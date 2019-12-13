BMW of Fort Myers

Visit dealer’s website 
15421 S Tamiami Trl, Fort Myers, FL 33908
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of BMW of Fort Myers

3.8
Overall Rating
(17)
Recommend: Yes (12) No (5)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great buying experience

by Bimmerguy on 12/13/2019

Special ordered car and very helpful at all stages.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
56 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Service ;performed on 2010 BMW 328 i X- Drive sedan

by BMWarning on 08/16/2020

We moved to Florida a year ago. We had service done on our BMW 328 , and purchased a convertible. The ealer kept out older car for three days because of a parts screw up, and we could not get a loaner vehicle. We made two long trips to the dealer and finally got the car back. We meticulously detailed the 328 X-Drive Automobile and returned for routine service and a brake system issue. The service staff returned the car dirty and the paint was scratched...We asked the staff to garage the vehicle but they parked it under a tree. The Brake warning light appeared once again on the way home, and we were advised that we would have to have another diagnostic test performed. We will never return to BMW of Fort Myers.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service

by Bwmowner on 08/09/2020

This is the second time BMW FT Myers has told me I have a issue. This time I needed a battery replaced. The ABS light was on. I was told they cleared the code after replacing battery and I need to replace the ABS DSC Module which would be $4,500.00. I said No thanks.. After driving the car less than an hour the light went out on it’s own. Very disappointed. When I picked up the car they had to clean all the dirty hand prints off the door and arm rest. Worse service I’ve ever had.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

My 2016 BMW 535i xDrive A/C issue

by Ladyblu146 on 07/24/2020

About 5 weeks ago, I lost my A/C in my car. I brought it in for service. A/C was immediately restored with a green dye in place to locate the leak. Fast forward to this week, my A/C went again. I made an appt., the A/C leak was located and was repaired within 24 hours. Super courteous, efficient service with a loaner vehicle. The staff is extremely professional! Would highly recommend this dealership for service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Aaron Hofmeyer

by Aaron H on 05/13/2020

Quick, professional and on point!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil Change

by Gronick on 01/14/2020

A little over an hour and a half wait for an oil change is too long. Cost was higher than quoted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

DVM

by equidae on 12/27/2019

This dealership makes the experience of owning a BMW even better.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great buying experience

by Bimmerguy on 12/13/2019

Special ordered car and very helpful at all stages.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Ivan

by GriselRN on 11/30/2019

The best experience ever, very professional and eficiente. I love my 🚘

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service-

by CKN1122 on 11/15/2019

Entire staff was courteous and professional. Everything is clean and comfortable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

PATRICIA MCKINNEY

by Trish234 on 11/15/2019

My service contact Tom Simmons did a terrific job! He could not have been more helpful! Everyone in the service area were very attentive to any needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

BMW 5 series purchase

by Dalsey21 on 10/12/2019

Outstanding customer service, knowledgeable and professional! Extremely pleased from A to Z! Will definitely do business again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Don't want to buy or lease, then get lost.

by chicagobrick on 09/29/2019

I made an appointment with Pat to return my leased X3. This was two weeks prior to this date. I was told, Pat was busy with a customer, and I could wait a couple of hours, or come back at a later time. Since I am old and a cripple, I informed the receptionist, that I was not leaving, until I had returned the car. She was great, and found somebody, who was also very nice, to finish the return process. He even had a car take me back to the retirement center where I live. As I see it, I shouldn't have told Pat that I was not going to get a new lease or buy the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Overcharged

by Disappointed on 09/23/2019

My service experience was satisfactory, however, the dealership is offering discounting on service. My bill was almost $1900, and I was not informed about such discounting. Very upsetting that I had to read the fine print after the experience. I recommend ASKING about incentive up-front.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

BMW x5

by Keith Cole on 09/20/2019

First of all ... I received very warm welcome... my X5 was properly serviced to my satisfaction

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Horrible Service advisor

by Sjm51818 on 09/19/2019

Chad swindle ft myers location, is the worst service advisor. Laughed when he told me that I was responsible for a second repair, of the same problem that was covered last year under warranty. He said he has no idea how the last service advisor got my claim paid. This is the at least the 5th problem I’ve had with this vehicle and I am out thousands since taking this vehicle from bmw of ft myers. This is my first and last bmw, and chad swindle should be terminated

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Car Service

by Kathy76 on 07/25/2019

I brought my car in to check fluids. Was told instead that I needed a drive motor replaced. I declined the drive motor, but fluids were not checked. Was also told I would get an estimate to trade in my car, that was not done either.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

I felt comfortable

by Billy G on 07/16/2019

I’m mid 50 year old and have bought and leased cars for a awhile now. Fort Myers BMW made me fell comfortable. No pressure. I went with no expectations of buying, but I walked out with a car and if not for way the sales advisor Julien treated me, I don’t think I would have bought. Went to my local BMW Dealer for approximately same car and they made me feel like they were trying to get one over on me. Not BMW of Fort Myers

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Final details

by Newmx318 on 07/29/2018

Bought my car at the end of 2017. Only complaint was that the financial end was very busy, not properly staffed which resulted in a long wait time and then rather hurried service. Later actually had to return to sign a paper that was forgotten.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

BMW i3 service review for Fort Myers BMW

by EH2ZEE_FL on 02/05/2018

THe car was ready as promised, and a day early! Kudos to Chad S. the service advisor!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Buying experience @ BMW Fort Myers

by Rubster on 01/27/2018

An amazing experience! Sales representative and General manager provided a comfortable setting in our purchase. They listened and spent time in providing the car we desired. They got it right.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service experience was just ok

by Garry007 on 12/03/2017

Took car in to replace front brake pads per alert. I gave the ok to do this work per estimate. Picked up car and they put on new rear pads ($300++). Picked up car that evening with a message the front brake parts need to be ordered. Never gave ok for rear brakes to be replaced.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
112 cars in stock
0 new100 used12 certified pre-owned
BMW X5
BMW X5
0 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes