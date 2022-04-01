2 out of 5 stars service Rating

It is not acceptable to provide a time frame that cannot be honored. Communication is extremely poor. Ej.: service agent emailed the estimate a 5pm (service closes at 6pm) while the car was dropped at 10 am that morning. Thus, I need to make arrangements for transportation (work business next day) because I don't have my car ready. I was offered an apprasial at initial check in and via phone the previous day. At pick up time, and after 36h of my car been sropped at the dealership, the apprasial was not done. Excuse given by the sales representative (Gary): he did not want to interfere with the technical team while the car at the dealership. Absurd !. Same representative makes no effort to mask up when talking with clients who wear mask. Two other clients left the service lobby unattended while I was waiting to check out and pick up my car. Pros: the cleaning service did a very good job in my car Overall: do not deserve my business. Read more