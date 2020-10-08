sales Rating

This is my second Mini vehicle, both with Jessica. She is very well versed in her trade both from the sales process, familiar with the options in the vehicle, and technical handling of these options. She is cordial, professional yet friendly. Mike, the finance guy, was also a pleasure to work with. There was a slight glitch with the wait time to finalize the paperwork because his user ID was only working for BMW and not MINI - so it took longer than I anticipated - but he was very nice and apologetic. I have recommended friends in the past to Lauderdale Mini and will continue to do so. Jessica is the consumate professional. Thank you - the new Mini 4DR Hardtop drives like a dream!!! Read more