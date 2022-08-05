Off Lease Only Broward
Customer Reviews of Off Lease Only Broward
incredibly helpful
by 05/08/2022on
We came looking for a car, not really knowing what our options were, just knowing we needed something reliable. Nigel Hylton showed us what he recommended in our price range and we loved it. He was incredibly helpful throughout the whole process. I highly recommend this location and Nigel!
incredibly helpful
by 05/08/2022on
We came looking for a car, not really knowing what our options were, just knowing we needed something reliable. Nigel Hylton showed us what he recommended in our price range and we loved it. He was incredibly helpful throughout the whole process. I highly recommend this location and Nigel!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
awesome service
by 05/05/2022on
Nigel was awesome, he helped me so much. Thank you!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
great experience and quick
by 05/03/2022on
Nigel, was a great help. very helpful and pleasant. Highly recommended
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
exceptional service
by 04/30/2022on
Nigel provide great customer service, quick, efficient was really professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
the very best
by 04/30/2022on
Nigel is the absolute best. Great sales specialist. He is highly recommended
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
awesome
by 04/30/2022on
Nigel was awesome. Helped me into my new 2020 Outlander.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Pete for the Wynn
by 04/27/2022on
Pete is the best! He is amazing and made the process smooth. He went above and beyond for me. The process was stress-free and pleasant. I recommend anyone to go see Pete.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Pete and the FLL Team are hands down the best!
by 04/19/2022on
If I could Give Pete Wynn and the team at Off Lease Only a 10 star rating instead of 5, I would try to give them 40. This has been by far the best experience I've had buying a car in my life (in two countries). His patience, care and service provided is of no comparison to others. He was with us every step of the way and always having a smile and a fun remark to lighten up the time spent waiting for everything to be ready. I also want to give props to Favio and Andrew Carrillo from the finance team. You guys have definitely made friends in us and we will keep doing business with them
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Good experience
by 04/01/2022on
Cody was a great agent. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Cody Hosang
by 04/01/2022on
Cody did a great job!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mr. Cange
by 03/31/2022on
Salesman was very friendly and informative. Took time to answer all questions and got us a better finance deal than the one we came in with. Highly recommended.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Finding Quick Easy Solutions that Match
by 03/31/2022on
I needed a reliable car right away. Cody was right there at the right time. He contacted me regularly to walk me through the steps and even came to the showroom on his day off to get things sorted then and there. Cody and Andy took the time to explain car features and what to expect with the finance process. I felt much at ease knowing these two were doing their very best to get me back on the road with a great car and a fantastic deal. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
The right car, at the right Price.
by 03/21/2022on
Buying a used car is exciting from Off lease only. Their inventory is extensive, they had 15 BMWs in several price points to look at, and even let you bring cars from their other locations if they meet your needs better. They have excellent staff to assist you, pleasant offices and good managers. My sales person was odiously the best one there because all the reviews about her say pretty much the same thing I felt about Thayanna/ that she was kind, helpful and honest! She gave me her cell phone and agreed to come in on her day off to help me. That made the process very personal for me. I highly recommend Thayanna and Off Lease Only to buy your next car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service.
by 03/07/2022on
Pete Wynn was an outstanding guide in the process of buying my electric car . Thank you Pete .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Happy Customer
by 02/21/2022on
My experience with Offlease Only was great!!! I worked with Verly G. ( associate at Ft. Lauderdale branch) throughout the whole car buying process. He was very helpful, patient, and very pleasant. I exchanged my vehicle after having it for three days for another vehicle that had navigation and other features. This other vehicle was located Miami and Verly went to the Miami branch to deliver this other vehicle that I had connected more with. I appreciate him and the team’s efforts in making the exchange process smooth . I am a very happy customer with my new ride. Thanks again Verly!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome Experience
by 01/30/2022on
My experience with Off lease only Fort Lauderdale amazing. This was my first time purchasing a vehicle on my own without my dad or boyfriends help. I really appreciate the team and most importantly my sales guy Pete Wynn for helping me find a great car that was suitable for me! The entire experience was amazing from the time I walked in and took my car home. I’m forever grateful!! Looking for a car? Stop by Off lease Only Broward and ask for Pete!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Zero Stars
by 01/21/2022on
I didn’t write that review. I just pressed approved as I was instructed. Seth is a nice guy but like typical salesman and his company once you buy something they are done with you. I’ve had nothing but problems with that car. 2 or 3 days after having that car it shut off on me. I chalked it up to probably low gas but then it happened again and again and again. Have been to the dealer 4 times, the car has spent more than half the month at the dealer. The car has left me and my child stranded multiple times. I contacted off lease for assistant and the rep said bringing it to the dealer was there right step and why am I involving them? I advised Seth what I was told and he said his hands are tied. Hoping the lemon law would apply to my situation. Beware if you’re buying car from them. Once you drive off the lot, you’re on your own. BMW dealership apparently can’t fix the issue and either their roadside assistance or BMW Braman of Palm Beach stole an item out of my vehicle and I won’t start my rant about bmw o Pembroke Pines.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Fantastic Service
by 01/19/2022on
Geoffrey is absolutely amazing. He is so patient and comforting. I felt as if I was working with someone I’ve known forever. He made sure I got everything I wanted in my car. Calls and checks up to make sure everything is going well. All around a phenomenal experience and guy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Fast and well explained
by 12/20/2021on
It’s our fourth time at offleaseonly and we loved it, this time was really fast, Lloyd was super helpful and he took care of us during the whole process . Todd was also very nice with us and explained every finance detail very well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great car buying experience
by 12/18/2021on
I came in to look at Mercedes’ I was greeted by Lloyd who took his time to make sure I got a great vehicle I’m happy that I came in to see him smooth process and prompt service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Made everything easy
by 12/17/2021on
Nigel was awesome and got me the car needed and make the transition smooth. Great car buy experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments