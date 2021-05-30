Skip to main content
Lee Nissan

235 Miracle Strip Pkwy SW, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
Today closed*
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lee Nissan

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
2 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

[non-permissible content removed]

by Lee Nissan on 05/30/2021

I recently viewed a Titan on internet. Called and spoke to a salesperson and had a price agreed on. I drove approximately 100 miles to the dealership. When I arrived I met with the salesperson, test drive the vehicle and agreed to buy it. When I set down to do the paperwork the price changed by $3000 before any fees were added. I simply got up and walked out. Certainly wouldn’t suggest dealing with them.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2015 Rogue

by twest321 on 08/05/2015

We just traded in for a new Rogue,sales consultant Frank was great answering any questions we had, and Junior the sales Manger work with me to get a great deal. Very Happy will deal with them again in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
