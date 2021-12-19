Jaguar Fort Myers
Customer Reviews of Jaguar Fort Myers
Lied to misleading [non-permissible content removed]
by 12/19/2021on
A straight up disgrace, misleading, lies, and I caught them after the fact. After corporate got involved they threw us $500 in Jaguar gift certificates to be used at the dealer as if that were to makeup for selling us what was supposed to be certified, no accidents or damage. They showed us a pic of the suv on the showroom only to get outside in the bright daylight as we arrived not knowing the paint had many stone chip marks and looked like it was cleaned with a Brillo pad. I personally checked under the hood only to find our so called certified vehicle had no wiper fluid, overfilled oil light on dash, both air filters were full of debris, bugs etc. Dash noises, can’t fill gas tank at full flow because it can’t vent fast enough so it keeps kicking the fuel lever off. so it takes twice as long to fill tank. This has been a design flaw never fixed. The driver airbag light comes on because the harness is under the moving drivers power seat and becomes loose when seat moves from one memory setting to other . Another design flaw. Plastic drivers lower seat shroud pops loose when seat moves from extreme rear position. Hood has to be adjusted multiple times in order for the hood to properly latch shut and extinguished light. Tire pressure warning low lights as all were 7 lbs low. And we found all this out when we got home 3 hours later. They then instead of trailering it back they drove it track to the dealer and return putting another 352 miles at our expense to look it over . Look over what? I did the damn certification myself. Then two months later find out the whole rear bumper cap was repainted. So I first and last Jaguar is now gone after three months ownership. Most unreliable POS we have ever owned. To bad we traded in a mint Mercedes that Ygritte sold immediately. I heard it all before that Jaguar sucks but I gave it a chance only to find out there is a reason yesterday I know of nobody family or friends that has one. Live and lean. Come to find out the dealer did the certfication in February and we bought it September. Carfax does not lie. So are fresh certified car was actually was done 7 months prior then used as a dealer car then we got the leftovers.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Don’t try selling a car back to this dealer
by 10/30/2021on
A written quote dropped $40000.00 the next day. We left disappointed the next day because of Joe’s mistake. We waited two hours for them to make it right. They weren’t close to three other vendors. We’ve had it with Jaguar of fort Myers.
BZ-XJL
by 02/28/2018on
We purchased the car on Saturday and picked it up on Monday. Once the negotiations were behind us (and I believe we got a very good deal on the new car) we were amazed with the efficiency and friendliness of the entire dealership staff. From finalizing the registration and insurance to explaining the various features of the car we were truly impressed with the competence and enthusiasm of everyone at the dealership. Special praise for Dawn Hall who coordinated every facet of the experience. We've only had the car for a few days but, so far, we are truly impressed with every facet of the car as well as the dealership.
Experience
by 01/11/2018on
My experience with the Sales staff, including Samantha and Nick, was excellent from beginning to end.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Lightly utlized XF assessment
by 05/13/2015on
I recently purchased a 2014 XF and would confirm the dealership and personnel were professional from the outset, knowledgeable, attentive and no pressure and soft sell at the close. The Jaguar family of cars is something I've dreamed of and am happy I found a dealer that could provide the product, and support a value proposition that made it easy to decide, thank you!
Staff at Jaguar Fort Myers
by 05/04/2015on
I recently purchased an XJ from Jaguar Fort Myers. From the moment that I walked through the door, with 2 young children in tow, I was treated with the utmost care and respect. Samantha, our sales associate, was nothing short of outstanding. She immediately addressed my children, putting them at ease, including them in the conversation and making it extremely easy for me to pay attention to what she was telling me about the cars, and not worrying about my children being disruptive. She was spectacular. I told her what I was looking for, and she put me in the perfect car. She had absolutely no interest in pressuring me, and although untruths are expected in this profession, I can assure you that there were none. She was very honest and forthcoming. She introduced me to other sales associates, and to management as though I were family, and they treated me likewise. Morgan, the finance manager and Nick, the GM were also exceptional. Both were walking on water to make us happy. I cannot say enough about this dealership. I have bought cars all over the country and had good and bad experiences. Jaguar Fort Myers was, hands down, the best of the best. As for the car, well, that speaks for itself. If you don't own a Jag, get one. You wont be disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fabulous!
by 03/23/2015on
I have purchases/leased cars at numerous dealerships and this was the penultimate! The salesman and GM were knowledgeable, helpful, informative and without pressure.
THE WORST AUDI SERVICE
by 10/14/2013on
I bought brand new car at this dealership, car is still under warranty. Had it in the shop 3 times for the same problem, still not fixed, car returned dirty inside. Service Manager-Jason called and told me to go to a different service center. TERRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICE AND CAR SERVICE--PLEASE DO NOT USE THEM!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Very easy to work with
by 08/27/2013on
I leased a 2014 from Fort Myers Jaguar and found the experience to be one of the best new car purchases. No high pressure sales.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional and friendly service from Jaguar of Fort Myers
by 03/12/2012on
After a little research we discovered a new 2012 Jaguar XF Supercharged was in stock and available at our local dealership (Jaguar of Fort Myers). Up until a couple of years ago this dealership was in the hands of a different owner and traded using the name "marazzimotors". Now under new ownership and trading as "fmimports" we were told the dealership had gone through some significant improvements in all departments. We made our visit there late on a Friday afternoon where we were met and greeted promptly and courteously by a salesman called Steve. He showed us to the car, seemed pretty knowledgable and offered a test drive which we took. We decided to make an offer and had them look over our trade-in. Ultimately we negotiated on a deal with Nick, their Sales Manager, which was mutually agreeable and made the purchase. The following day we arranged to pick up the vehicle which was ready and waiting. Steve made sure everything was in order and the handover was done professionally and thoroughly. The entire process went very well. Morgan, their Business Manager was friendly and handled the documentation aspect smoothly. Having purchased about a dozen vehicles over the past 10 years from various dealerships throughout Florida I must say this purchase ranks up there near the top. I don't go to the effort of writing reviews that often but I must say that anyone looking for a Jaguar in the SW Florida area should stop by at this dealership. I don't think you will be disappointed. They have Land Rover and Audi there too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dealer Review
by 08/06/2010on
After trying out different vehicles for purchasing I stopped at Audi Jaguar Land Rover Fort Myers and tried the Audi A4. At first I didn't think I would be able to afford it, but not only did the staff work out a plan that fit me just right I was very impressed with the car and fell in love. Although it is one of the most economical Audi's by no means is any luxury or performance spared. I was extremely pleased with every part of the purchasing process; from the feel of driving the car to the service I received from everyone including the owner himself, John Marazzi, which took the time to answer any questions and made the car buying experience all the better. I never thought I'd be able to have an Audi and now I'm proud to be part of that family. I'm definitely a customer for life.
Great experience
by 08/02/2010on
We had a great experience at the Fort Myers Audi dealer. We did shop around and found their internet sales peoples responsivness refreshing. They found the Audi A4 that we wanted and the deal was very equitable. We would reccomend them to our friends and family.
