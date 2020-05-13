Gary Smith Honda
Customer Reviews of Gary Smith Honda
Excellent Experience
by 05/13/2020on
My Wife and I had a GREAT buying experience with this dealership. Our Salesperson Jason and Manager Allen were curtious, Helpful and delivered on what we were looking for with our lease. Excellent experience. I would recommend anyone who is looking for a new Honda to check Gary Smith Honda.
Excellent service
by 04/01/2020on
I was in the market in search of a work truck online. I contacted Gary Smith Honda where I spoke with Robbie Irvin, a very courteous, helpful and professional young man who assisted in getting this truck from start to finish. The service was above and beyond; I would buy another truck from him!!!
Exceptional Product Specialist
by 12/25/2019on
Purchased a 2020 Odyssey Touring on 23 Dec 2020. Had a great experience with Product Specialist Robbie Irvin, who was very attentive to all of our needs, answered every question we asked and took the stress out of a car purchase which is generally a pretty stressful experience. Thank you Robbie!!
Hard to find good used car
by 12/01/2019on
I was looking for a good used car for my son for Christmas as i was particularly picky about what kind of car to buy. My salesman Jason Cooper was very helpful in finding me just the right car at the price i was looking for. I found a much nicer car than i was looking for, its an ACURA with low miles .. I give both Jason Cooper and his sales manager Jerry Spivey five Stars ...
Great experience thanks to Bryanna
by 09/23/2019on
Bryanna Soloman assisted me in finding a vehicle. I purchased a new 2019 Honda Civic and LOVE it. I initially was looking for used vehicles. She was able to show me that a new 2019 was similar in price to the used vehicles but had the ultimate advantage of warranty (I really desired a vehicle with warranty). Bryanna provided exceptional customer service and patience with a first time car buyer. I could not be happier with the vehicle I purchased!
Review
by 08/30/2019on
Robbie was very helpful in the purchase of my new 2019 Honda Civic LX. I traded in my 2014 Ford Focus , and most definitely felt like the process was very easy compared to the last time I traded in my vehicle . I absolutely love the new car , and can’t thank you enough for the effort you put in to make my dreams come true.
red vw beetle
by 04/20/2019on
Paul Surmick made buying my wife's dream car the best.He was very nice and down to earth.We were very relaxed the whole time.I don't even think it took over an hour that's a huge plus.The next time I buy my next car it will be from him.I didn't even mind driving from panama city to fort walton. It was well worth it.My wife is very happy.
CRV Review
by 01/28/2019on
This was a great experience. Test drove crv. The salesman knew all about this car. Explained added features. We upgraded from base model when we decided to purchase. Our salesman moved the closing process along asap. He and his team member worked together very well to make everything easy. They explained everything about the car. Great Job sales team! Need to add free soda and snacks in the lounge for customers waiting. Especially the ones waiting for service.
Less than one star, horrible.
by 01/19/2019on
This place is awful. If you like your time wasted, by all means buy a car from this dealer. Long story short, found a car on their website listed for sale. We were extremely interested in buying this car and lived over an hour away from the dealership. After a couple days of a complete run around, apparently the car was sold, but I was told the manager of the dealership let his friends borrow the car while their car was being repaired and it was suppose to be returned promptly for a test drive. Then come to find out, it was sold out of the blue. Well, that should have been strike one. After considering one of their newer models, we came for a test drive. We called at 8:30 am(on a Friday) and had a pre approval letter, insurance quote from USAA (active duty military) tags already in hand. Basically, our ducks in a row. The dealership knew we were coming later that evening for a test drive but didn’t have the audacity to have the car detailed before our arrival, or bother to contact our banking institution, when they had the information. Come on. This place is a joke. To make matters worse, the car handle of this BMW was worn away and sticky and the dealer brushed it off and told us to order the part online for about 45.00 and YouTube it to FIX IT OURSELVES! Please by all means, find a reputable dealership that takes selling cars serious. We are currently driving a rental vehicle due to hurricane damage/car being totaled and have until Tuesday to find a car, which is why having your time wasted is unacceptable. Please take your business to a more professional, reputable dealership. (We found a newer, nicer model elsewhere)
Less than one star. Horrible.
