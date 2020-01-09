Awarded 2019, 2020

Off Lease Only Broward

827 S SR 7, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33068
(844) 425-7499
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Off Lease Only Broward

5.0
Overall Rating
(335)
Recommend: Yes (334) No (1)
sales Rating

MrEscape

by DrorVardy on 09/01/2020

Thank you again Mike B making this process easy, even coming from another state. Defiantly will refer my friends and family to you and Broward Offleaseonly.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Great customer service

by Twright on 09/01/2020

Great customer service. Great salesman's and knowledgeable. Will recommend. Thanks Nigel

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

great sales person

by iHatejulian on 08/31/2020

Nigel was really helpful. Looking to trade in my car. Got with the appraiser and went over my appraisal. Great customer service! Will be back in the future.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

My New Chevy

by MsBCampbell99 on 08/31/2020

Just want to say ghank you to Mike B for helping me get into my new car, process was smooth and easy. Also thank you Publix and Broward of Offleaseonly.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Great service

by Pfriedman on 08/31/2020

Came in just to walk the lot. Don't really like being bothered honestly. But my Salesman Nigel greeted me and helped find the a great SUV for my wife. We ended up buying the next day. Really patient guy and made sure we got what we wanted. Keeper!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Matt was awesome

by Mavis on 08/30/2020

Came in with my sister to purchased a car.. I had a great experience with Matt. He was very professional and knowledgable with the vehicle. No pressure at all compared to other dealership. I intend to come by to get my own vehicle soonest. Offleaseonly is the best place to buy your used cars. I'll definately recommend friends and family.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

sales Rating

Thank you so much

by fabbybaby on 08/29/2020

Nigel wS amazing. Super helpful And patient. Tradedin my old car and left with my new one. Thank you offleaseonly.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Wonderful experience with Matt O

by Orange on 08/28/2020

A friend refer me to offleaseonly broward location. I called spoke with Matt, he was very experience and very knowlegeable. It was a great experience working with Matt O. Kenan in Finance was also a pleasure to work with. I'll definately refer friends and family to offleaseonly.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

My New Baby!!

by Ladena99 on 08/22/2020

Thank you so much for helping me het into my new car!!. Process was smooth and easy and Mike B was great and help with everything.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

100% satisfaction

by Mariah Mullings on 08/13/2020

Matt went over and beyond just to ensure that not only I got the car that I wanted but also a deal that was suitable for me. I have no complaints, only compliments. I am more than thankful for the service that he provided! He is a great representation for the company.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

My Honda Baby

by MsChafeUCF on 08/13/2020

Everyone was so nice and helpful! I was out with my car only in two hours! They're all amazing there definitely would recommend! Thank You Mike B.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Thank you so much!!!

by MsGordon87 on 08/12/2020

Thank you again for Mike B being patient with me because of school, but like he told me he was able to get me approved in my beautiful GMC SUV. Once again thank you Mike B and Offleaseonly Broward.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

My New Beamer

by MrCerejo on 08/08/2020

Mike B was very helpful. The purchase process was quick and easy. I loved my experience here and would highly recommend any car purchases there. Ask for Mike B.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

My New Jeep

by DrApple93 on 08/06/2020

Mike B was the greatest! He was extremely personable, and made this a smooth and enjoyable process. I highly recommend Mike b :) ......Thank Offleaseonly Broward.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Thank You Offleaseonly!!

by MoniqueWilliams3 on 07/31/2020

My sales rep, Mike B, was amazing! He helping me with all my needs, even had the vehicle waiting in the review area for me. Process was smooth and also want to thank Tony in finance, once again thank you Broward of Offleaseonly.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

would highly recommend

by natalielouidor on 07/19/2020

Nigel Was Great ! He Was Straightforward & Help Me Understand The Process Of Getting A New Car ! Will Definitely Recommend :)

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

great customer service

by nat33 on 07/13/2020

Nigel and Andrew was great with helping me purchase my new car. There customer service was great and they got me the best quote possible

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Awesome service and professional

by SueMarie on 07/12/2020

Nigel and Andres were amazing. Awesome service very limited wait time and very professional. We will definitely do business with them again also we will refer family members to come shop at offlease!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Amazing

by dRubio on 07/11/2020

Nigel helped us out from the very beginning to the end. He was patient, cordial, professional, and diligent with all of our questions and concerns. Amazing customer service! Tony was also amazing. He explained the financial side of things with great patience and answered every question. His processes were efficient and streamline. I never felt pressured to make any compulsive decision. These two individuals were great and very professional. Thank you! -- With Regards, Doris Rubio

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Great service

by The service was Incredible on 07/10/2020

The service was incredible. tony and Nigel helped us to get through the purchase and we're very professional, I will do it again for sure.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Appreciation

by weguelL on 07/09/2020

I appreciate all the patience and courtesy Nigel (sales) and kanan (finance) showed me. It was so easy buying here. Being this is my 4th time purchasing from Offlease they never disappoint.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

