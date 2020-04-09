Ed Morse Bayview Cadillac Customer Reviews of Ed Morse Bayview Cadillac all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (130)
Recommend: Yes (
130) No ( 0) sales Rating
Staff was very personable
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Staff was very personable
Oil change and rough idle problem.
Oil change visit. Good job on fixing rough idle.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Service Department employees are always friendly and provide quick service.
Great service as always!!
My service advisor Tom as always amazing !! He went over the car with me and no surprises.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Everybody was very professional and very helpful and provided a resolution to my issue
Recommend this dealer? Yes
It's always a pleasure to have the opportunity to contact and have service done by the professional staff of personnel at this dealership. Always considerate, understanding and willing to listen to concerns of customers.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Service advisor Danny was top notch and had my vehicle back the same day.
Problem fixed on the first visit.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Friendly, knowledgeable, honest and professional staff. Honestly, they made the whole car buying ordeal very pleasant and enjoyable. Thank you Bayview!!! Alex, Michele, Anthony and Bayview Team keep up the great and fun work.
It was a great experience.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Friendly, professional staff
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Always fast and eficient
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Was very timely and informative! First time getting sport tires and the service tech was exceptionally informative on all my options I had to choose from.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
I liked most the seamless process of new car selection and transition without a hiccup great thanks to sales man Gregory Linton.
not sure what to write here?
Took care of me at the last minute and got everything taken care of.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Very friendly service staff and knowledgable. Always a pleasure to visit them!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
The service and crew was absolutely fabulous. Thomas Krisak is a wonderful customer service personnel. Keep up the amazing work!!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Service department is well run. Danny is a great Service Advisor
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Everyone is so helpful they want to make sure
you have a first class experience
Bayview Cadillac Service Department
by
on Christopher 07/09/2020
I’ve been bringing my car there for service since I bought it there new in 2013. Service department always does a great job every time.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
by
on BobbieJean 07/08/2020
Every person I encountered was amazing to deal with. Gregory Linton was my sales associate. He was thorough, helpful & very patient with me. Tarek in the financing department was very knowledgeable, made it fun & an easy process. Tony Giordano, the GM made sure I was comfortable & helped make my lease a breeze. Overall, I am very pleased with Ed Morse Cadillac & have been telling all my friends to head over! I love showing off my new car! Thank you to all the staff over at Ed Morse!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
The sales person Steve was very professional and to the point.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
The ease of service. Its nice how fast they check you in. Everyone was very attentive
Recommend this dealer? Yes
