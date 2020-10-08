Lauderdale MINI
Customer Reviews of Lauderdale MINI
Professional beyond compare!
by 08/10/2020on
The staff went above and beyond my expectations and truly made me feel at ease. I had no idea whatsoever that my parts in question were under a full warranty and would be replaced at no cost to me! I even go a great deal on other repairs that I had needed to get taken care of as well. Truly awesome.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
awesome experience
by 05/31/2015on
I had the most pleasurable experience EVER buying a car from Abbey Fayerweather! I had always dreaded walking in any car dealers because of the pressure they put on you to buy a car, but this never happened. She was so totally refreshing, provided a relaxed experience where I felt comfortable asking questions and more important she made it fun shopping for a car! I recommend highly to ask for her and enjoy the experience. the best part is, I named my Countryman Abbey and I am so happy with my car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Mini Cooper S 4DR Hardtop - great sales experience
by 02/25/2015on
This is my second Mini vehicle, both with Jessica. She is very well versed in her trade both from the sales process, familiar with the options in the vehicle, and technical handling of these options. She is cordial, professional yet friendly. Mike, the finance guy, was also a pleasure to work with. There was a slight glitch with the wait time to finalize the paperwork because his user ID was only working for BMW and not MINI - so it took longer than I anticipated - but he was very nice and apologetic. I have recommended friends in the past to Lauderdale Mini and will continue to do so. Jessica is the consumate professional. Thank you - the new Mini 4DR Hardtop drives like a dream!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceeded expectations
by 10/19/2013on
FIrst, I want to say that my expectations were exceeded. Judy was very helpful in my decision-making process and was a real pleasure to work with. When it came to the deal and the numbers, Bonnie worked with me to get to a final deal and the financing of my choice. When I picked up the car and signed off on the deal, Michael was also very pleasant and helpful. As for the car, I really love it. I've driven it for the past week and am extremely happy. All in all, Lauderdale MINI has been great and I would recommend them highly to anyone considering a MINI.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Staff
by 03/05/2013on
Judy did an outstanding job and is giving us outstanding service. Thank you Judy we will tell our friends and family about you. This is our third Mini from Holman Automotive and I would like to thank Bonnie as well she went above and beyond to make sure we were satisfied. We are VERY happy with our Countryman. Great team! My brother, who lives in Vero Beach, also purchased a Mini convertible from Bonnie last year and he is very happy. That is 4 and counting for the Wood Family. Thank you and see you soon, David and Arletta
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase Certified Mini Clubman
by 10/05/2012on
I recently purchased a 2010 Mini Clubman from Lauderdale Mini. Leo V. was very professional, from greeting thru delivery. I was impressed with the ease of this purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments