1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

A straight up disgrace, misleading, lies, and I caught them after the fact. After corporate got involved they threw us $500 in Jaguar gift certificates to be used at the dealer as if that were to makeup for selling us what was supposed to be certified, no accidents or damage. They showed us a pic of the suv on the showroom only to get outside in the bright daylight as we arrived not knowing the paint had many stone chip marks and looked like it was cleaned with a Brillo pad. I personally checked under the hood only to find our so called certified vehicle had no wiper fluid, overfilled oil light on dash, both air filters were full of debris, bugs etc. Dash noises, can’t fill gas tank at full flow because it can’t vent fast enough so it keeps kicking the fuel lever off. so it takes twice as long to fill tank. This has been a design flaw never fixed. The driver airbag light comes on because the harness is under the moving drivers power seat and becomes loose when seat moves from one memory setting to other . Another design flaw. Plastic drivers lower seat shroud pops loose when seat moves from extreme rear position. Hood has to be adjusted multiple times in order for the hood to properly latch shut and extinguished light. Tire pressure warning low lights as all were 7 lbs low. And we found all this out when we got home 3 hours later. They then instead of trailering it back they drove it track to the dealer and return putting another 352 miles at our expense to look it over . Look over what? I did the damn certification myself. Then two months later find out the whole rear bumper cap was repainted. So I first and last Jaguar is now gone after three months ownership. Most unreliable POS we have ever owned. To bad we traded in a mint Mercedes that Ygritte sold immediately. I heard it all before that Jaguar sucks but I gave it a chance only to find out there is a reason yesterday I know of nobody family or friends that has one. Live and lean. Come to find out the dealer did the certfication in February and we bought it September. Carfax does not lie. So are fresh certified car was actually was done 7 months prior then used as a dealer car then we got the leftovers. Read more