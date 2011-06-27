Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale

Visit dealer’s website 
5750 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
(855) 646-0863
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
100 cars in stock
42 new, 43 used, 15 certified pre-owned
Maserati of Fort Lauderdale is passionately dedicated to ensuring that its South Florida-based customers experience only the highest level of customer care, satisfaction and on-time delivery.

Our team of executives, sales professionals, finance staff and auto technicians/ restoration experts makes sure that you feel that "experience" throughout your ownership of this extraordinary vehicle.

Maserati of Fort Lauderdale invites customers for a tailor-made experience because it is the world's most famous sports car brands. The current line-up which includes the GranTurismo, Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte is well-defined, carefully positioned and closely reflects the desires of Maserati clients!

what sets us apart
An all-new flagship Maserati store is opening in September of 2019!
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Drinks
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Television
Languages Spoken (6)
English
Italian
Arabic
Portuguese

