Pricing was good as they were able to meet and beat a previous offer I had. No tricks, no hidden charges.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Tremendous.

by Ralph Lenoci on 05/30/2019

I have used the Garber Ford service department for years. My experiences with Ron Ward have always been fantastic, great service , great pricing, always done when promised. I cannot recommend them highly enough.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

JR

by JRGarber on 05/28/2019

Engine work to replace coil and intake manifold. Pleased with work performed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Dissatisfied

by Chainsaw 9 on 04/01/2019

I took my truck in for the one hundred thousand mile service, and my mileage was over so I didn't get to have that service done,,,I was never told it had to be in there excatly at the milage,also was told my water pump was going bad,,,I told them serveral times I was losing water from somewhere,,,funny how they found that after the warranty was out,,, never will I buy another truck from here,,,never,,, so very mad about the water pump deal also it should of been stressed that it needs to be in right at the milage for that service,,ipaid for a service I didn't receive,,,my last service was at98379, should have done it then or atleast schedule to have it done,,, that's ok,, I'm telling everyone not to buy the service agreement for there trucks, thru will just get screwd on it

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

5,000 mile service

by Nancy L on 03/15/2019

Great service, great prices you wouldn't think of at a dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding!

by GWRandolph on 01/10/2019

One of the best experiences buying a vehicle! The salesman was friendly, courteous, and helpful, and the other staff personnel with service and finance were highly professional and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recalls and Repairs

by 19eicam on 12/20/2018

Outstanding 2 recalls were completed and the door latch was repaired at a very reasonable cost

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mr. Gerald Ward

by Kilo333 on 11/15/2018

Service rep Ron Ward extremely friendly and kwowledgable. Answered any questions we had promptly. A great asset to your dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
