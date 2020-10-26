Customer Reviews of Gainesville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Bad customer service
by 10/26/2020on
Advisor was rude and mad with me by using the web page for scheduling the service
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Untrustworthy
by 04/19/2018on
I filled out everything online and let them know my complete situation, credit needed work, no money to put down right now, looking for a van, and had a older van to trade in. Talked on the phone with sales, texted sales, got sent info on van I really liked, only to be told sister store had already sold it. Was then told they had a van picked out for me and they wanted to show me that and some SUV's. I double checked that they could really help me with everything I had told them, I was assured they had it covered and nothing to worry about. Get there, was show svu first that was out of my monthly payment, then got to see van I was told about, it was workable. Test drove it, made sure every time sales asked if I could get money down or co signer I said no. Finally decided to get van, signed paperwork about price, trade in value, and 4 square chart about what I had down. Signed paperwork for how much payments would be, and then we agreed that I would take current van home get all my kid's stuff out and pick up new van after work next day. Missed calls from sales while at work, when I got off called and was told the bank required $1000 dollars down for deal, I said didn't have it. Sales said they would call me right back, was then told I needed $500 down and it had been a miss communication between a finance guy who was just filling in at their store and it had been like that all along, he just didn't inform the sales person correctly. They tried everything to get me to come up with down payment from asking family members to seeing if I had anything I could sell to get the money down. I am so disappointed, I was upfront and honest with them, I'm a divorced single mom with 2 kids, I asked multiple times why the paperwork I had signed didn't have any of that on it and was told paperwork wasn't valid because of the finance companys offer wasn't correct. It's not my fault your team members messed up, you should honor your word and contract's. I will tell everyone who ever asks me about this dealership and post a review every where I possibly can. This is the biggest conniving dealership in Gainesville.👎👎
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Horrible
by 11/17/2016on
Worst car buying experience in 20 years. Salesperson was okay but sale manager changed the figures several times before getting it right--still wasn't in our favor and did not do what they said they were doing. MSRP sticker said one thing; they added another $5000. Finance officer was absolutely the worst--very disorganized, changed figures, and informed us that loan was approved--only to find out the next day it wasn't. Very poor business practices.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Worst car buyng experence in life
by 11/19/2015on
car dealership experience in my life! treaded me and my mom Like common trash and my father is on life support so you think thy treat us a little better with some compassion. Bought the car ,they did not have time to show me what and how it works .Just wanted to get rid of the car. The car had some minor issues that they would not engage me with -- A large dealership with a buy here pay here attitude. stay away!!!
Hidden Costs
by 06/16/2014on
The dealership looks nice. Our salesman was professional, but the closer was less than honest. They wouldn't show us the window sticker, and after the deal was complete they added $1,700 for detailing and clear-coat. This was an item and a cost we did not want. We plan to appeal to the top of the Jeep company for a refund, and if that doesn't work we will explore small claims court.
Survey Review
by 01/02/2013on
Very helpful and answered all questions thoroughly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
