Ed Morse Bayview Cadillac

1240 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
(866) 715-6283
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ed Morse Bayview Cadillac

5.0
Overall Rating
(130)
Recommend: Yes (130) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

The right stuff

by Harry on 09/04/2020

Staff was very personable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Oil change and rough idle problem.

by Joe on 09/03/2020

Oil change visit. Good job on fixing rough idle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

DC

by Deborah on 08/27/2020

Service Department employees are always friendly and provide quick service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Great service as always!!

by Stephen on 08/23/2020

My service advisor Tom as always amazing !! He went over the car with me and no surprises.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

???

by Frank on 08/23/2020

Everybody was very professional and very helpful and provided a resolution to my issue

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Exceptional Service

by George on 08/21/2020

It's always a pleasure to have the opportunity to contact and have service done by the professional staff of personnel at this dealership. Always considerate, understanding and willing to listen to concerns of customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

2017 GMC 1500

by Derek on 08/20/2020

Service advisor Danny was top notch and had my vehicle back the same day. Problem fixed on the first visit.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

My new Cadillac XT6

by Juliana on 08/19/2020

Friendly, knowledgeable, honest and professional staff. Honestly, they made the whole car buying ordeal very pleasant and enjoyable. Thank you Bayview!!! Alex, Michele, Anthony and Bayview Team keep up the great and fun work. It was a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Great service

by Ken on 08/18/2020

Friendly, professional staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

great service.

by William on 08/17/2020

Always fast and eficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Exceptional

by Cody on 08/13/2020

Was very timely and informative! First time getting sport tires and the service tech was exceptionally informative on all my options I had to choose from.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Great experience

by Shawn on 08/05/2020

I liked most the seamless process of new car selection and transition without a hiccup great thanks to sales man Gregory Linton.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

not sure what to write here?

by Michael on 08/03/2020

Took care of me at the last minute and got everything taken care of.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Bayview Cadillac Service

by Leonard on 07/25/2020

Very friendly service staff and knowledgable. Always a pleasure to visit them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Cadillac Survey

by Edward on 07/25/2020

The service and crew was absolutely fabulous. Thomas Krisak is a wonderful customer service personnel. Keep up the amazing work!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Great Service Department

by Todd on 07/23/2020

Service department is well run. Danny is a great Service Advisor

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Service

by Mark on 07/13/2020

Everyone is so helpful they want to make sure you have a first class experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Bayview Cadillac Service Department

by Christopher on 07/09/2020

I’ve been bringing my car there for service since I bought it there new in 2013. Service department always does a great job every time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Incredible Staff

by BobbieJean on 07/08/2020

Every person I encountered was amazing to deal with. Gregory Linton was my sales associate. He was thorough, helpful & very patient with me. Tarek in the financing department was very knowledgeable, made it fun & an easy process. Tony Giordano, the GM made sure I was comfortable & helped make my lease a breeze. Overall, I am very pleased with Ed Morse Cadillac & have been telling all my friends to head over! I love showing off my new car! Thank you to all the staff over at Ed Morse!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Jose Volosin

by Jose on 06/22/2020

The sales person Steve was very professional and to the point.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Nan K

by Nanette on 06/21/2020

The ease of service. Its nice how fast they check you in. Everyone was very attentive

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

158 cars in stock
117 new25 used16 certified pre-owned
Cadillac CT5
Cadillac CT5
38 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Cadillac XT6
Cadillac XT6
18 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
