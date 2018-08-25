1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

worst experience I've ever had at a dealership they took 4 weeks to get the paperwork right my sales rep JAKE never would give me updates and the used car manager ROY lied and said we could pick our vehicles up early while we wait on the rest of the paperwork and when I showed up he said he didn't recall anything about that. When I finally got both vehicles I purchased I asked my sales rep for the car fax 1 week later after JAKE my sales rep said he would get the car fax for both of my vehicles i had to physically show up unannounced in order to get them. the 2500 Ram truck I bought had a bad vibration at 55 mph I took it in because they have a 3600 90 day warranty bumper to bumper they refused to help me stating their tire machine could not fit the aftermarket tires they sold me the truck with already on and refused to pay a 3rd party shop to balance them. so out of my own pocket I went to days tires in crestview to get them balanced. before they performed work they told me I was MISSING 2 lug nuts and 2 additional lug nuts are stripped. HOW DID THIS VEHICLE PASS THE SAFTY INSPECTION. JAKE my sales rep stopped returning my calls and ROY the use car manager never returns my calls also to get this problem resolved. I will be contacting the owner of this dealership hoping to get this problem resolved THIS DEALERSHIP DOESNT BELIEVE IN CUSTOMER SERVICE NOR DO THEY HONOR THEIR "WARRANTIES". Read more