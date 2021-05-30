1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently viewed a Titan on internet. Called and spoke to a salesperson and had a price agreed on. I drove approximately 100 miles to the dealership. When I arrived I met with the salesperson, test drive the vehicle and agreed to buy it. When I set down to do the paperwork the price changed by $3000 before any fees were added. I simply got up and walked out. Certainly wouldn’t suggest dealing with them. Read more