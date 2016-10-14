5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We had an exceptional experience when purchasing our 2016 GMC Yukon. Our salesperson, Ryan Noble, was very friendly, knowledgeable and professional. Ryan greeted us immediately upon entering the dealership and was extremely attentive to our needs and what we were looking to accomplish. Justin, Ryan's Manager, also was verynprofessional and worked very hard to put us in the right vehicle to meet our requirements. We would strongly recommend the dealership and Ryan and Justin to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle. Read more