by 01/19/2019on
This place is awful. If you like your time wasted, by all means buy a car from this dealer. Long story short, found a car on their website listed for sale. We were extremely interested in buying this car and lived over an hour away from the dealership. After a couple days of a complete run around, apparently the car was sold, but I was told the manager of the dealership let his friends borrow the car while their car was being repaired and it was suppose to be returned promptly for a test drive. Then come to find out, it was sold out of the blue. Well, that should have been strike one. After considering one of their newer models, we came for a test drive. We called at 8:30 am and had a pre approval letter, insurance quote, tags already in hand. Basically, our ducks in a row. The dealership knew we were coming later that evening for a test drive but didn’t have the audacity to have the car detailed before our arrival, or bother to contact our banking institution. Come on. This place is a joke. To make matters worse, the car handle of this BMW was worn away and sticky and the dealer brushed it off and told us to order the part online for about 45.00 and YouTube it to FIX IT OURSELVES! Please by all means, find a reputable dealership that takes selling cars serious. Period. Complete joke. (We found a newer, nicer model elsewhere)
Very good experience
by 12/31/2018on
Sales person Robbie was very knowleable and helpful.
After Hurricane Michael
by 12/22/2018on
I am from Mexico Beach, living temporarily in Destin until my rental condo unit, building and property are restored from the devastation of Hurricane Michael. I am fortunate in that my personal belongings are intact but my 2011 Honda Fit, with less than 13,000 miles on it, met with total loss. Uprooted from everything familiar, I was helped in securing a condo for the next 6 months and a car rental until I could purchase another. Feeling vulnerable and shaken by the current events, I had many decisions to make that required immediate attention and the biggest one was buying a new car. I was told by the dealership in Panama City that Fits were not available due to water damage at the manufacturing plant. So I was prepared to purchase a Civic after going through the building process on the Honda website with one of the sales personnel. I had questions about the quote that was emailed to me but did not receive any responses. I then decided to try another dealership closer to Destin. I met one of the development's residents who worked for Hampton Imports in Fort Walton Beach. He gave me Ryan Anderson's name and I contacted him. He assured me of a transparent and seamless process with good customer care throughout the transaction. When I found my way to Gary Smith Honda, I was told by Kris Joyner that a Fit in yellow was immediately available in another part of Florida and I needed to make a commitment that afternoon if I wanted it. I had not done my homework in regard to the 2019 models as I was still thinking Civic. He gave me a price that I trusted would be their best with Mathew Hunnicutt working out the final numbers. In good faith, I accepted it. Thrown in was a discount for "hurricane subvention cash" to make me believe they were being compassionate. The shame was on me for being so naive. After looking at the Honda website, I saw that the MSRP* was $16,990.00 and not the $19,080.00 that I was charged. On the 3rd request for an explanation on the discrepancy, his response was one sentence, "Please click on the asterisk underneath Honda's national advertisement that you referenced". So I did and it said, " *MSRP excluding tax, license, registration, $895.00 destination charge and options. Dealers set own prices". Since all the excluded items were charged on top of the selling price, he essentially gave me a premium price of $2,090.00 over the suggested MSRP just because he could and I was unprepared for negotiation. I understand that I am responsible for the decisions I make and I am just one small customer. When I needed someone on my side to help me through a major purchase during this time of loss and confusion, I didn't get that from Gary Smith Honda. This holiday season, they have emptied a little extra out of my stocking to put into theirs. Merry Christmas. A first and last time customer...Lucy G.
Lease of 2019 Odyssey - Written by Delva on December 21, 2018
by 12/22/2018on
After communicating with our sales representative by phone we made an appointment to meet with JP Nowikowski on December 18, 2018. We test drove the 2019 Honda Odyssey. JP took his time, explained all of the features, the newest technology and the lease for the Odyssey. We were happy with the 2014 model but Honda's newest technology gave us more driving confidence. JP and Gary Smith Honda offered a deal that we were happy with. We would not hesitate to refer friends and family to JP and Gary Smith Honda. We are now happy drivers of a 2019 Honda Odyssey.
