sales Rating

For 8 years, I purchased new vehicles only at Holman Honda because the first time was so fantastic. No reason to buy a new car - just looking while car is serviced - and if something strikes my eye, I inquire. Dan R., the salesperson I work with most, ALWAYS sells me a NEW car at the price I want to pay, which with a trade-in, is less $ down than a leased vehicle, with NO payments. I am disabled, and he overextends himself to see that my needs are met competently & quickly, as does Tracey when cranking out all the paperwork. As the daughter of a father who owned a repair garage until he passed way, women can be assured Holman Honda's service department will not take advantage of you; everyone is treated equally, respectfully and professionally. Service personnel are cheerful, helpful and NEVER in 8 years attempted to sell something I did not need; in fact, they do the opposite! I had a nasty neighbor who put drywall screws in my tires every other month as a past time. Not once did Holman Honda charge me to repair the tires, and the tires were fine until I bought a new Honda. Should you choose to wait, the waiting room is comfortable with plenty of amenities. If you ask for work that may take a while, you are provided a ride home and a return ride. These guys ARE THE BEST! I refer customers all the time - and I LOVE the $100 referral check Honda sends me if the person buys or leases a Honda, which ultimately lowers the cost of my new Honda (BTW, should you buy or lease a vehicle @ Holman Honda based on my review, please tell Dan R or other salesperson that "H.Hoffman" referred me.) Going to any other dealership would be insanity! Thanks Holman Honda! I will remain a loyal customer! Read more