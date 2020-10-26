1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I filled out everything online and let them know my complete situation, credit needed work, no money to put down right now, looking for a van, and had a older van to trade in. Talked on the phone with sales, texted sales, got sent info on van I really liked, only to be told sister store had already sold it. Was then told they had a van picked out for me and they wanted to show me that and some SUV's. I double checked that they could really help me with everything I had told them, I was assured they had it covered and nothing to worry about. Get there, was show svu first that was out of my monthly payment, then got to see van I was told about, it was workable. Test drove it, made sure every time sales asked if I could get money down or co signer I said no. Finally decided to get van, signed paperwork about price, trade in value, and 4 square chart about what I had down. Signed paperwork for how much payments would be, and then we agreed that I would take current van home get all my kid's stuff out and pick up new van after work next day. Missed calls from sales while at work, when I got off called and was told the bank required $1000 dollars down for deal, I said didn't have it. Sales said they would call me right back, was then told I needed $500 down and it had been a miss communication between a finance guy who was just filling in at their store and it had been like that all along, he just didn't inform the sales person correctly. They tried everything to get me to come up with down payment from asking family members to seeing if I had anything I could sell to get the money down. I am so disappointed, I was upfront and honest with them, I'm a divorced single mom with 2 kids, I asked multiple times why the paperwork I had signed didn't have any of that on it and was told paperwork wasn't valid because of the finance companys offer wasn't correct. It's not my fault your team members messed up, you should honor your word and contract's. I will tell everyone who ever asks me about this dealership and post a review every where I possibly can. This is the biggest conniving dealership in Gainesville.👎👎 Read more