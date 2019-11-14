BMW of Fort Walton Beach
Customer Reviews of BMW of Fort Walton Beach
Purchase a vehicle
by 11/14/2019on
Great experience, very courteous and knowledgeable.
Car buying experience
by 09/28/2019on
What an amazing buying experience!!! Thank you Dustin, Rudi, Todd & Tom for being so kind and helpful! I give my highest recommendation for buying a vehicle here! #UltimateDrivingMachine #UltimateCustomerService
Outstanding
by 07/25/2015on
Personal and professional interaction with salesman from the time I walked in until I placed order. He was knowledgable and kept me updated with status of my order. Everything delivered as promised!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No Nonsense experience
by 02/11/2013on
Sales Person: Ned M. Great experience, respectful of our time, professional and knowledge whilst remaining personable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable