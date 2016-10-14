Skip to main content
Garber Buick GMC of Ft Pierce

5255 S US Hwy 1, Fort Pierce, FL 34982
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Garber Buick GMC of Ft Pierce

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Yukon201641 on 10/14/2016

We had an exceptional experience when purchasing our 2016 GMC Yukon. Our salesperson, Ryan Noble, was very friendly, knowledgeable and professional. Ryan greeted us immediately upon entering the dealership and was extremely attentive to our needs and what we were looking to accomplish. Justin, Ryan's Manager, also was verynprofessional and worked very hard to put us in the right vehicle to meet our requirements. We would strongly recommend the dealership and Ryan and Justin to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Dealership in Ft Pierce

by Papamerritt on 03/25/2015

From start to finish, I was made to feel like I was the most important person in the dealership. Everyone was extremely nice and very knowledgeable. This was the first time I bought a car from a dealership and walked away feeling confident I made the right decisions. I loved the family like atmosphere and was impressed to see that even the GM (Mr. Weinart) was very approachable and genuinely friendly and more than helpful! They have found a permanently loyal customer here!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good experience

by Nancy_57 on 08/04/2014

The whole experience at Ft. Pierce Buick was awesome!!! Robert was very knowledgable on the vehicle we purchased. And not "pushy" as a salesman!! Definitely a great experience!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
