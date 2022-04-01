Skip to main content
BMW of Gainesville

2853 N Main St, Gainesville, FL 32609
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of BMW of Gainesville

4.7
Overall Rating
4.68 out of 5 stars(42)
Recommend: Yes (29) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Classy-Courteous-Charles

by The McClennon Family on 01/04/2022

The service at Gainesville BMW was SPLENDID!! Charles took very good care of us. He stayed with us throughout the process. The process started via phone and ended with us traveling from Jacksonville to Gainesville to pickup my brand new 2022 228i Grand Coupe. Charles was due to get off work at 6pm. He stayed the course with us and did not leave until he touched on every detail of how to work our new toy. We shut the place down. Thanks Charles for making our first BMW experience a great one!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
42 Reviews
Sort by:
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

A very unprofessional experience…

by Douglas on 03/30/2022

I had purchased a new BMW from this dealership four years ago and had a great experience. As a result, I gave them the opportunity to sell me another new car. My first contact with a sales person was disappointing and exposed a lack of professional courtesy. My second contact resulted in a sales contract based on the wrong car. I have found this particular sales person to be borderline incompetent and very unprofessional. I would expect more from a BMW dealership. I have contacted another dealership in the hopes that I will be treated to a significantly better buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change - on point

by JeffE on 02/25/2022

Great job J.D. as always! Super service. Helpful. Knowledgeable. Much appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Nice service

by Yg on 02/24/2022

Efficiency

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Amazing service

by William on 02/01/2022

The service department was extremely helpful and had great customer service. JD was the best and took great care of me. He kept me posted as to the status of my vehicle as they were pretty busy. The technician Kevin’s video was extremely informative and thorough. Couldn’t have asked for a better experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Professionalism with a smile

by Nini P on 01/28/2022

Great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Below expectations

by Paulo on 10/28/2021

It is not acceptable to provide a time frame that cannot be honored. Communication is extremely poor. Ej.: service agent emailed the estimate a 5pm (service closes at 6pm) while the car was dropped at 10 am that morning. Thus, I need to make arrangements for transportation (work business next day) because I don't have my car ready. I was offered an apprasial at initial check in and via phone the previous day. At pick up time, and after 36h of my car been sropped at the dealership, the apprasial was not done. Excuse given by the sales representative (Gary): he did not want to interfere with the technical team while the car at the dealership. Absurd !. Same representative makes no effort to mask up when talking with clients who wear mask. Two other clients left the service lobby unattended while I was waiting to check out and pick up my car. Pros: the cleaning service did a very good job in my car Overall: do not deserve my business.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recent visit

by Gwen Taylor on 10/25/2021

I was happy with service. Everyone was friendly and accommodating. I will continue to use for all maintenance of my vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

M5

by M5 on 09/22/2021

Very professional with scheduled appointment. Service performed in timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Recall Experience

by EZEfromBE on 09/17/2021

Opened up early and Carlos took care of me efficiently and professionally. Hope he recovers quick!! Repair took a bit longer than expected but waiting was pleasant and most staff took the time to say hello as I wandered around the dealership or sat waiting. They took care of the old bird and - Bonus - free car wash!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good service

by Ty on 08/25/2021

Good service overall, unexpected long wait but remedied the situation quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Sales Experience

by Peggy on 08/03/2021

Easy sales experience with excellent staff. The only hiccup was at the end when we were told that the limit for plastic was $5000, and we needed to provide more and only a check would do and we did not have a checkbook with us - debit card was no go. Ended up wiring the balance after we got home. Would have been nice to know before the process started. In the end it worked out fine. Overall good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Dave is always very helpful

by Tanya on 07/27/2021

Dave always listens and is always very helpful. He goes out of his way to make it right!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

#1 Services

by Suzanne Johnson on 07/27/2021

Great customer service. Consistent updates on timing and any changes concerning your visit.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Gainesville BMW #1 in customer service

by 440idrv on 06/30/2021

Shopping for a new or used certified BMW, look no further. The sales team is willing to go above and beyond to satisfy customer needs and you won't find better pricing. It was definitely worth my 5 hr drive from GA to FL. Ask for Gary!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

They helped me with why I wanted

by Yamira Santiago on 06/10/2021

Friendly personnel and very attentive. They will help you find what you are looking for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

my first BMW. Love it!

by Rachel on 06/07/2021

Gary & Leo are resourceful and helpful. Thank you. Two super stars. Keep up your exceptional service and quality.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing and Caring.

by Jenie on 04/22/2021

When I first arrived I wasn’t sure that I would even qualify never the less I expected another bad car experience.Charles and his team was amazing at answer questions, making sure they did everything they could to help and made sure that I left with a car.They crunched numbers and was able to get me in a nice car at a affordable price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wife’s new ride

by allen Dryden on 02/16/2021

They are very customer oriented and go out of their way to make the process seamless and smooth. They also have good coffee and energy drinks LOL.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing service and friendly staff

by Emile on 02/08/2021

The staff and service at BMW of Gainesville is truly amazing. They stayed late on Sunday night to help us buy a vehicle from them and they made the car buying experience very pleasant. Christine and Manuel were incredibly helpful and super accommodating. I highly recommend this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

We drove from Ocala to Gainesville to pick is beautiful white car X1 2021.

by Lily Somoano on 02/08/2021

Charles Beyer was very nice and professional I really appreciate and recommended him. Excellent service everyone was friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

