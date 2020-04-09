sales Rating

Every person I encountered was amazing to deal with. Gregory Linton was my sales associate. He was thorough, helpful & very patient with me. Tarek in the financing department was very knowledgeable, made it fun & an easy process. Tony Giordano, the GM made sure I was comfortable & helped make my lease a breeze. Overall, I am very pleased with Ed Morse Cadillac & have been telling all my friends to head over! I love showing off my new car! Thank you to all the staff over at Ed Morse! Read more