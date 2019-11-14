Skip to main content
BMW of Fort Walton Beach

1000 N Beal Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of BMW of Fort Walton Beach

4 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase a vehicle

by E on 11/14/2019

Great experience, very courteous and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car buying experience

by Dixie on 09/28/2019

What an amazing buying experience!!! Thank you Dustin, Rudi, Todd & Tom for being so kind and helpful! I give my highest recommendation for buying a vehicle here! #UltimateDrivingMachine #UltimateCustomerService

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding

by KDCM4V on 07/25/2015

Personal and professional interaction with salesman from the time I walked in until I placed order. He was knowledgable and kept me updated with status of my order. Everything delivered as promised!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No Nonsense experience

by carfan911 on 02/11/2013

Sales Person: Ned M. Great experience, respectful of our time, professional and knowledge whilst remaining personable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
