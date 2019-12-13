service Rating

We moved to Florida a year ago. We had service done on our BMW 328 , and purchased a convertible. The ealer kept out older car for three days because of a parts screw up, and we could not get a loaner vehicle. We made two long trips to the dealer and finally got the car back. We meticulously detailed the 328 X-Drive Automobile and returned for routine service and a brake system issue. The service staff returned the car dirty and the paint was scratched...We asked the staff to garage the vehicle but they parked it under a tree. The Brake warning light appeared once again on the way home, and we were advised that we would have to have another diagnostic test performed. We will never return to BMW of Fort Myers. Read more