BMW of Gainesville
Customer Reviews of BMW of Gainesville
Classy-Courteous-Charles
by 01/04/2022on
The service at Gainesville BMW was SPLENDID!! Charles took very good care of us. He stayed with us throughout the process. The process started via phone and ended with us traveling from Jacksonville to Gainesville to pickup my brand new 2022 228i Grand Coupe. Charles was due to get off work at 6pm. He stayed the course with us and did not leave until he touched on every detail of how to work our new toy. We shut the place down. Thanks Charles for making our first BMW experience a great one!!!!!
A very unprofessional experience…
by 03/30/2022on
I had purchased a new BMW from this dealership four years ago and had a great experience. As a result, I gave them the opportunity to sell me another new car. My first contact with a sales person was disappointing and exposed a lack of professional courtesy. My second contact resulted in a sales contract based on the wrong car. I have found this particular sales person to be borderline incompetent and very unprofessional. I would expect more from a BMW dealership. I have contacted another dealership in the hopes that I will be treated to a significantly better buying experience.
Oil change - on point
by 02/25/2022on
Great job J.D. as always! Super service. Helpful. Knowledgeable. Much appreciated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nice service
by 02/24/2022on
Efficiency
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing service
by 02/01/2022on
The service department was extremely helpful and had great customer service. JD was the best and took great care of me. He kept me posted as to the status of my vehicle as they were pretty busy. The technician Kevin’s video was extremely informative and thorough. Couldn’t have asked for a better experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professionalism with a smile
by 01/28/2022on
Great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Classy-Courteous-Charles
by 01/04/2022on
The service at Gainesville BMW was SPLENDID!! Charles took very good care of us. He stayed with us throughout the process. The process started via phone and ended with us traveling from Jacksonville to Gainesville to pickup my brand new 2022 228i Grand Coupe. Charles was due to get off work at 6pm. He stayed the course with us and did not leave until he touched on every detail of how to work our new toy. We shut the place down. Thanks Charles for making our first BMW experience a great one!!!!!
Below expectations
by 10/28/2021on
It is not acceptable to provide a time frame that cannot be honored. Communication is extremely poor. Ej.: service agent emailed the estimate a 5pm (service closes at 6pm) while the car was dropped at 10 am that morning. Thus, I need to make arrangements for transportation (work business next day) because I don't have my car ready. I was offered an apprasial at initial check in and via phone the previous day. At pick up time, and after 36h of my car been sropped at the dealership, the apprasial was not done. Excuse given by the sales representative (Gary): he did not want to interfere with the technical team while the car at the dealership. Absurd !. Same representative makes no effort to mask up when talking with clients who wear mask. Two other clients left the service lobby unattended while I was waiting to check out and pick up my car. Pros: the cleaning service did a very good job in my car Overall: do not deserve my business.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Recent visit
by 10/25/2021on
I was happy with service. Everyone was friendly and accommodating. I will continue to use for all maintenance of my vehicle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
M5
by 09/22/2021on
Very professional with scheduled appointment. Service performed in timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Recall Experience
by 09/17/2021on
Opened up early and Carlos took care of me efficiently and professionally. Hope he recovers quick!! Repair took a bit longer than expected but waiting was pleasant and most staff took the time to say hello as I wandered around the dealership or sat waiting. They took care of the old bird and - Bonus - free car wash!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service
by 08/25/2021on
Good service overall, unexpected long wait but remedied the situation quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Experience
by 08/03/2021on
Easy sales experience with excellent staff. The only hiccup was at the end when we were told that the limit for plastic was $5000, and we needed to provide more and only a check would do and we did not have a checkbook with us - debit card was no go. Ended up wiring the balance after we got home. Would have been nice to know before the process started. In the end it worked out fine. Overall good experience.
Dave is always very helpful
by 07/27/2021on
Dave always listens and is always very helpful. He goes out of his way to make it right!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
#1 Services
by 07/27/2021on
Great customer service. Consistent updates on timing and any changes concerning your visit.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Gainesville BMW #1 in customer service
by 06/30/2021on
Shopping for a new or used certified BMW, look no further. The sales team is willing to go above and beyond to satisfy customer needs and you won't find better pricing. It was definitely worth my 5 hr drive from GA to FL. Ask for Gary!
They helped me with why I wanted
by 06/10/2021on
Friendly personnel and very attentive. They will help you find what you are looking for.
my first BMW. Love it!
by 06/07/2021on
Gary & Leo are resourceful and helpful. Thank you. Two super stars. Keep up your exceptional service and quality.
Amazing and Caring.
by 04/22/2021on
When I first arrived I wasn’t sure that I would even qualify never the less I expected another bad car experience.Charles and his team was amazing at answer questions, making sure they did everything they could to help and made sure that I left with a car.They crunched numbers and was able to get me in a nice car at a affordable price.
Wife’s new ride
by 02/16/2021on
They are very customer oriented and go out of their way to make the process seamless and smooth. They also have good coffee and energy drinks LOL.
Amazing service and friendly staff
by 02/08/2021on
The staff and service at BMW of Gainesville is truly amazing. They stayed late on Sunday night to help us buy a vehicle from them and they made the car buying experience very pleasant. Christine and Manuel were incredibly helpful and super accommodating. I highly recommend this dealership.
We drove from Ocala to Gainesville to pick is beautiful white car X1 2021.
by 02/08/2021on
Charles Beyer was very nice and professional I really appreciate and recommended him. Excellent service everyone was friendly and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments