Excellent and fast service
by 08/05/2020on
Erion was so helpful and made the car buying experience really smooth and easy. He called me about setting up an appointment and then didn’t bother me after establishing a follow up time- which was really important to me deciding to buy with Holman. Once I arrived, Erion got me to test drive right away and when I was happy with the car, made everything smooth and easy
Great customer experience.
by 04/30/2020on
Salesperson Erion Mucollari and his Sale Manager, along with Randi from the Finance Department were very good to deal with. Erion was able to answer all of my questions and concerns. He was very respectful in his interactions, and his business style was most appreciated. The Sales Mgr kept the deal alive when I had concerns. This could have ended differently but everyone at Holman was committed to the transaction. Randi was so good at dealing with me and keeping me focused during the signing of the financial documents. I have to really give her credit for dealing with a customer who had outside stressors due to COVID-19 and my self-isolation and social distancing. Bottom line, everyone I interacted with at Holman was focused on the customer experience. I have always had good experiences with this dealership. Service department in the past with other vehicle was outstanding as well. It's because of the consistent customer experience at this dealership that I wanted to buy here.
They are [non-permissible content removed]!!!
by 08/21/2019on
I went in for routine maintenance. Agreed to all the upsell they offered. Paid a nice bill. Picked up my car to find my Coach sunglasses had been stolen and my IPhone Ear Pods had been stolen. Service advisor, service manager and general manager all ignored my requests to be made whole. Stay away from these [non-permissible content removed]!!!
Three appointments to fix a windo
by 05/10/2016on
took a car in for an appointment at 2:30 for w window diagnosis. At 5;30pm they called me back that they needed more time but suspected a part. Asked for me to leave it for another day and told me they would order it the power window control unit. When I call back to make the appointment and check if the part came in they said they did not order it because they needed me to bring the car in again for confirmation. This required for me to bring in the car for another day ( 3rd) day to do the repair. I called the manager and let a message of dissatisfaction and asked for him to call me back. He never did. Service agent said he once had a car in there for nearly a week to repair something electrical. Bottom line. they don't know how to diagnose electrical problems and it doesn't seem to bother them for a customer to have to bring in a car for three appointments to fix something. Bad bad service.
Rock solid service and professional treatment at Holman Honda
by 11/17/2014on
I recently had my 2006 Honda Odyssey serviced at Holman Honda. It needed new front axles to replace the worn CV joints, transmission mounts, front bushings and my front disc brakes turned and replaced. Mark Greene was my service manager and was very good as always, the car repairs were completed in one day which was a pleasant surprise considering the extent of the repairs. Even the shuttle service stayed vigilant in calling me when I did not answer to make sure they got me back to the dealership before closing. On top of it all, Mark had my car cleaned and ready at no extra charge. A wonderful experience in every department. I will continue to use this dealership for my Honda service needs.
COMPETENT, CHEERFUL, HELPFUL SERVICE
by 08/09/2011on
It is misleading to provide "yes" answers to the last two questions because I have not paid any money for work done on my Hondas in 8 years, except one $20 oil change. I came in to have tires repaired but not charged. I came in requesting maintenance prior to leaving on a road trip, but was not charged. Service personnel are always happy to help and work quickly to send you on your way. The waiting area is comfortable with all amenities anyone may need. Transportation is provided to/from if you choose not to wait. I continue to purchase Hondas at Holman Honda because all my experiences with sales and service have exceeded my expectations.
OUTSTANDING,FLAWLESS SALES, SERVICE & VEHICLES
by 08/09/2011on
For 8 years, I purchased new vehicles only at Holman Honda because the first time was so fantastic. No reason to buy a new car - just looking while car is serviced - and if something strikes my eye, I inquire. Dan R., the salesperson I work with most, ALWAYS sells me a NEW car at the price I want to pay, which with a trade-in, is less $ down than a leased vehicle, with NO payments. I am disabled, and he overextends himself to see that my needs are met competently & quickly, as does Tracey when cranking out all the paperwork. As the daughter of a father who owned a repair garage until he passed way, women can be assured Holman Honda's service department will not take advantage of you; everyone is treated equally, respectfully and professionally. Service personnel are cheerful, helpful and NEVER in 8 years attempted to sell something I did not need; in fact, they do the opposite! I had a nasty neighbor who put drywall screws in my tires every other month as a past time. Not once did Holman Honda charge me to repair the tires, and the tires were fine until I bought a new Honda. Should you choose to wait, the waiting room is comfortable with plenty of amenities. If you ask for work that may take a while, you are provided a ride home and a return ride. These guys ARE THE BEST! I refer customers all the time - and I LOVE the $100 referral check Honda sends me if the person buys or leases a Honda, which ultimately lowers the cost of my new Honda (BTW, should you buy or lease a vehicle @ Holman Honda based on my review, please tell Dan R or other salesperson that "H.Hoffman" referred me.) Going to any other dealership would be insanity! Thanks Holman Honda! I will remain a loyal customer!
Great experience
by 05/22/2010on
I obtained several internet quotes for a new car. Holman wasn't the lowest, but they were close. When I started negotiating, they were the most willing to work with me and get to a price I could be happy with. I went into the dealership having already agreed on a number. The car was waiting for me, detailed and looking beautiful. The sales staff were friendly and engaging, and the dealership experiencing, which can be harrowing, was made very nice.
Holman Honda Service Department
by 04/08/2010on
Traveled from New Jersey to Boca Raton, Florida and started having a problem. I did a search of Honda Dealers in the area and this on had 5 stars so I went there. They deserve all 5 stars. I would recommend this service department to anyone. The car was fixed then drove back to New Jersey and had no problems. The part was in when expected and service was completed that day!
overall good experience
by 06/23/2009on
I obtained three internet price quotes from local Honda dealers. The lowest quote was from another Honda dealer, but when I visited that dealership they increased their price by $200 and refused to honor their qoute, so I moved on (as a matter of principal I don't like doing business with people that don't honor their word). My next stop was Holman, where I found the car I wanted. The people I dealt with from the internet sales department were all pleasant and straightforward, and in the end, after some negotiation, I bought the car for the same price I was originally quoted at the other dealership that tried to re-trade me on price. As a caveat, Holman's original internet quote was the highest of the three I obtained, but once I showed them the competatve quotes they met them. All in all a good experience, and the people were the nicest of any dealer I visited. As an aside, I highly recommend using the internet to get quotes before going to the dealerships - saves time and money.
The Jury is still out......
by 11/10/2008on
2002 Odyssey transmission was repaired on a Goodwill warranty by AHM. After Driving vehicle 30 minutes , I began to hear noise and vibration from front wheels. Service revisited: front wheel was not nuts were not tightened properly.....wheel almost fell off vehicle ! Tranny was running well...but my family could have been in an accident when the wheel fell off ! Honest mistake by the mechanic... lack of vehicle check before it leaves the garage ? To their benefit: they admitted the mistake, and threw in a perk of new battery without installation fee. My personal time: precious and expensive, wasted and unretrievable. My family safety? Invaluable. The Jury is out until I have driven the car further miles on the warranty. Given their Presidential Award status, I hope the vehicle service holds up to their purported higher reputation.
Excellent Service!
by 06/01/2008on
I arrived to Holman Honda, where I was greeted at the door by a courtous sales manager in their beautifull facility, I was appointed to equally friendy and helpfull sales representative who made the whole process of buying and trading in my auto painless, I was given from the beguining a good price for the new vehicle and a fair price for my trade (The best compare to other dealers around the area). No need to waste time playing and go back and forth with prices. This is my third new vehicle and definetly the best experience. Only problem there was a wait to complete the paper work to complete the sales this due to computers being down but even then they tried their best to make us comfortable during this wait process. I will be happy to return to Holman Honda to service my new vehicle and to buy in the future.
OUTSTANDING Service Department
by 12/19/2007on
After making a horrible mistake in leasing my car from Rick Case Honda, I have been having Holman Honda provide the service on my vehicle. From the first time I brought the car in, they have been nothing short of professional and courteous. In addition, they recently remodeled their entire showroom and service department, and i tis the most beautiful and state of the art dealership in South Florida. When I bring my car in for service, it is very similar to the service experience I got accustomed to when I had my Lexus. That is really saying something about the Holman Honda experience! The last time I brought the car in for routine service, I made mention that the car was running rough and seemed to surge forward during normal acceleration. Since the car is under warranty, it would not have cost me anything for them to have told me that I needed a new transmission, or an engine overhaul, etc. They service technician told me that he thought it might be the battery. I was skeptical, but he told me that with so much of the car being controlled by computer components, if the battery is not putting out enough of an electrical charge, it can effect how the car runs in all sorts of ways. He called me later that day and advised me that they had replaced the battery under warranty, and the car has been running fine ever since. This is a sharp contrast to my entire experience with Rick Case Honda. I am quite sure that when my lease is up next year, if I decide to get another Honda, I most definitely will buy or lease it from Holman Honda!
