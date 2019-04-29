Garber Automall Chevrolet Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Garber Automall Chevrolet Buick GMC
New 2019 GMC Terrain Denali
by 04/29/2019on
I just bought my 2nd SUV from Garber Buick GMC Chevrolet this month and the sales and service department are outstanding. Two weeks ago, I leased a new 2019 Chevy Equinox Premier for my wife and just today I leased a new 2019 GMC Terrain Denali for myself. Both times, my sales person, AJ Damron, was fantastic. AJ is informative about the GM products without being pushy or sly. He is a young man with a solid future in the new car business for those individuals who don't look forward to dealing with slick salespeople; thank you very much AJ!!! Also, his manager, Zach Swarthout, is another fine employee of Garber Automall and I would like to thank him for working his magic again behind the scenes to get me the number I wanted for my trade vehicle (both time this month). The process took a little while but we got there in the end and twice in the same month! Thank you to Zach as well. If you are looking for a new GMC, Buick, or Chevrolet vehicle, please consider going to the slower pace of Green Cove Springs for your purchase or lease as these folks know how to do business! Finally, and I did not mention Mike in the finance department but he is also outstanding and does not try to up sell you on everything under the sun when signing the paperwork. Thanks Mike as I appreciate how quickly you made the finance part of the transaction work today as you did on April 11th when I got my wife her Equinox. Great dealership!!!
Great Customer Service
by 09/04/2017on
There was no pressure to purchase a particular vehicle. I drove several vehicles, before deciding. The particular color I wanted was not available on the lot but they found it for me and I am very happy. Had them run the numbers, and felt comfortable in my final decision. I would truly recommend Garber to anyone looking to purchase a car.
Very attentive salesman
by 07/21/2017on
Tyler was attentive and considerate. My folks, who wanted a late model used car, needed to stay out of the Florida heat. Tyler had the cars we test drove cooled off for them. He was patient, not pushy, neatly dressed and polite. The purchase was smooth and easy and we got a fair price for the trade-in.
Worst sales experience of many years buying cars!
by 04/29/2017on
Garber Chevy offered me $5,500 less than 3 other dealers in the Jacksonville area? Guess they are into making a lot of money or think people are just stupid? Buyer / Beware.
follow up redemption
by 01/13/2015on
Follow up review...After several phone calls and some mild complaining I was satisfied with Two New Tires for my used Tahoe with 36k miles, now to purchase Two more myself...
Poor Service
by 12/12/2014on
Spoke with Phil in the Chrysler building. Poor service, did not respond with price as promised. After 3 rd request it was over $3000 more than same exact 300s in Daytona. This was a car to be ordered. 6 miles from my house yet ordered and took delivery from Dodge of Daytona. Very glad I did! Also had really bad experience in the Ford service dept 8 years ago but thought I would give another chance to this dealer. Nothing has changed. Also bought a 2013 Enclave last March from Coggin for same reason as the Chrysler experience.
My experience with Garber
by 11/10/2014on
Dealing with Tyler made the whole experience worth while - he is personable - charming and good at what he does
My Review
by 10/14/2014on
Over all it was not what I expected. Everyone was courteous and understanding of our constraints. I feel like I made 2 new friends by the time we were done.
Worth the drive!
by 08/14/2014on
After test driving several vehicles at various dealerships over the last few months, I began my actual purchase process with the "car finder" service offered by my auto insurance company (GEICO). Garber was one of three dealerships recommended by them, and it appeared to have the best purchase prices available. The salesman who contacted me based on the online referral was Darren M. He was extremely helpful throughout the entire buying process. I will absolutely be recommending to all of my friends and colleagues that they make the short drive from Jacksonville to Green Cove Springs for their car buying needs.
My GMC
by 08/12/2014on
It was an easy process, came to an agreement on price and payment I had to wait 4 days to get the truck I wanted and all is good. I will be bring the truck back due to a strong vibration in the staring wheel and driver seat at 70 mile but other than that I love the truck.
Thanks Patrick and Zach
by 07/29/2014on
We had such a good experience buying our daughter a car from Pat a year ago that we were back again this year when we needed another new car. Pat and Zach were so very helpful both times. We were confident we were in good hands once again.
