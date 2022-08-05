1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I didn’t write that review. I just pressed approved as I was instructed. Seth is a nice guy but like typical salesman and his company once you buy something they are done with you. I’ve had nothing but problems with that car. 2 or 3 days after having that car it shut off on me. I chalked it up to probably low gas but then it happened again and again and again. Have been to the dealer 4 times, the car has spent more than half the month at the dealer. The car has left me and my child stranded multiple times. I contacted off lease for assistant and the rep said bringing it to the dealer was there right step and why am I involving them? I advised Seth what I was told and he said his hands are tied. Hoping the lemon law would apply to my situation. Beware if you’re buying car from them. Once you drive off the lot, you’re on your own. BMW dealership apparently can’t fix the issue and either their roadside assistance or BMW Braman of Palm Beach stole an item out of my vehicle and I won’t start my rant about bmw o Pembroke Pines. Read more