New purchase 2019 Civic Sport
by 11/19/2018on
Brittany and Tyler were very helpful and glad i checked them out.
Road trip with CarPlay trouble
by 07/11/2018on
On the road from MD and our Accord’s CarPlay was acting up. Ran into Kyle Townsley when we pulled up and he helped us get it working again along with giving us some great info on the local area. Thanks for helping us out Kyle!
Thank you for all your help!
by 06/10/2018on
Yesterday my wife and I spoke with Ryan Anderson to discuss options on purchasing a vehicle. He helped us understand how our credit works in the bank's decision to finance us. Though we didn't leave with a new car, he explained how in the long term, being patient is the way to go for now and how to use that time to improve our ratings. We will definitely follow his advice and plan on using Gary Smith Honda when that time comes to purchase a vehicle. Thanks again for all your help and honesty!
Family Mini Van
by 05/18/2018on
Over the last three years my wife and I have gone to Honda to upgrade our vehicle needs to support our growing family. Kris "Coach" has been our go to man every time. We have never been pressured to look at anything that we did not want, nothing outside of our budget, he knows what we need and goes the extra mile to get us set up with exactly what we are looking for. My wife and I will always turn to Kris when we need a new vehicle, Gary Smith Honda is lucky to have such a caring and personable salesman on their team. Because of him alone we will continue to be loyal Honda customers.
Trish is excellent
by 04/01/2018on
Trish is always a pleasure to work with. Very knowledgeable. We will always go back to Trish for any future sales.
What a lifesaver!
by 03/09/2018on
Christopher Redman was his name, I believe, and helped me get my key fob working for my Odyssey again. He was very helpful, and ran me through the steps, suggesting that it may not be broken after all, and could just be in need of reprogramming. Mind you, I’d called late last year and inquired with the exact information which I did today (03/09/2018,) and both a female and male employee told me that it needed replacing and quoted me a price, telling me to come in at my leisure. Neither of them offered neither the said over the phone tutorial, nor the suggestion that the fob was in need of reprogramming. Christopher saved me over $120.00, and as a divorced single mother of four children whom their father (my ex-husband) helps out with zero percent both monetarily and parentingwise, that is a big deal for my budget. That’s a used 3DS XL, that’s one night’s worth of hotel stay on family vacation, that’s a few copays at the doctors, that’s extra groceries. That’s four hours of my wages. Thank you so much for your help-I shan’t forget it! Gary Smith Honda, you’ve a good employee there, and I will be telling all whom inquire the same!
The most arrogant managers and associates!
by 02/21/2018on
We went to the dealership to have our 2010 Odyssey worked on. While there, we were thinking about going ahead and purchasing a new car. The salesman offered us two sodas. They weren't what we wanted, but we didn't want to be rude. When discussing the price of a new vehicle, we were a decent bit apart. The money guy came out and showed us a fake invoice to show us that they had very little wiggle room. They offered us almost nothing for our van, then proceeded to justify the price of the new car based on the resale value of 2010 vehicles. We said we wouldn't trade ours then and he said "good, I don't really want to deal with it." Next he told us that he could sell it to us for the invoice price plus a $1 or $2 for the cokes they gave us. Needless to say, we left. When we returned today to pick up our van, my husband wanted to return the money for the sodas because it was such an insult to him. When he did so, the other manager criticized his shirt of all things, told him they didn't want our business, and later came after us out the door to the parking lot and threw the dollar bill all crumbled up at us. Hondas might be great vehicles, but there are plenty of other dealerships around. It never ceases to amaze me the pettiness and hatefulness in the world today.
2018 Pilot Elite
by 02/11/2018on
i Had a very good experience at Gary Smith Honda. I recently purchased a 2018 Pilot Elite and my salesman (Jeff) made my purchase extremely pleasant and helpful. He explained all the options before leaving the lot with my new Pilot.