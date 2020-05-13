2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I am from Mexico Beach, living temporarily in Destin until my rental condo unit, building and property are restored from the devastation of Hurricane Michael. I am fortunate in that my personal belongings are intact but my 2011 Honda Fit, with less than 13,000 miles on it, met with total loss. Uprooted from everything familiar, I was helped in securing a condo for the next 6 months and a car rental until I could purchase another. Feeling vulnerable and shaken by the current events, I had many decisions to make that required immediate attention and the biggest one was buying a new car. I was told by the dealership in Panama City that Fits were not available due to water damage at the manufacturing plant. So I was prepared to purchase a Civic after going through the building process on the Honda website with one of the sales personnel. I had questions about the quote that was emailed to me but did not receive any responses. I then decided to try another dealership closer to Destin. I met one of the development's residents who worked for Hampton Imports in Fort Walton Beach. He gave me Ryan Anderson's name and I contacted him. He assured me of a transparent and seamless process with good customer care throughout the transaction. When I found my way to Gary Smith Honda, I was told by Kris Joyner that a Fit in yellow was immediately available in another part of Florida and I needed to make a commitment that afternoon if I wanted it. I had not done my homework in regard to the 2019 models as I was still thinking Civic. He gave me a price that I trusted would be their best with Mathew Hunnicutt working out the final numbers. In good faith, I accepted it. Thrown in was a discount for "hurricane subvention cash" to make me believe they were being compassionate. The shame was on me for being so naive. After looking at the Honda website, I saw that the MSRP* was $16,990.00 and not the $19,080.00 that I was charged. On the 3rd request for an explanation on the discrepancy, his response was one sentence, "Please click on the asterisk underneath Honda's national advertisement that you referenced". So I did and it said, " *MSRP excluding tax, license, registration, $895.00 destination charge and options. Dealers set own prices". Since all the excluded items were charged on top of the selling price, he essentially gave me a premium price of $2,090.00 over the suggested MSRP just because he could and I was unprepared for negotiation. I understand that I am responsible for the decisions I make and I am just one small customer. When I needed someone on my side to help me through a major purchase during this time of loss and confusion, I didn't get that from Gary Smith Honda. This holiday season, they have emptied a little extra out of my stocking to put into theirs. Merry Christmas. A first and last time customer...Lucy G. Read more